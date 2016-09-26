(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Chelindbank and Bank Avers at 'BB-', and of Primsotsbank and Bank Levoberezhny at 'B+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS ALL BANKS' IDRs, VRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS The four banks' IDRs and National ratings are driven by their individual strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs reflect the banks' limited franchises (although market positions are significant in their respective regional markets), significant concentrations and the relatively high-risk Russian operating environment. However, the ratings also consider the banks' generally solid financial metrics, reflected in sufficient capitalisation, reasonable asset quality, decent profitability and comfortable liquidity. The higher ratings of Chelind and Avers reflect their higher capital ratios, deeper regional franchise (Chelind), lower loan impairment (Avers) and benefits from cooperation with TAIF group (Avers). The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the banks will be able to sustain their performance in the near to medium term, notwithstanding the weak performance of the economy. This view is based on their satisfactory recent performance since the onset of the recession in Russia, generally stable asset quality and moderate risk appetites. Significant pre-impairment profitability - supported by the recent recovery of net interest margins - and capital cushions also provide capacity to absorb moderate unexpected credit losses. Liquidity risks are limited given deposit stability, liquidity surpluses and modest refinancing requirements. The credit profiles of Primsotsbank and Levoberezhny are closely correlated given their common ownership and similar business models, although inter-company balances and risk sharing have been limited. CHELIND'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING Chelind's non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue) have been relatively stable in the economic downturn at about 7% at end-1H16 compared with about 6% at end-1H15 (end-2015: 7%). Restructured loans added a further 3% of the book (end-1H15: 4%), while reserve coverage of the total problem loans (NPLs plus restructured) was a sound 1.2x at end-1H16. Chelind's net interest margin (NIM) has returned to the level of 2014 (8.4% in 1H16), after a dip in 2015, following some stabilisation in the local interest rate environment driven by the gradually decreasing key rate. In 1H16, the bank's pre-impairment operating profit was equal to 7.6% (annualised) of average gross loans (1H15: about 6%), while impairment charges consumed about 24% of the pre-impairment profit (1H15: 46%). Chelind's capitalisation and loss absorption metrics compare well with those of peers, with Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/risk-weighted assets at 21.1% and the statutory total capital adequacy ratio of 18.0% at end-1H16, up from 18.3% and 17.5%, respectively, at end-1H15 thanks to some moderate deleveraging. At end-1H16 the bank's capitalisation allowed it to additionally reserve about 10% of gross loans (up to about 23% in total) without breaching minimal capital adequacy requirements. At the same time, Fitch notes that about 28% of the bank's statutory equity at end-1H16 comprised property revaluation reserves (accounted as Tier 2 capital), exposing the bank to market risk. However, Fitch believes that the latter is moderate and thus the bank's capital should be preserved, at least in the near term, given Chelind's modest growth plans and ability to absorb incremental credit-related losses through income. At end-1H16, Chelind's total available liquidity net of potential debt repayments covered a high 49% of its customer accounts. Liquidity is also supported by the stable cash generation from the loan book, equal to about 8% of total customer accounts each month. AVERS IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING Avers' asset structure reflects its moderate risk appetite and the treasury function it performs for TAIF group (a large oil refining/petrochemical holding in Tatarstan ultimately controlled, like the bank, by individuals close to the former head of the republic, Fitch understands). About a quarter of the bank's assets at end-1H16, 94% of non-equity funding and over 20% of operating profit for 1H16 related to TAIF or the bank's shareholders. Avers' assets are dominated by liquid items (cash, short-term interbank placements and highly rated securities) which reflect the short-term nature of funding from TAIF. Loans only comprise about a third of assets. NPLs were a low 0.5% of the portfolio at end-1H16 and restructured exposures comprised a further 0.4%. By far the largest loan exposure (67% of the portfolio at end-1H16) is short-term rouble-denominated financing to TAIF secured with foreign-currency -deposits of TAIF held with Avers (net of cash collateral exposure to TAIF is a moderate 8% of FCC). Other loans are unrelated to TAIF, moderately concentrated (the rest of the largest 20 exposures were equal to 40% of FCC), of moderate credit risk and well-collateralised. Avers' capitalisation is solid (regulatory Tier 1 ratio of 25% at end-7M16), although this has fallen from 36% at end-2015 as a result of rapid growth. Asset growth was mostly to TAIF (cash-covered) and in liquid assets, and so low risk. Additional loss absorption