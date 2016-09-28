(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned expected
ratings of 'A-(EXP)' to CK Hutchison International (16)
Limited's proposed
US-dollar-denominated guaranteed notes and CK Hutchison Finance
(16) (II)
Limited's proposed euro-denominated guaranteed notes.
The proposed senior unsecured notes will be unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable)
and rank pari
passu with other senior unsecured borrowings of CKHH. We believe
the notes are
issued mainly for refinancing purposes; CKHH had HKD28bn of debt
falling due in
2H16 and another HKD77bn due in 2017, a large share of which are
capital market
debt instruments. The final ratings on the notes are contingent
upon the receipt
of documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
1H16 Results In-Line with Expectations: CKHH's financial and
operating results
for the six months ended June 2016 are broadly within Fitch's
expectations.
Reported results were negatively affected by foreign-exchange
movements against
CKHH's reporting currency of the Hong Kong dollar. The group's
port operations
registered lower throughput due to a combination of slightly
weaker trade
volumes and competition in certain markets. Its retail
operations, particularly
the Health & Beauty segment, continued to perform well.
Same-store sales shrank
in Asia, but earnings in the segment were supported by continued
organic growth
in stores in the region and growth in Europe, including the UK.
The reported EBITDA benefitted from the performance of CKHH's
infrastructure
investments, led by its subsidiary Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Limited
(A-/Stable), and 3 Group Europe in telecommunications, but this
was partially
offset by weakness in energy segment due to low oil prices. 3
Group Europe
continued to generate positive free cash flows (after both capex
and license
fees spend). Dividend receipts from associates and joint
ventures during 1H16
also broadly conform to our expectations.
Diversified Businesses Underpin Stability: CKHH's ratings
reflect its strong
business profile and geographical diversification, and stable
cash flow
generation from its high-quality ports, retail, infrastructure,
energy and
telecommunications businesses. No single business division
accounts for more
than 40% of CKHH's EBITDA. The infrastructure and ports
businesses provide
visible, recurring cash flows to the company.
Stable Financial Profile: We expect CKHH's financial profile to
remain stable,
with FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining below 4.0x in 2016-2018
barring
significant debt-funded acquisitions or a major increase in
dividend payments.
CKHH's reported financial performance is exposed to the effects
of currency
volatility, as seen in 2015 and 1H16. The company mitigates such
risks through
broadly matching the denomination of debt with the currency of
its underlying
assets.
3 Italy-Wind Merger Cleared: The European Commission has cleared
the proposed
merger of 3 Italy and Vimpelcom's Italian operation, Wind
Telecom S.p.A (Wind)
on 1 September 2016. Fitch had incorporated this merger in its
forecasts as a
non-cash joint-venture format as proposed by the company, and
based on the
merger completing by end-2016.
We expect 3 Group Europe's UK business to focus on improving
operational
efficiency and competitive positioning within the UK market,
including securing
adequate and reasonably priced spectrum for its operations,
after EU competition
authorities blocked 3 Group Europe's proposed acquisition of O2
UK.
Capital-Intensive Business: CKHH's infrastructure, ports and
telecommunications
businesses are capital-intensive and push up leverage, which
constrains the
overall ratings. There is also an element of structural
subordination of cash
flows, especially in the utilities-infrastructure assets, given
the level of
debt at the asset-owning level and that the operating cash flows
of these
businesses can only be accessed via dividends.
Strong Liquidity; Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are
supported by its robust
liquidity profile and ease of access to capital. Reported cash
and cash
equivalents were HKD154bn at end-June 2016, and debt maturities
are
well-laddered. CKHH has strong access to capital markets for its
capital needs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2016-2017
- Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of around 20% in 2016-2017
- Wind transaction in Italy completes in 2016
- No dividends from Husky Energy in 2016-2018, given the cash
flow-management
initiatives of this company amid the low oil and gas price
environment.
- Dividend payout ratio of 30%-40% in 2016-2017
- No major acquisitions or disposals
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis;
- Substantially negative free cash flow after acquisitions and
disposals;
- Significant change in business mix and capital structure
management that are
adverse to its credit risk profile;
- A weakening in the quality or decreased quantity of recurring
cash flows.
No positive rating action is expected in the near term due to
CKHH's business
profile.
