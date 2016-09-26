(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Cogeco Communications Inc. (Cogeco) at 'BB+'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. See a full list of ratings affirmed at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversity, Growth Offset Support Stable Core
Cogeco has diversified away from the increasingly competitive
cable market in
Canada through acquisitions, including cable assets in the U.S.
The Canadian
cable segment generates approximately 65% of EBITDA compared to
roughly 90% four
years ago. Total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal
2016 grew 7%,
driven primarily by growth in the U.S. cable segment, including
the Connecticut
property acquisition, along with foreign exchange gains.
Fitch believes Cogeco's good business profile is supported
primarily by the
profitable Canadian cable operations, with a competitive
position anchored by
its high-speed Internet and triple-play offering. In addition,
Cogeco's cable
systems are clustered in less concentrated and less competitive
suburban
regions, resulting in stable revenues.
Rate Increases, TiVo
Cogeco expects to mitigate revenue pressure from competition in
the Canadian
cable business through leveraging its leading broadband
position, increasing
rates on certain products, improving its TiVo penetration and
growing its market
share in its 150,000 businesses footprint. Cogeco's marketing
efforts also
benefit from more than 90% of its territories offering 120Mbps
service, and we
expect the company will continue to increase broadband speeds
over time in
selective, more competitive markets. In the U.S., the TiVo
platform has
improved its competitive position and helped increase broadband
service take-up
rates in underpenetrated markets.
Competitive Risk
Competition will continue to increase, mainly with
fiber-to-the-home overbuilds
in a growing portion of Cogeco's Canadian cable regions as
competitors cover
approximately 45% of homes with an IPTV offering. However, the
measured pace of
IPTV deployment has given Cogeco time to enhance its competitive
position
through the TiVo platform which has been effective in
stabilizing video losses
as Bell expands its IPTV footprint. Cogeco views over-the-top
services as
complementary and has integrated Netflix into its TiVo platform.
Competition in
American Broadband's (ABB) footprint is more fragmented and less
formidable with
generally lower Internet speeds. Satellite is the primary
competition in about
70% of ABB's footprint.
Strong Margins
Canadian cable margins should remain relatively stable as price
increases,
continued mix shift to broadband and strong cost controls offset
higher
programming costs. In fact, margins increased by 80bps in the
Canadian cable
operations to almost 52% during the first three quarters of
fiscal 2016. Overall
consolidated margins were relatively flat at 45% during the
period with modest
margin pressure at ABB and Business ICT Services. Fitch also
believes Cogeco has
sufficient capability to manage recent regulatory mandates
without a material
negative impact on EBITDA.
Weakness in Business ICT Services
In the third quarter of fiscal 2016 (3Q16), Cogeco incurred a
CAD450 million
non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible
assets at Cogeco
Peer 1 in the business ICT services segment. Sales in the unit
have not met
expectations, particularly managed hosting services revenues,
which represent
roughly half of its revenues. Expectations are for margins to
remain relatively
stable in the low 30% range for fiscal 2017, supported by cost
reduction and the
pruning of unprofitable services. Consequently, when combined
with capital
spending reductions, the business ICT services segment should
generate free cash
flow.
Stable Credit Metrics
Cogeco's credit metrics have improved following past
acquisitions as total
consolidated leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) was 3.1x at
the end of 3Q16.
This compares to 3.5x at the end of fiscal 2015. Absent material
acquisitions,
leverage should continue to decline to the upper-to-mid-2x
range.
Acquisition Risk
In 4Q15, ABB completed the acquisition of MetroCast
Communications, LLC's cable
systems in Connecticut for USD200 million. Over the long term,
Fitch expects the
U.S. operations could begin to approach the size of the Canadian
cable
operations. Fitch expects any M&A would be done within the
context of
maintaining its current 'BB+' IDR rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Consolidated revenue growth in the low 2% range;
--Consolidated leverage declining to the upper-to-mid-2x range
absent any
material acquisitions;
--Dividend increases over the forecast period in in the low
double-digits;
--Relatively stable profitability with consolidated EBITDA
margins of
approximately 45% range;
--FCF (Fitch defined as cash from operations less capital
spending less
dividends) of approximately CAD275 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A change in financial policy and long-term commitment to
maintain consolidated
leverage at mid-2x range or below;
--Stable and/or growing operating trends across its primary
business segments;
--Increased operational diversification;
--Pre-dividend FCF-to-sales of greater than 10%.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating include:
--A large transaction that increases consolidated leverage in
excess of mid-3x
range for an extended period of time;
--Greater than expected competition, substitution or
cord-cutting/cord-shaving
in Cogeco Communications territories that adversely affects
operating trends and
cash flow growth;
--A change in financial policy resulting in higher leverage due
to increased
dividends or aggressive share repurchases;
--Reduced consolidated FCF prospects as a result of competitive
factors.
LIQUIDITY
Cogeco's main sources of liquidity are its credit facilities,
cash position and
FCF. As of May 31, 2016, Cogeco had approximately CAD522 million
available under
its term revolving facility of CAD800 million that matures in
January 2021
(extended one year in December 2015). In addition, two
subsidiaries of Cogeco
benefit from a revolving facility of USD150 million of which
USD95 million was
borrowed. Consolidated cash was CAD55 million.
Fitch expects Cogeco's FCF (defined as cash from operations less
capital
spending less dividends) for fiscal 2015 to be approximately
CAD200 million. For
fiscal 2017, Fitch expects Cogeco will generate approximately
CAD275 million of
FCF driven primarily by a reduction in capital spending and to a
lesser extent,
growth in EBITDA. In the Business ICT segment, Cogeco Peer 1
will have
completed strategic investments in its Canadian data center
facilities and
shifted its focus to capex optimization. Cogeco will use excess
liquidity
generated by FCF to pay down bank credit facility borrowings.
Debt maturities
over the next several years are manageable with no maturities
until fiscal 2018,
when CAD100 million matures.
Fitch believes Cogeco's U.S. cable subsidiary should generate
more than
sufficient cash flows to self-fund its operations. This is
supported by a
substantial tax shield related to net operating losses, a
competitive
environment with limited triple-play competition and the
expected growth from
increasing its position in underpenetrated services. ABB's
slight increase in
capital intensity is mainly related to strategic investments in
higher growth
segments such as business services.
Cogeco's objective is to generate shareholder returns through
capital
appreciation and dividend growth. Historically, Cogeco has not
generally engaged
in share repurchase activity. Expectations are that Cogeco will
maintain a
dividend policy consistent with its current ratings. Fitch's
forecast assumes
Cogeco will increase dividends in a similar range as in fiscal
2016 over the
next couple of years as a result of growth in excess cash flows.
Thus, while
Cogeco does not have a formal dividend policy, Fitch expects the
company will
target a dividend payout in the range of 25%-30% of FCF.
Cogeco's current payout
ratio is materially lower than its larger cable and telecom
peers.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR4';
--Senior secured notes at 'BBB-/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
-- No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
fillings of this issuer.
