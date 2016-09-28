(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
American Express
Company's (AXP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A',
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is
Negative. A full
list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release.
Today's rating actions have been taken as part of Fitch's
periodic peer review
of U.S. consumer lending-focused internet banks, which comprises
four publicly
rated firms.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The rating affirmations reflect AXP's strong franchise,
spend-centric business
model, leading market position in the payments industry,
peer-superior credit
performance, consistent profitability, diverse funding base,
ample liquidity,
and strong risk-adjusted capitalization.
Rating constraints include meaningful erosion in AXP's earnings
growth outlook,
a modestly weakened market position and greater earnings
volatility stemming
from competitive and regulatory dynamics. Specifically, AXP
faces challenges
stemming from the loss of several co-brand card partnerships,
most notably the
termination of its co-brand relationship with Costco Wholesale
Corporation
(Costco) in the second quarter of 2016 (2Q16), which had
represented nearly 10%
of AXP's consolidated revenue. Additional rating constraints
include AXP's
concentrated and cyclical business model, potential funding
sensitivity
associated with wholesale and internet deposit funding sources,
the likelihood
of asset quality reversion from current levels, and continued
elevated
regulatory and legislative risk.
The maintenance of the Negative Rating Outlook reflects
continued execution risk
as the company engages in strategic initiatives aimed at
addressing the
challenges related to its profitability and business model.
These initiatives
include a $1 billion cost reduction plan (run rate by the end of
2017),
acceleration of revolving loan growth by expanding its share of
loans from its
existing Card Member base, achieving parity of merchant
acceptance with Visa and
MasterCard in the U.S. by the end of 2019, and accelerating
revenue growth
through increased penetration of the small business and middle
market components
of its Global Commercial Services segment. At the same time, AXP
is seeking to
respond to rapidly evolving technological developments in the
payment space and
a period of, what Fitch views as, elevated management turnover.
Although competitive intensity in the credit card sector has
manifested itself
most recently in the bidding process for co-brand partnerships,
competition has
also intensified in rewards offerings to premium customers,
particularly
cash-back products. Other payment networks have also become more
aggressive in
offering lower interchange fees to merchants that produce
significant volume,
and emerging payment technologies could further pressure
merchant pricing. These
developments could drive more rapid erosion of AXP's discount
rate and add
additional pressure to operating margins.
Additionally, the timing over which the company will be able to
re-establish its
long-term financial targets is uncertain. Recent earnings
guidance which
included an estimated $1 billion pre-tax gain from the expected
sale of the
Costco card portfolio, and excluded any restructuring charges
related to its
ongoing cost reduction initiatives implies that the company
would be unable to
achieve its long-term EPS growth target of 12% - 15% until 2018
at the earliest.
Likewise, revenue growth has fallen short of the company's 8%
long-term target
in recent years, which has created uncertainty as to whether
such a level of
growth is reasonably attainable over the long term.
In addition to the previously mentioned secular headwinds, Fitch
believes
several cyclical headwinds could pressure AXP's revenue and EPS
growth over the
near term. These include a stronger dollar, higher interest
rates, credit
normalization, and weak global economic growth. Over the longer
term, Fitch
believes AXP's operating performance should remain strong
relative to peers,
supported by the company's largely fee-based business model and
scale
advantages, the continued secular shift in global payments away
from cash and
checks, a growing card member base, and continued expense
discipline. Fitch also
expects the company to continue to seek to innovate and invest
in new
opportunities that accelerate growth toward its longer-term
financial targets.
Credit performance is expected to remain among the strongest of
large credit
card issuers, although charge-offs and delinquencies will likely
start to
normalize later this year, particularly as balances from new
accounts season.
Fitch expects provision expenses to increase over the next
several quarters
driven primarily by portfolio seasoning and loan balance growth,
as well as some
modest deterioration in credit metrics. Net charge-offs on the
lending portfolio
increased 10 basis points (bps) to 1.5% in the first half of
2016 (1H16) but
remained well below other large credit card issuers and are near
historical
lows. Reserve coverage remained strong at 1.8% of loans and 160%
of loans past
due at June 30, 2016.
Unlike many of its peers, rising interest rates are an earnings
headwind for
AXP, although Fitch believes the impact from rising interest
rates is likely to
be manageable. At Dec. 31, 2015, assuming an immediate 100 basis
point increase
in interest rates, AXP estimates that net interest income (NII)
over the
following 12-month period would decrease by approximately $216
million. The
durability of AXP's internet deposits in a rising interest rate
environment is
also unproven.
