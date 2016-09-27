(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Industrial
Development Corporation of South Africa's (IDC) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, and National Short-Term Rating
at 'F1+(zaf)'.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of
unchanged links between
IDC and its sole shareholder, the Republic of South Africa
(BBB-/BBB/Stable).
The latter's extensive control and oversight underpins our
assumption that
extraordinary support would be forthcoming if needed despite a
lack of
first-demand guarantee on all IDC's financial liabilities. Fitch
views IDC as
credit-linked to its sponsor, using a top-down approach under
its public-sector
entities outside the U.S rating criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDC plays a key role in the national development strategy as it
promotes
industries and industrial undertakings in line with the
government's policy
objectives to create jobs and reduce income inequality in areas
ranging from
mining to manufacturing, infrastructure and services.
It provides long-term financing to companies operating in
sectors viewed by the
state as strategic for the development of the national economy,
including
mining, metals and chemicals, ultimately underpinning the strong
strategic
importance IDC has for the government, especially given IDC's
counter-cyclical
role in the current economic down-cycle. Operations are carried
under extensive
control from its sponsor ranging from board members appointment
to asset
allocations.
IDC's operating performance has come under pressure in the last
two years since
the domestic economy lost momentum, particularly due to
challenging conditions
of the cyclical and mature commodity and goods-producing
segments suffering from
weak demand and low prices.
IDC's profitability for the financial year to March 2016 fell
sharply to ZAR177m
from ZAR1.7bn of the previous year. The result was materially
impacted by
impairment charges of ZAR3.6bn, due to protracted weakness of
equity investments
and loans performance representing 17% of its total
financing/investment base.
Fitch's base case scenario expects that protracted weakness of
the
commodities-driven economy will further negatively impact
returns from
investments and the asset quality of the loan portfolio. This
will result in
growing provisions for impairments in the medium-term, adding
pressure to the
company's profitability.
Funding requirements from an expanding loan book and declining
reserves from the
lower market value of assets are set to add pressure to IDC's
debt-to-equity
ratio, which Fitch sees weakening towards the internal target of
60% over the
medium-term from an estimated 50% in FY16 (or 36% at the
mini-group level, which
excludes ZAR11bn intercompany loans). This would still be below
the maximum 100%
imposed by the central government. IDC's liquidity profile at
FYE16 was strong
with ZAR6bn in cash and cash equivalents.
A recent announcement made by one of South Africa fund managers,
Futuregrowth
Asset Management, stated that it had decided to stop extending
credit to some of
South Africa's state-owned companies, including IDC.
Futuregrowth is the
single-largest lender accounting for one third of IDC's total
ZAR6bn public
bonds, but Fitch believes that IDC's available cash and funding
alternatives
will be sufficient to cope with Futuregrowth's departure in the
medium term. We
also assume adequate support from the government via the
Economic Development
Department will be in place in case of emergency funding, or via
guarantees in
favour of IDC.
Fitch sees moderate financial integration between IDC and its
sponsor, based on
(i) the lack of operational or capital subsidies from the
central government in
view of the traditionally self-supporting financial profile of
IDC, (ii) the
accounting of IDC's debt as contingent liability of the
government, (iii) the
regular dividend paid to its shareholder and (iv) the modest
size of IDC's
financial liabilities in respect to those of the central
government
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDC is rated only on the South African national rating scale
implying that a
change in ratings would stem only from a change in its relative
creditworthiness
relative to the national government/best risk in South Africa.
A reduction of the South African government's ownership,
oversight, and control
over IDC or diminished strategic importance of the entity
leading to a reduced
probability of extraordinary support could prompt a negative
rating action.
Conversely, more formalised support by the central government
through a
first-demand guarantee on all IDC's financial liabilities or
other formal
support mechanisms conducive to stronger legal links with the
sponsor could lead
to positive rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
6, Via Morigi
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
