LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned IHS
Netherlands Holdco
B.V. an expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating of 'B+(EXP)' and an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'AA(nga)(EXP)'.
The Outlook for both the IDR and National Rating is Stable.
IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. is issuing a USD800m senior
unsecured bond,
guaranteed jointly and severally by 100% owned operating
subsidiaries, IHS
Nigeria Limited (IHSN) and IHS Towers NG Limited (IHS Towers,
formerly known as
Helios Towers Nigeria Limited). Collectively these companies are
the restricted
group, owned ultimately by IHS Holding Limited (IHS Group), the
mobile
telecommunications infrastructure company operating around
23,000 towers across
Africa.
IHSN will also enter into a Nigerian naira credit facility of up
to USD150m
equivalent. IHS Group has recently signed a USD120m revolving
credit facility
(RCF), which is guaranteed by the restricted group. These,
together with the
senior unsecured bond, will be used to refinance all existing
debt at IHSN and
IHS Towers as part of a financial transaction to create a new
capital structure
for the restricted group, including a conditional tender offer
for IHS Towers'
2019 notes.
At the same time, Fitch has placed IHS Towers' 'B' Long-Term IDR
and senior
unsecured rating and 'A-(nga)' National Long-Term Rating on
Rating Watch
Positive (RWP). IHS Towers' ratings may be aligned with the
rating of IHS
Netherlands Holdco B.V. if the transaction is successfully
completed as IHS
Towers should benefit from being part of the restricted group.
The restricted group's senior unsecured notes and NGN credit
facility will rank
pari passu with any outstanding IHS Towers notes and the
guarantee of the IHS
Group's RCF, although outstanding IHS Towers notes will only
have recourse to
IHS Towers. The drawn amount of the RCF will be included in the
calculation of
the restricted group's credit metrics.
Final ratings are contingent on the successful completion of the
transaction and
the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the
preliminary
documentation Fitch has seen. A full list of rating actions is
available below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Nigerian Tower Operator
The restricted group is the leading tower company in Nigeria.
Following recent
in-country consolidation and tower sales by mobile operators,
IHS Group controls
just over 50% of all telecoms tower infrastructure in Nigeria.
It has 6,351
towers through the fully owned subsidiaries of the restricted
group and just
over 9,000 towers through the 49/51 joint venture IHS Group has
with MTN. The JV
is managed by the restricted group, which has full operational
control.
The towers represent over 70% of the towers in Nigeria not
directly owned by
telecoms operators. Even with further consolidation among the
other tower
owners, IHS Group should still retain its number one position.
Glo is the only
of the four main Nigerian mobile operators that has not sold its
tower portfolio
(around 6,000 towers) to independent tower companies.
Strong Underlying Demand
The restricted group is well placed to benefit from strong
growth potential in
Nigerian telecoms. We expect it to continue growing strongly in
line with the
telecommunications market in Nigeria, which is seeing strong
demand for mobile
services. With fixed-line population penetration of 0.1% in
Nigeria in 2015, 3G
and LTE networks are the main way of providing high-speed
broadband
connectivity.
We expect mobile operators to densify their networks to increase
capacity as
smartphone take up increases and as data traffic grows,
resulting in growing
demand for passive tower infrastructure over the next five
years. The Nigerian
telecoms regulator is focused on improving network quality. We
believe that the
regulator sees the shared use of towers as a way of increasing
capital
efficiency for network operators.
Strong Business Model
The market position of the restricted group is protected by high
barriers to
entry, switching costs, and the quality of its service. It
benefits from a
visible revenue stream driven by long-term lease agreements,
which comprise
embedded contractual escalators to mitigate inflation risk and,
in some cases,
cost pass-through mechanisms for power costs. The average length
of the master
agreements the restricted group has with its customers as of 30
June 2016 was
7.6 years.
We expect significant revenue growth in 2017 from contracted new
tower builds,
3G/4G upgrades and as FX rates are reset from 1 January
following the naira's
devaluation in 2016. This will boost 2017 EBITDA with strong
margin expansion,
helped by continued energy efficiency gains. Free cash flow
(FCF) is expected to
be negative in 2017 due to significant expansion capex. We
forecast FCF to turn
positive in 2018 and grow strongly in the following years as
capex falls and
EBITDA growth continues.
Growth More Certain
IHSN signed an amendment effective July 2016 to its existing
contract with MTN
Nigeria. In this agreement, MTN has committed to provide IHSN
with a portion of
its intended network rollout of more than 11,200 sites in
Nigeria by end-2017.
This should result in IHSN gaining around 2,000 new 3G/LTE
tenancies and 1,650
new build towers or co-locations by end-2017. This amount of new
sites is
significant considering that IHSN built 1,648 new sites from
2013 to 2015 and 96
in 1H16.
Limited FX Exposure
Seventy-eight per cent of the restricted group's revenue of 30
June 2016 was
linked to the US dollar. Payments are made in Nigerian naira and
the US dollar
component is converted to naira for settlement at a fixed
conversion rate for a
stated period. Depending on the contract, the conversion rate is
reset after a
period of three, six or 12 months.
Even though the proportion of revenue linked to the US dollar is
set to decline
to 72% in 2018, the company aims to reduce its foreign exchange
revenue exposure
by moving more contracts to a three-month reset (48% of revenue
in 2018 linked
to the US dollar with a three-month rest by 2018, compared with
49% in 2016
linked to the US dollar with a 12-month reset). Of the 22% of
revenue not linked
to the US dollar, roughly half is linked to the naira, with the
rest linked to
the price of diesel, which is passed on to the customer.