The company's already strong regulatory capital ratios improved
further from the
prior year end, driven in large part by the sale of the Costco
portfolio in June
2016. The company's common equity Tier I ratio increased 110 bps
to 13.5% at the
end of 2Q16. Additionally, AXP continued to perform well
relative to peers in
the Federal Reserve's most recent Comprehensive Capital Analysis
and Review
(CCAR), albeit not quite to the degree of outperformance in
prior year CCARs. As
part of this review, AXP received a non-objection related to its
capital plan
submitted in April 2016, and announced a roughly 10% increase in
its quarterly
common dividend and a share repurchase authorization of $3.3
billion over the
four quarters ended 2Q17.
Given a share repurchase program that is significantly below its
previous $6.6
billion (over five quarters) authorization, Fitch expects AXP's
payout ratio as
a percentage of earnings to moderate from the prior year's level
when it
exceeded 100% of net income. Nonetheless, Fitch expects the
company's regulatory
capital ratios to trend back toward 2015 levels over the next
couple of years as
management emphasizes loan growth as part of its overall growth
strategy.
AXP's liquidity profile remains a rating strength. AXP had
approximately $34
billion of readily available cash and marketable securities at
June 30, 2016, of
which a portion is used to fund daily operating activities. This
compared to
$16.7 billion of long-term debt and certificate of deposit
maturities over the
next 12 months. Of the $16.7 billion of debt and deposits
maturing over the next
12 months, $10.4 billion consisted of unsecured debt maturities.
The company is
also subject to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), a liquidity
standard imposed
by bank regulators to measure liquidity under a stress scenario,
which AXP
reported that it was in compliance with as of June 30, 2016.
The affirmation of AXP's Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflects the
strongest
intrinsic capacity for timely payment of financial commitments
and maintains the
correspondence between short-term and long-term IDRs, as the
'F1' short-term IDR
can correspond to both an 'a+' and an 'a' VR under Fitch's
criteria.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AXP's rating on the 3.625% subordinated notes due December 2024
is one notch
below the entity's VR of 'a' in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk profile.
The subordinated note rating includes one notch for loss
severity given the
subordination of these securities in the capital structure, and
zero notches for
non-performance given contractual limitations on interest
payment deferrals and
no mandatory trigger events which could adversely impact
performance.
AXP's preferred stock ratings are rated five notches below AXP's
VR of 'a' in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. The
preferred stock
ratings include two notches for loss severity given these
securities deep
subordination in the capital structure, and three notches for
non-performance
given that the coupons of these securities are non-cumulative
and fully
discretionary.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
AXP Centurion Bank's and AXP Bank, FSB's uninsured deposit
ratings of 'A+/F1+'
are rated one notch higher than their respective IDR's because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch
believes depositor
preference in the U.S. gives deposit liabilities superior
recovery prospects in
the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
AXP's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiaries, reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also
equalized
reflecting the very close correlation between holding company
and subsidiary
failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AXP has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, AXP is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
sovereign support is unlikely. AXP's IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IVR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative rating action could be driven by an inability to
execute on
management's growth initiatives and cost reduction plan, a
material degradation
in credit performance beyond expected normalization, a sharper
than expected
erosion in AXP's discount rate, the termination of additional
co-brand card
relationships, and/or meaningfully weaker liquidity and capital
levels. Negative
rating momentum could also be driven by additional regulatory
and/or legal
challenges, technological developments in payments, and
increased competitive
intensity that leads to significant erosion in AXP's market
share and
competitive position.
That said, potential further negative rating actions would be
likely to be based
on how several of the aforementioned factors develop rather than
a single
factor, and a resolution is more likely to occur toward the
outer end of Fitch's
Outlook period given the deliberate pace at which several of
these factors are
expected to evolve.
The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if the company is
able to
demonstrate resiliency in its competitive position and maintain
operating
performance that is consistently above peers without
meaningfully weakening its
credit profile and/or capitalization levels.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt rating is directly linked to AXP's VR and
would move in
tandem with any changes in AXP's credit profile.
The preferred stock ratings are directly linked to AXP's VR and
would move in
tandem with any changes in AXP's credit profile.
LONG-AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
AXP Centurion Bank and AXP Bank, FSB's uninsured deposit ratings
are rated one
notch higher than each company's IDR and therefore are sensitive
to any changes
in their respective IDR's. The deposit ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in AXP's long- and short-term IDRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should AXP's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential Fitch could
notch the holding
company IDR and VR below the ratings of the operating companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since AXP's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
American Express Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'
--3.625% subordinated notes due December 2024 at 'A-';
--Preferred shares, series B at 'BB+';
--Preferred shares, series C at 'BB+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Credit Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
American Express Centurion Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Bank, FSB
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a'.
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
American Express Canada Credit Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
--Senior debt at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012311
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001