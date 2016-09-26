(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Large Saudi Arabian banks
continue to report
liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) above 100% despite a 30%
outflow of
government-related deposits from the sector since oil prices
declined sharply in
November 2014, says Fitch Ratings.
The banks' ability to withstand such a shock demonstrates that
their liquidity
positions, at least in the short term, are resilient. LCRs
measure a bank's
stock of qualifying liquid assets over its short-term potential
liquidity needs
over a 30-day horizon.
The pace of withdrawals, already slowing, will likely ease
further as government
debt issuance rises. However, we believe the Saudi government
will continue to
withdraw deposits from the banking sector to shore up its
finances.
Nevertheless, one-off measures can help release
government-related deposits back
into the banking sector to stabilise liquidity given the
authorities' supportive
nature.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) released SAR20bn
(USD5.3bn) of
government-related deposits into the banking sector yesterday,
according to
media reports. One of SAMA's functions is to 'deal with the
banking affairs of
the government' and, as such, it holds substantial government
funds.
Government-related deposits are an important source of funding
for the sector
and feature prominently among the banks' largest depositors,
exposing the banks
to concentration risks.
Saudi banks rely heavily on deposits for funding, with customer
deposits
representing 93% of total non-equity funding in the sector at
end-2015.
Two-thirds of deposits are non-remunerated, meaning that banks
fund themselves
very cheaply. This is especially true for banks with
particularly strong
franchises - such as retail leader Al Rajhi Bank and National
Commercial Bank
(NCB) where non-remunerated deposits represent, respectively,
99% and 82% of
total deposits. The cost of interbank deposits, meanwhile, has
risen sharply
given tighter liquidity in the sector.
LCRs for major Saudi banks, with the exception of NCB, fell
sharply in the year
to end-June 2016, albeit from very high levels. Median LCRs
reported by the
eight largest banks were down by 60% over the year to end-June
2016, reflecting
a sharp contraction in liquid assets triggered by deposit
withdrawals. Sharp
fluctuations in the ratios highlight concentration risks in the
banks' funding
profiles. On average, the top 20 deposits account for 30% of
total deposits. In
some cases, their share is far higher.
Saudi banks will continue to adopt careful liquidity management
strategies in
order to protect their LCRs from falling below current levels,
while making sure
the mix of liquid assets helps minimise fluctuations and
optimises returns. The
drop in the banks' LCRs has been partially offset by banks
reallocating
government bonds into higher-yielding interbank placements
maturing within 30
days as 100% of the value of these can be used to offset
outflows under the LCR
calculations.
The local regulator, SAMA, adopts a tough stance. According to
the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision, SAMA does not allow banks
already meeting the
100% requirement to fall below this ratio under normal
circumstances even though
the minimum LCR requirement is 70% for 2016, rising to 100% by
2019.
The overall liquidity position of the large banks is becoming
increasingly
stretched, but they are managing this well. Nevertheless, we
took negative
rating action on the standalone Viability Ratings of Riyad Bank
and Arab
National Bank last week, reflecting their weakened financial
metrics and, in
particular, deteriorated funding and liquidity ratios.
Saudi Arabian banks began reporting LCRs in 2015, and the Basel
Committee
considers implementation in the country to be "largely
compliant" with its
guidelines.
The operating environment for Saudi banks is challenging, and
the Outlook on the
sovereign's 'AA-' rating is Negative.
