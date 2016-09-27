(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
L'Oreal SA's
(L'Oreal) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial
paper (CP)
programme at 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed L'Oreal USA
Inc's CP programme,
guaranteed by L'Oreal, at 'F1+'.
The ratings continue to reflect the company's strong market
position and product
portfolio as well as its robust geographical diversification.
Also, L'Oreal
continues to demonstrate healthy financial performance and
maintain solid
financial flexibility. Based on our projections we expect
L'Oreal to generate
abundant annual free cash flow (FCF) for the company to continue
its strategy of
bolt-on acquisitions to complement its brand portfolio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Performance
Fitch expects L'Oreal's financial performance to remain
strong with
low-to mid-single-digit organic sales growth across all
segments
(excluding Body Shop) and regions, following solid results in
2015. In 2015
sales continued to grow faster than the cosmetics market in all
its geographical
areas of operations, with total organic growth, excluding
currency fluctuations,
of 3.9% against market growth of 3.7%.
The strong momentum extended into 1H16 as revenue grew 4.2% in
organic terms and
the company's operating profit margin grew further from the
healthy 17.4%
recorded in 2015. The strong profits enable the company to
maintain one of the
largest budgets in advertising, promotions, and media
communication in the
global consumer goods industry and to benefit from efficiencies
of scale.
Strong FCF Generation Ability
L'Oreal exhibits strong cash flow generation capacity; it is
therefore able to
manage a conservative balance sheet despite the acquisition
activity seen to
date. In 2015 FCF after dividends was EUR1.5bn (5.9% of sales),
higher than the
approximately EUR1.3bn achieved annually over 2012 to 2014.
Over 2016-2018 we project FCF to stay high at approximately
EUR1.4bn p.a., based
on further EBITDA uplift, which should compensate for working
capital needs
growing in line with sales and for continued steady increase in
dividends.
Targeted Bolt-on M&A Spending
Robust FCF has historically been allocated to bolt-on
acquisitions and, in 2015,
to debt reduction. We expect the company to remain on the
look-out for further
targeted bolt-on acquisition activity, in particular of strong
emerging markets
business or for innovative products with scope for growth, due
to the strength
of L'Oreal's distribution network and processes.
For instance L'Oreal acquired Niely Cosmeticos in Brazil and the
Australian
franchise of The Body Shop in 2015 and in 2016 it concluded the
acquisition of
US-based IT Cosmetics, and strengthened its presence in
distribution to salons
with the acquisition of Raylon Corporation in the US.
Superior Financial Flexibility
Following the debt-funded buyback of 48.5 million of its
own shares
from Nestle SA (AA/Stable) in July 2014 for EUR4.8bn cash net
of assets
transferred to Nestle, L'Oreal's funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage
rose to 1.5x in 2014. However, due to cash flow generation, it
returned to 1.0x
at end-December 2015, a level that is more aligned with the
company's historical
average. We expect leverage metrics to remain at this level,
providing
comfortable financial flexibility for the current 'F1+' rating.
Additional financial flexibility comes from L'Oreal's 8.96%
stake in Sanofi SA
(AA-/Stable) held as a financial investment, which the company
could monetise in
case of need.
Consolidating Leading Market Position
L'Oreal's strong business profile is underpinned by the
company's leading
position in the cosmetics industry. In 2015, sales continued to
grow faster than
the cosmetics market in all the company's geographical areas of
operations. We
expect the latest bolt-on acquisitions announced in 2016 to
continue to cement
the L'Oreal's leadership in the cosmetics industry worldwide.
Strong Geographical Diversification
In 2015, cosmetics revenues were well-balanced among L'Oreal's
different regions
of operations, with "new markets" (mainly emerging markets)
remaining as the
largest sales contributor at 39% of total revenues. This
reflects a successful
strategy of adapting the company's product mix and channels to
local consumer
tastes against a backdrop of fast-growing beauty products demand
in these
geographies.
L'Oreal's strong presence in emerging markets offers solid
long-term growth
prospects despite the resulting exposure to fluctuating
currencies. While
foreign currency boosted reported sales by 7.2% in 2015, we
expect a negative
effect of around 3% in 2016.
Difficult Consumer Environment
While we expect some further softening in consumer demand moving
into 2017,
particularly in relation to the growth deceleration of emerging
countries, and
to the stagnating western European market, L'Oreal has continued
to enjoy sound
growth, even in the more cyclical luxury products market.
The company benefits from strong innovation and pricing
capacity, marketing
power and ability to control costs, allowing it to continuously
improve
operating margins, as seen in 2015. Also, structural factors
benefiting the
cosmetics industry, such as an ageing global population and the
growing income
of middle classes in many emerging markets remain in place.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low-to mid-single-digit organic sales growth and slight margin
improvement
over time, driven by innovation and pricing power;
- Unfavourable low-single-digit impact from foreign-currency
movements in 2016;
- FCF (before acquisitions) to remain above EUR1.3bn annually
due to limited
working capital outflow and stable capex as a percentage of
sales;
- Acquisition spending of EUR1.5bn in 2016; EUR750m annually
thereafter;
- Moderate dividend growth in line with the historical trend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Sharp deterioration of FCF
-FFO adjusted leverage of more than 2.0x (2015:1.0x) or FFO
adjusted net
leverage of more than 1.5x
-Total CPs back-up lines falling below 100% of total amount
drawn under the CP
programmes.
LIQUIDITY
L'Oreal uses mostly CP for its financing needs. At end-2015, it
demonstrated
adequate coverage of its near-term maturities of EUR740m
with in
excess of EUR5bn of available liquidity, comprising EUR1.4bn of
unrestricted
cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet and EUR3.8bn in
available committed
bank lines.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense in relation to long-term assets reflected in off-balance
sheet debt of
EUR4.1bn in 2015.
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: Fitch adjusted
available cash at
end-2015 by deducting EUR300m to reflect average intra-year
working capital
swings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
