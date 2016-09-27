(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 27 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年9月20日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1011960">Fitch: Shimao's More Efficient Sales, Stable Assets Support Ratings 惠譽評級表示，中國地產開發商世茂房地產股份有限公司（世茂；BBB-/穩定）一貫注重優化業務的戰略有利於其評級。通過改善經營指標並同時維持穩定的資產基礎，世茂的信 用指標得到強化。 市場行情好轉和產品合理化支持世茂取得了更高的銷售效率，體現在新建和原有可出售資源的售出率升高。這幫助公司降低了創造銷售所需的開發支出。2016年上半年，世茂共售 出125億人民幣，約占其201億人民幣的新建可出售資源的63%。與此相比，2015年上半年內，世茂的銷售額為111億人民幣，占同期218億人民幣合同銷售額的51 %。此外，世茂售出的已完工和可供出售的單元達219億人民幣，約占345億人民幣的合同銷售總額的63%。與此相比，2015年上半年內已完工單元銷售額為140億人民 幣，占同期316億人民幣合同銷售額的44%。2016年上半年，合同銷售額回款保持在85%的良好水平，與2015年底時的85%持平，較2015年上半年有所改善。 惠譽預計世茂將繼續生成零至正數的經營現金流。這是因為世茂嚴格控制其資產基礎，按照可出售土地價值衡量，自2015年底至2016年上半年，這一指標一直維持在約960 億人民幣的穩定水平。同期內世茂的年銷售額約為700億人民幣。通過確保購買的土地不超過已銷售的土地，世茂得以將項目出售的所得收益用於新的開發支出，這幫助世茂減少了 開發貸款的使用並降低了槓桿率。 惠譽預計在2016年，世茂將超過其合同銷售額670億人民幣的目標，這將有利於其財務狀況的改善。按照凈債務與調整後存貨之比衡量，公司的槓桿率可能較截至2016年上 半年時的24.6%和2015年底時的30.6%緩慢降低。惠譽預計世茂的EBTIDA利潤率將保持在22%-24%的窄幅內，相比之下2016年上半年這一指標為22. 3%（2015年底時為23.1%）。惠譽預計世茂的合同銷售額與總債務之比將保持在1倍以上，而2015年和2014年這一比率分別為0.91倍和1.12倍。 聯繫人： Vanessa Chan（陳詠詩） 董事 +852 2263 9559 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 Fiona Zhang（張一帆） 聯席董事 +852 2263 9909 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 