is offered by pre-impairment profitability, which was equal to 2.4% (annualised) of average assets in 1H16, supported by moderate cost of funding from TAIF. Avers' funding is largely short-term but is mostly from TAIF and is therefore unlikely to become a source of liquidity stress. Liquid assets are sufficient to cover a sizeable 70% of customer funding and the bank has no wholesale funding. PRIMSOTSBANK'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING Primsotbank's NPLs were reasonable, at 6.5% of gross loans at end-1H16, and a moderate 3% of the portfolio was restructured. Asset quality has stabilised in 2016 helped by better performance of Primsotsbank's retail portfolio and only moderate worsening of the corporate book. Loan loss reserves fully covered NPLs and restructured exposures, combined. Corporate loans (50% of gross loans), are of reasonable quality, based on a review of the largest 25 borrowers (half of the corporate book), of which only two were impaired at end-1H16. Retail loans (35% of the total) were mostly (62%) unsecured, but a majority of the latter comprised exposures to lower-risk borrowers (payroll clients, or customers with a positive credit history with the bank). Annualised losses fell to 2% of average performing unsecured loans in 1H16 (5% in 2015, 9% in 2014) due to reduced lending to street clients. The SME portfolio (14% of loans) was mostly issued under SME Bank programmes (the state-owned Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support) was granular and generated a moderate 2% of NPLs (annualised) in 1H16. Primsotsbank's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio was a moderate 9.6% at end-7M16. However, strong pre-impairment profit (net of unpaid accruals, equal to 8% of average loans, annualised, in 1H16) offers considerable loss absorption capacity. The bank's liquidity has remained comfortable as loan growth has been limited. The cushion of liquid assets was sufficient to cover 40% of customer accounts at end-1H16, and monthly proceeds from loan repayments were equal to a further 7% of customer accounts. Near-term wholesale repayments are limited at Primsotsbank. The upgrade of Primsotsbank's National rating to 'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)' largely reflects the stabilisation of its asset quality and its continued sound performance. LEVOBEREZHNY'S IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING NPLs at Levoberezhny (13% of gross loans at end-1H16) were higher than at Primsotsbank due to a larger proportion of retail loans (46% of gross loans), over 80% of which were unsecured. Credit losses, however, are significantly lower than at other retail banks due to Levoberezhny's predominant lending to lower-risk retail borrowers (salaried employees of corporate clients, state-sector employees and borrowers with positive credit histories with the bank). Fitch calculates that origination of new losses in the bank's unsecured retail book in 1H16 (calculated as growth of NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) was minimal compared with 5% in 2015 and 10% in 2014. Restructured loans comprised a further 5% of loans at end-1H16 and were mostly in the corporate portfolio. NPLs were fully covered by reserves at end-1H16, but restructured were reserved to a lesser extent, mostly due to them having reasonable collateral coverage. Levoberezhny's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio was a moderate 9.8% at end-7M16. However, strong pre-impairment profit (net of unpaid accruals, equal to 6% of average loans, annualised, in 1H16) offers considerable loss-absorption capacity. The liquidity cushion was sufficient to cover a significant half of customer accounts at end-1H16, and near-term wholesale repayments were minimal. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The banks' Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect their limited market shares and systemic importance, as a result of which support from the Russian authorities cannot be relied on, in Fitch's view. Support from the banks' private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRs and NATIONAL RATINGS The four banks' ratings could be downgraded if their credit profiles suffer significantly as a result of a material weakening of asset quality or higher risk appetite, which could lead to capital erosion. Avers' ratings could be also downgraded if the current benefits of cooperation with TAIF reduce. Upside potential for the banks' ratings is limited given the weak economic outlook. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are unlikely to change given the banks' limited systemic importance. Chelind Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Avers Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Primsotsbank Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A(rus) ' from 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Levoberezhny Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating affirmed 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Roman Kornev (Chelind) Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Anna Erachina (Avers) Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Anton Lopatin (Primsotsbank, Levoberezhny) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analysts Maria Kuraeva (Chelind) Associate Director +7 495 956 5575 Ruslan Bulatov (Avers) Associate Director +7 495 956 9982 Anna Erachina (Primsotsbank, Levoberezhny) Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 