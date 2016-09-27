(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
ratings of
Polish state-controlled integrated utilities Energa S.A.
(BBB/Stable) and ENEA
S.A. (BBB/Stable) will be under negative pressure if their
potential investment
projects in Poland are implemented without a new capacity
mechanism supporting
power generation.
The newly contemplated investment projects include the joint
construction by
Energa and ENEA of a new 1GW hard coal power block in Ostroleka
for
PLN5.5bn-PLN6bn (EUR1.3bn-EUR1.4bn) and acquisition of Polish
assets of
Electricite de France S.A. (EdF, A-/Stable) by a consortium of
Energa, ENEA, PGE
Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (PGE; BBB+/Stable) and PGNiG
Termika S.A. EdF's
assets comprise a 1.8GW coal power plant as well as several CHP
plants and
heating grids across Poland. In addition, ENEA is considering
investment in
state-owned coal mining company Katowicki Holding Weglowy S.A.
(KHW) of up to
PLN350m.
For Energa and ENEA both the construction of the new block in
Ostroleka and
acquisition of EdF assets are large-scale projects that would
impact their
business profile by lowering the share of the more predictable
regulated
electricity distribution business in their EBITDA. Both
companies, based on
their existing capex plans, have limited rating headroom for any
large- scale
on-balance sheet new investments.
In addition, Fitch believes that it will be challenging for the
investment in
Ostroleka to achieve a reasonable return, especially after the
commissioning of
the Lit-Pol Link 500 MW power interconnector in December 2015,
which now
provides cheaper electricity for north-eastern Poland from
Sweden via Lithuania.
We view the Polish government's plans to introduce a capacity
market as crucial
in allowing new coal power plants under construction or in the
planning stage,
such as the Ostroleka plant, to be profitable in the long-term.
The Polish
government is working on a draft bill on a capacity market,
which should be
ready by end-2016. New capacity mechanisms could start
supporting cash flows of
power plants by around 2021. The capacity market legislation
will be subject to
the European Commission's notification.
ENEA's involvement in coal mining - which we view as a
higher-risk sector than
power generation and distribution - would further increase if
the investment in
KHW goes ahead as planned. This would have negative implications
for ENEA's
credit profile unless it is substantially mitigated by other
factors such as
continuing low dividends. While all state-controlled integrated
utilities in
Poland now have stakes in coal mining, ENEA is currently the
largest investor in
terms of production volume and EBITDA after its acquisition of a
64.57% stake in
Bogdanka coal mine for PLN1.8bn in 2015.
PGE is less exposed to negative rating pressure from the
acquisition of EdF's
assets, due to the company's lower leverage and larger scale.
However, PGE's
rating headroom will largely be eliminated by 2020 by planned
high capex and a
projected increase in leverage.
Energa, ENEA and PGE have been taking measures to mitigate the
credit impact of
lower projected cash flows, high capex, and acquisitions plans
in higher-risk
market segments. In particular, dividends paid in 2016 are
significantly lower
than in 2015 (PGE: PLN467m vs. PLN1,458m; Energa: PLN203m vs.
PLN596m; ENEA: no
dividend vs. PLN207m). Additionally, the largest new projects in
conventional
generation will likely be arranged on a joint venture basis
rather than be
financed by one company. Companies are also implementing
cost-effectiveness
initiatives to support their cash flows. We assume these
risk-mitigating factors
will continue in the future.
Contact:
Artur Galbarczyk
Associate Director
+48 22 338 6291
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Arkadiusz Wicik
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
