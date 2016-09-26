(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Coca-Cola FEMSA
S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KOF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed
KOF's National
scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)' and National scale
short-term rating at
'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this press release.
The downgrade reflects KOF's deleveraging trend which has been
slower than
previously expected following the announcement that its
Brazilian subsidiary,
Spal Industria Brasileira de Bebidas S.A. (Spal), has reached an
agreement to
acquire 100% of the bottling operations of Vonpar in Brazil. The
enterprise
value of the transaction is BRL3.6 billion and will be funded by
a combination
of cash, equity and debt. Fitch projects that KOF's pro forma
total debt/EBITDA
and net debt/EBITDA will be approximately 2.2x and 2.0x,
respectively, by
year-end 2017. These leverage metrics are higher than our
previous expectation
of around 1.5x and 1.3x, respectively, for the same period.
Fitch also considers that the acquisition of Vonpar will bring
some benefits to
KOF's operations by integrating contiguous territories and
capturing synergies
of around BRL65 million in the following 18-24 months. Vonpar is
one of the
largest privately owned bottlers in the Brazilian Coca-Cola
system; it operates
in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, which
border KOF's
operations in the state of Parana. For the last 12 months (LTM)
as of June 30,
2016, the company sold 190 million unit cases (including 23
million cases of
beer) and generated sales and EBITDA of BRL2 billion and BRL335
million,
respectively.
For the acquisition of Vonpar, Spal will pay around BRL2.4
billion in cash, of
which BRL688 million will be exchanged for approximately 27.9
million newly
issued KOF series L shares at a value of MXN142.8 per share. In
addition, Spal
will issue a BRL1.1 billion 3-year promissory note denominated
and payable in
BRL that will have an option for the seller to be capitalized
for KOF's shares
at a value of MXN178.5. Fitch estimates in its projections that
KOF's total debt
will increase by around USD560 million at year-end 2016 after
including the
acquisitions of Vonpar as well as the ADES transaction announced
in June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower than Expected Deleveraging
Fitch expects that KOF's gross and net leverage ratios will
strengthen after
closing the acquisition, but at a slower pace than previously
expected. On a pro
forma basis, including the consolidation of Vonpar and the
Philippines in 2017
and KOF's hedged debt, Fitch estimates the company's total
debt/EBITDA and net
debt/EBITDA will be around 2.2x and 2.0x, respectively, in the
next 18-24
months. This compares unfavorably with a gross and net leverage
of 1.5x and
1.3x, previously expected by Fitch for the same period. For the
LTM as of June
30, 2016, these two figures were 2.4x and 2.0x, respectively.
Consistent FCF:
KOF's ratings incorporate its reliable free cash flow (FCF)
generation over the
business cycle, which provides financial flexibility. For the
LTM as of June 30,
2016, the company's Fitch estimated FCF was MXN3.1 billion after
covering capex
of MXN11.6 billion and dividends of MXN6.7 billion. Fitch
expects KOF to have a
FCF-to-revenues margin higher than 2% over the mid- to
long-term. This level of
FCF margin should provide flexibility to its capital structure
and liquidity
position.
Solid Business position
KOF's ratings reflect its strong business position as the
largest franchise
bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world, with operations
across Mexico,
Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Central America and the
Philippines. Its
position is supported by an extensive and well-developed
distribution network,
solid brand equity of Coca-Cola products, diversified product
portfolio and
solid execution at the point of sale. Fitch considers KOF to be
well positioned
to protect its business and maintain a leading market share in
its territories
over the long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
are:
--Revenue growth of 4% in 2016 and around 25% in 2017, including
the
consolidation of Vonpar and Philippines;
--EBITDA margin around 20% in 2016 and 19% in 2017;
--FCF margin over 2% by 2017;
--Total debt/EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA around 2.2x and 2.0x,
respectively, by
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
actions include:
--Deterioration in operating performance and profitability
leading to negative
FCF through the business cycle;
--Debt-financed acquisitions leading to consistent gross and net
leverage higher
than 3.0x and 2.5x, respectively;
--A several-notch downgrade in Mexico's sovereign ratings could
also pressure
KOF's ratings.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
actions include:
--An improvement above Fitch expectations in KOF's operating
performance and
profitability;
--Debt reductions or higher EBITDA generation that strengthen
its gross and net
leverage to levels around 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively.
LIQUIDITY
As of June 30, 2016, KOF's liquidity position was ample with a
cash balance of
MXN15.6 billion and short-term debt of MXN3.4 billion. Its next
significant debt
maturity is in 2018 for USD1 billion, which is expected to be
refinanced before
its due date. Fitch believes the company has good access to
capital markets and
credit facilities with which to face its debt amortization
profile in the short
and long term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
downgraded to 'A-' from
'A';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--National scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--Senior notes for USD1 billion due 2018 downgraded to 'A-' from
'A';
--Senior notes for USD500 million due 2020 downgraded to 'A-'
from 'A';
--Senior notes for USD900 million due 2023 downgraded to 'A-'
from 'A';
--Senior notes for USD600 million due 2043 downgraded to 'A-'
from 'A';
--Certificados Bursatiles for MXN7.5 billion due 2023 affirmed
at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
