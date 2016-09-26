(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn IBT
Securities Co.,
Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)' with
Stable Outlook, and
National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'. The withdrawal of the
ratings follows
the company's sale of its brokerage business to SinoPac
Securities and
termination of all its securities-related business licenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings were withdrawn because IBTS ceased to exist as a
securities company
on 23 September 2016. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for this issuer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road
Taipei City, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