Almost all of the company's EBITDA (51% of revenue in 2015 and
1H16, pro forma
for the acquisition of IHS Towers) is linked to the US dollar.
This is because
most of the company's operating costs are either related to the
cost of diesel,
or in naira, offsetting the amount of revenue in naira and
linked to the price
of diesel. Capex is paid in naira, with elements linked to the
US dollar.
Exposure to Diesel Price
The restricted group has some exposure to the cost of diesel as
not all of
energy costs are passed on to customers. However, the company is
investing in
more efficient generators and deploying power management
solutions. As of
end-June 2016, 1,296 sites have been upgraded, where diesel
consumption per
refurbished site has dropped by more than 50%. We expect overall
diesel
consumption to fall as power management solutions are deployed
to more sites
over the next two years. This should mitigate most of any
reasonable increase in
the cost of diesel.
Sovereign Rating Constraint
All of the restricted group's assets are based in Nigeria, which
means the
company is exposed to the risks associated with the Nigerian
sovereign
(B+/Stable). Even though the restricted group may have an
operating and credit
profile stronger than the 'B' category, its rating is
constrained by the
Nigerian Country Ceiling of 'B+'. Changes to the sovereign
rating may lead to
ratings changes for the restricted group.
IHS Towers Tender Offer
IHS Towers Netherlands FinCo NG B.V. (formerly known as Helios
Towers Finance
Netherlands B.V.) plans to buy all of IHS Towers' USD250m 8.375%
notes due 2019
in a conditional tender offer. This will be funded by part of
the proceeds of
the issue of the restricted group's new notes. Any IHS Towers
notes outstanding
after the tender offer will rank pari passu with the restricted
group's senior
unsecured notes and IHSN's naira credit facility, as well as the
guarantee of
the IHS Group's USD120m RCF.
However, outstanding IHS Towers note holders will only have
recourse to IHS
Towers, rather than the entire restricted group. In a default
scenario, this may
result in potentially weaker recovery prospects for the IHS
Towers notes than
the restricted group's senior unsecured notes. We could align
IHS Towers'
ratings with the restricted group's 'B+(EXP)' rating if the
proposed transaction
is successfully completed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for restricted
group include:
- Revenue growth in USD of over 20% per year in 2017 and 2018,
driven by the FX
reset in early 2017 and strong underlying growth, assuming no
major devaluation
of the naira. Growth in 2019 is likely to be in the high single
digit percentage
range.
- EBITDA margin increasing to 60% in 2017 from 51% in 1H16,
driven by the FX
reset, strong revenue growth and continued cost efficiencies.
EBITDA margin
should rise slightly in 2018 and 2019.
- Capex-to-revenue of over 80% in 2017 as the company invests
heavily in
medium-term growth opportunity, mainly new build towers and
upgrading power
management systems. Capex intensity should fall to around 23% in
2018 and
decline further in 2019.
- No dividends paid in 2017-2019.
- The company will need more financing in 2017 to fund capex if
it pursues all
investment opportunities as FCF is likely to be negative in
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x
on a sustained
basis (3.5x at end-2015)
- FFO fixed charge below 2.0x (2.6x at end-2015)
- Weak FCF due to limited EBITDA growth, higher capex and
shareholder
distributions, or adverse changes to the restricted group's
regulatory or
competitive environment
- Downgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action for include:
- Upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating, together with
FFO-adjusted net
leverage below 5.0x on a sustained basis, and FFO fixed charge
cover greater
than 2.5x
IHS Towers NG Limited
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to the ratings
being affirmed includes:
- The transaction not completing successfully as IHS Towers
would not benefit
from being incorporated into the larger pool of the restricted
group's Nigerian
assets.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action for include:
- The successful completion of the transaction, which could
result in IHS
Towers' IDR and bond rating being upgraded to 'B+' and aligned
to the restricted
group's rating.
Nigeria - Sovereign rating:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A loss of foreign exchange reserves that increases
vulnerability to external
shocks
- Reversal of key structural reforms and anti-corruption and
transparency
measures
- Worsening of political and security risks that reduces oil
production for a
prolonged period or worsens ethnic or sectarian tension
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to a marked
increase in public
debt
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A rise in non-oil revenues that leads to a reduction of the
fiscal deficit and
the maintenance of a manageable debt burden
- A revival of economic growth supported by the sustained
implementation of
coherent macroeconomic policies
- Increase in foreign exchange reserves to a level that reduces
vulnerability to
external shocks
LIQUIDITY
On a pro forma basis taking into account the financial
transaction, the
restricted group had USD87m cash at end-1H16. Assuming that all
existing debt is
refinanced as part of the proposed transaction, the restricted
group will only
have its first debt repayment in 2018. Liquidity is likely to
remain limited due
to significant capex plans in 2017. The restricted group would
need support from
IHS Group, expected to be in the form of a shareholder loan, if
the former wants
to invest to take advantage of all medium-term growth
opportunities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V.
Long-Term IDR: 'B+(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(nga)(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
IHS Towers NG Limited
Long-Term IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP)
Senior unsecured rating: 'B'/'RR4'; placed on RWP
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(nga)'; placed on RWP
IHS Towers Netherlands FinCo NG B.V.
Senior unsecured notes guaranteed by IHS Towers NG Limited and
Tower
Infrastructure Company Limited: 'B'/'RR4'; placed on RWP
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
