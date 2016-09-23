(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA
Covered Bond
Issuer's (BACBI) mortgage covered bonds at 'AA' following its
annual review of
the program. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating of BACBI's mortgage covered bonds is based on
the 'A+' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Bank of America N.A. (BANA),
which acts as the
program sponsor, and on the program's unchanged one-notch
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap). The covered bond rating is also based on the program's
77% contractual
asset percentage (AP), which Fitch takes into account in its
analysis and which
provides more protection than Fitch's 'AA' breakeven AP of 85%.
The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is due to the
Stable Outlook on
the U.S. sovereign rating and on BANA's IDR.
The 77% contractual AP allows the covered bonds to achieve a
two-notch recovery
uplift from the 'A+' tested rating on a probability of default
basis, which is
also the rating floor for the covered bonds. This level of AP
provides for
recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'AA' scenario, but
it is not
adequate to sustain timely payments higher than the 'A+' rating
floor.
The cash flow valuation component of 13% is the main contributor
to the 85% 'AA'
breakeven AP (17.6% overcollateralization ). This is driven
by the 66.4%
open interest rate positions in an increasing interest rate
scenario, which
drives the results, and the maturity mismatch between assets and
liabilities.
The WA life of the assets is 14.0 years as opposed to 0.8 years
for the covered
bonds. The asset disposal loss of 11% represents a stressed
valuation of the
entire cover pool after an assumed covered bonds default in a
'AA' scenario.
The credit loss component is 5.3% and represents the impact on
the breakeven OC
from the 14.4% weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure
and the 65.2% WA
average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets.
The unchanged D-Cap of one notch is driven by the very high
discontinuity
assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The
very high
discontinuity assessments reflects a longer asset liquidation
period than that
of the extension period offered by the soft-bullet bonds and
that the sponsor
bank could be subject to a 90-day stay period by the Federal
Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) in the event of insolvency, which could
impede an
administrator's access to the cover pool to arrange for asset
liquidation.
The U.S. does not have a bail-in regime in place, therefore in
Fitch's view, the
IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the likelihood that the
recourse against
the cover pool would be enforced, and no IDR uplift is
applicable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or
below; or (ii) the
Asset Percentage that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's
'AA' breakeven level of 85%.
The Fitch breakeven Asset Percentage for the covered bond rating
will be
affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuance. Therefore the breakeven Asset Percentage to
maintain the covered
bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
