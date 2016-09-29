(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) (This is a correction of a
release published July
7, 2016. It updates the participation status for Federal Realty
Trust, which was
incorrectly stated as not participating in the rating process in
the original
release.)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the senior
unsecured notes due 2046
issued by Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT; Federal).
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on Federal's consistent and steady cash
flow growth
provided by the company's community shopping centers, along with
a track record
of prudent balance sheet management and creative redevelopment
and mixed-use
development.
The potential for near-term weakness in Federal's Washington,
D.C. portfolio
(approximately 32% of annualized base rent ) due to softer
regional
economic growth and some remaining execution risk related to
Federal's mixed-use
developments under construction balance these credit positives.
Buy-And-Hold Strategy
Fitch views positively Federal's buy-and-hold strategy that
targets premier
retail properties in supply-constrained markets with
above-average demographics.
This strategy, augmented by the company's redevelopment
activities, has enabled
Federal to produce consistently robust operating performance
that has
historically been stronger and more stable - through the cycle -
than the retail
real estate market generally and its public shopping center REIT
peers
specifically.
Consistent and Superior Growth
Federal's expertise in managing its 96 properties, which
comprised 22 million
square feet as of March 31, 2016, is evidenced by consistently
positive
same-store net operating income (SSNOI) growth, excluding
redevelopment, through
multiple cycles. Within the last 10 years, the lone exception
was 2009 when
SSNOI declined 0.3%. This compares favorably to its public
shopping center peers
which declined an average of 4.1% in 2009.
Federal's consistently strong rent growth on expiring leases
largely reflects
the high-quality infill locations of its properties. Federal's
releasing spreads
have been higher than peers during this economic and commercial
real estate
recovery. Moreover, the company was unique among shopping center
REITs in its
ability to maintain positive leasing spreads throughout the
recent economic
downturn.
Conservative Leverage
Fitch expects Federal's leverage to sustain in the high- to
mid-5x range,
trending towards the lower end by 2017 as the company's larger
developments come
on-line and begin to contribute to portfolio cash flows during
the next two to
three years. Leverage was 5.3x for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended March 31,
2016, compared to 5.4x and 5.2x at year-end 2015 and 2014,
respectively. Federal
has historically managed leverage at conservative levels with
net
debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA levels ranging between the
mid-4x and mid-5x
range.
Strong Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch expects SSNOI growth, the stabilization of its phase 1
mixed-use
developments, and interest savings from recent debt refinancings
to result in
fixed charge coverage (FCC) sustaining in the low-4x range
through 2017, which
is strong for the rating. Federal's FCC was 4x for the TTM ended
March 31, 2016,
compared to 3.9x in 2015 and 3.5x in 2014. Fitch calculates FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less tenant improvements and incentives,
recurring maintenance
capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided
by interest
incurred and preferred dividends.
Strong Contingent Liquidity
Federal's sizeable unencumbered asset pool provides additional
protection to
unsecured debt holders. As of March 31, 2016, 88.2 % of the
company's property
NOI was unencumbered. Fitch calculates the company's
unencumbered asset value
coverage of unsecured debt (UA/UD) was 3.1x at March 31, 2016
based on applying
a stressed 7% capitalization rate to the first quarter 2016
unencumbered NOI.
Fitch's ratings for Federal incorporate the high quality of
Federal's
unencumbered asset pool which includes the company's three
largest (by ABR) and
most valuable properties, Santana Row (San Jose, CA), Bethesda
Row (Bethesda,
MD) and Third Street Promenade (Los Angeles, CA), which together
account for
approximately 13% of ABR.
Granular Tenant Base
High tenant credit quality and granularity within Federal's
portfolio help
mitigate tenant bankruptcy risk. Only one tenant (grocer Ahold
USA, Inc./not
rated) represents more than 3% of ABR, and the top 25 tenants
represent a
relatively low 29.5% of total ABR at March 31, 2016.
The company maintains well-laddered lease expirations by year
with average
annual lease expirations of 8.9% of ABR through 2025 and a
maximum of 12.5% of
ABR expiring in a single year (excluding tenant lease extension
options).
Adequate Liquidity Coverage
Fitch's base case analysis shows liquidity coverage of 2.8x
through the end of
2017 (1.2x including estimated development expenditures). The
company's pro
forma liquidity coverage ratio (including development) would
improve to 1.7x
assuming it refinanced 80% of its secured debt maturing through
2017. However,
Fitch recognizes Federal's preference for owning assets on an
unencumbered
basis, reducing the likelihood of that scenario.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit
facility pro forma
for the upsizing of the facility on April 20, 2016, projected
retained cash
flows from operating activities after dividends and
distributions) divided by
uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and projected
recurring capital
expenditures) for April 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017.
Federal's demonstrated access to multiple forms of capital
further supports its
liquidity profile and offsets refinancing risk. In addition,
Federal's retained
operating cash flow after dividend payments provides over $70
million of
internally generated capital annually that can be used to make
accretive
investments, fund development and/or satisfy its financing
obligations. Fitch
calculates that the company's dividends represented 77% of
adjusted funds from
operations during the three months ending March 31, 2016.
Geographic Concentration
The portfolio's moderate asset and market concentrations and
continued
industry-wide weakness among select retailer tenants - primarily
local
small-shop tenants - are moderate credit concerns. Federal's
three largest
properties comprise roughly 13% of total ABR. Also, Federal
generates
approximately 32% of its ABR from the D.C. Metro market where
commercial real
estate market conditions weakened due to cutbacks in U.S.
government spending,
but more recently have apparently stabilized.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that Federal's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the 'A-' rating through economic
cycles, barring any
significant changes in the company's capital structure. The
Stable Outlook
reflects the quality of management and consistency of cash flows
resulting in
stable credit metrics, in line with an 'A-' rating. Further,
Federal continues
to access various sources of capital and maintains a solid
unencumbered asset
base and liquidity profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Low- to mid-single digit GAAP SSNOI growth (including
redevelopments) through
2017, primarily due to positive leasing spreads and, to a lesser
extent,
occupancy gains;
--Minimal acquisition activity and no incremental dispositions
through 2017;
--Secured debt maturing through 2017 will be paid off at
expiration date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect a near-term positive change in the
rating, the
following factors may have a positive impact on Federal's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4.5x (leverage was 5.3x at March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (FCC was 4.0x
for the TTM
ended March 31, 2016);
--Greater asset diversification of the portfolio via growth
(Federal's three
largest assets generate roughly 13% of total ABR).
The following factors may result in negative momentum for the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Shift in management strategy away from owning and redeveloping
retail assets
in infill locations;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt below 2.5x
(coverage was 3.1x at
March 31, 2016 using a stressed 7% capitalization rate);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Federal as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Redeemable preferred shares 'BBB'.
