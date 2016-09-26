(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to
Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust's class A2-R mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes. The
transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian
residential
mortgages originated by Bank of Western Australia, now part of
Commonwealth Bank
of Australia (AA-/Stable). The ratings are as follows:
AUD95.8m Class A2-R notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust.
The class A2-R notes will be issued to refinance the soft-bullet
class A2 notes
on 19 October 2016. The class A2 notes will be repaid in full
from the proposed
issuance of the class A2-R notes and the balance of the GIC
account. The GIC
account balance is AUD4.2m.
The class A2 notes were originally issued in November 2011 as
part of an AUD500m
RMBS issue by Bank of Western Australia. The notes' refinance
was contemplated
in the original issuance. The transaction continues to perform
in line with
Fitch's expectations at origination and has paid down from
AUD500m to
approximately AUD111.8m since issuance.
Ratings for the remaining rated notes are unchanged and were
affirmed on 26 May
2016 as follows (note balances are as at March 2016):
AUD8.1m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0014395): affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAsf(EXP)' rating assigned to the class A2-R notes is
supported by the
credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class AB, and B
notes; the
liquidity facility, which is equivalent to 1.6% of the
outstanding note balance;
and Bank of Western Australia's mortgage underwriting and
servicing
capabilities.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
The class A-2R notes are independent of lenders' mortgage
insurance. Unexpected
decreases in residential property value, increases in the
frequency of
foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss levels
higher than Fitch's base-case, which could in turn result in
negative rating
action on the notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) is available by accessing the appendix under
"Related
Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of
these RW&Es to those
Fitch considers typical for the asset class, as detailed in the
Special Report,
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions, dated 26 March 2015.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed a third-party assessment on the asset portfolio
information prior
to the transaction closing and concluded there were no findings
affecting its
rating analysis.
Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Bank of
Western
Australia's origination files as part of its on-going monitoring
and found the
information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately
consistent with the
originator's policies and practices and the other information
provided to the
agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates it is adequately reliable.
Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis
are discussed
in the new issue report, Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust, available at
www.fitchratings.com
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia as
at 30 August
2016
-Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons,
the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28
Jul 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions (Applicable to Transactions Rated from
Sept.26, 2011 until
June 15, 2015)
Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust
Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust - New Issue Appendix
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
