(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed L'Oreal SA's (L'Oreal) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial paper (CP) programme at 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed L'Oreal USA Inc's CP programme, guaranteed by L'Oreal, at 'F1+'. The ratings continue to reflect the company's strong market position and product portfolio as well as its robust geographical diversification. Also, L'Oreal continues to demonstrate healthy financial performance and maintain solid financial flexibility. Based on our projections we expect L'Oreal to generate abundant annual free cash flow (FCF) for the company to continue its strategy of bolt-on acquisitions to complement its brand portfolio. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust Performance Fitch expects L'Oreal's financial performance to remain strong with low-to mid-single-digit organic sales growth across all segments (excluding Body Shop) and regions, following solid results in 2015. In 2015 sales continued to grow faster than the cosmetics market in all its geographical areas of operations, with total organic growth, excluding currency fluctuations, of 3.9% against market growth of 3.7%. The strong momentum extended into 1H16 as revenue grew 4.2% in organic terms and the company's operating profit margin grew further from the healthy 17.4% recorded in 2015. The strong profits enable the company to maintain one of the largest budgets in advertising, promotions, and media communication in the global consumer goods industry and to benefit from efficiencies of scale. Strong FCF Generation Ability L'Oreal exhibits strong cash flow generation capacity; it is therefore able to manage a conservative balance sheet despite the acquisition activity seen to date. In 2015 FCF after dividends was EUR1.5bn (5.9% of sales), higher than the approximately EUR1.3bn achieved annually over 2012 to 2014. Over 2016-2018 we project FCF to stay high at approximately EUR1.4bn p.a., based on further EBITDA uplift, which should compensate for working capital needs growing in line with sales and for continued steady increase in dividends. Targeted Bolt-on M&A Spending Robust FCF has historically been allocated to bolt-on acquisitions and, in 2015, to debt reduction. We expect the company to remain on the look-out for further targeted bolt-on acquisition activity, in particular of strong emerging markets business or for innovative products with scope for growth, due to the strength of L'Oreal's distribution network and processes. For instance L'Oreal acquired Niely Cosmeticos in Brazil and the Australian franchise of The Body Shop in 2015 and in 2016 it concluded the acquisition of US-based IT Cosmetics, and strengthened its presence in distribution to salons with the acquisition of Raylon Corporation in the US. Superior Financial Flexibility Following the debt-funded buyback of 48.5 million of its own shares from Nestle SA (AA/Stable) in July 2014 for EUR4.8bn cash net of assets transferred to Nestle, L'Oreal's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage rose to 1.5x in 2014. However, due to cash flow generation, it returned to 1.0x at end-December 2015, a level that is more aligned with the company's historical average. We expect leverage metrics to remain at this level, providing comfortable financial flexibility for the current 'F1+' rating. Additional financial flexibility comes from L'Oreal's 8.96% stake in Sanofi SA (AA-/Stable) held as a financial investment, which the company could monetise in case of need. Consolidating Leading Market Position L'Oreal's strong business profile is underpinned by the company's leading position in the cosmetics industry. In 2015, sales continued to grow faster than the cosmetics market in all the company's geographical areas of operations. We expect the latest bolt-on acquisitions announced in 2016 to continue to cement the L'Oreal's leadership in the cosmetics industry worldwide. Strong Geographical Diversification In 2015, cosmetics revenues were well-balanced among L'Oreal's different regions of operations, with "new markets" (mainly emerging markets) remaining as the largest sales contributor at 39% of total revenues. This reflects a successful strategy of adapting the company's product mix and channels to local consumer tastes against a backdrop of fast-growing beauty products demand in these geographies. L'Oreal's strong presence in emerging markets offers solid long-term growth prospects despite the resulting exposure to fluctuating currencies. While foreign currency boosted reported sales by 7.2% in 2015, we expect a negative effect of around 3% in 2016. Difficult Consumer Environment While we expect some further softening in consumer demand moving into 2017, particularly in relation to the growth deceleration of emerging countries, and to the stagnating western European market, L'Oreal has continued to enjoy sound growth, even in the more cyclical luxury products market. The company benefits from strong innovation and pricing capacity, marketing power and ability to control costs, allowing it to continuously improve operating margins, as seen in 2015. Also, structural factors benefiting the cosmetics industry, such as an ageing global population and the growing income of middle classes in many emerging markets remain in place. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Low-to mid-single-digit organic sales growth and slight margin improvement over time, driven by innovation and pricing power; - Unfavourable low-single-digit impact from foreign-currency movements in 2016; - FCF (before acquisitions) to remain above EUR1.3bn annually due to limited working capital outflow and stable capex as a percentage of sales; - Acquisition spending of EUR1.5bn in 2016; EUR750m annually thereafter; - Moderate dividend growth in line with the historical trend. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Sharp deterioration of FCF -FFO adjusted leverage of more than 2.0x (2015:1.0x) or FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 1.5x -Total CPs back-up lines falling below 100% of total amount drawn under the CP programmes. LIQUIDITY L'Oreal uses mostly CP for its financing needs. At end-2015, it demonstrated adequate coverage of its near-term maturities of EUR740m with in excess of EUR5bn of available liquidity, comprising EUR1.4bn of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet and EUR3.8bn in available committed bank lines. Contact: Principal Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: - Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense in relation to long-term assets reflected in off-balance sheet debt of EUR4.1bn in 2015. - Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2015 by deducting EUR300m to reflect average intra-year working capital swings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012225 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001