KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Confidence in 2018 EBIT Margin Target of 17%-18%:
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's increased
confidence in
Mondelez's ability to improve EBIT margins to the targeted
17%-18% range in 2018
from 14.7% in 2015 on 2%-3% annual organic revenue growth. The
improvement will
primarily be driven by the large restructuring program the
company put in place
in 2014 to realize $1.5 billion in annualized savings by 2018 in
the areas of
supply chain, overhead costs, and other organizational
efficiencies. Free cash
flow (FCF; after dividends, cash restructuring charges, and
pension
contribution) is expected to improve from $200 million-$300
million in 2016 to
over $1.5 billion in 2018, as the company cycles heavy
restructuring-related
cash payments and capex over the next 2-3 years. Debt/EBITDA is
expected to
trend toward 3.0x by 2018 from an expected 3.5x in 2016 on
EBITDA growth.
Risks to the ratings include prolonged weakness in organic sales
growth with
Mondelez growing below industry-category sales growth and higher
than expected
investments needed to drive sales which would preclude the
company from
achieving the targeted EBIT margins. Debt financed share
buybacks and M&A
activity that keeps leverage elevated in the mid-to-high 3x are
also rating
concerns. Fitch expects M&A activity to continue in the packaged
food sector as
companies optimize product portfolio, geographic exposure, and
seek cost
reduction opportunities. Mondelez's attempted takeover of
Hershey would have
been a transformative event for the company. While Mondelez's
rating does not
factor a major M&A event, the company could be acquisitive or
even the target of
a larger multinational food company over the rating horizon.
Favorable Portfolio Mix
Fitch views Mondelez as having a favorable product mix relative
to its
packaged-food peers given that 80% of its sales are geared
towards snacks, which
Fitch expects should grow in the 2%-3% range going forward
(versus 6%
historically) against flat to 1% for overall packaged foods. The
snacking
category is well-aligned with consumer trends of eating more
frequent, smaller
meals, and convenience. In addition, 40% of its sales come from
emerging markets
which have near-term headwinds but strong growth prospects
longer term. This
supports long-term organic growth of 2%-3%, which Fitch expects
will be driven
equally from volume growth and pricing over the medium term.
Mondelez is one of the world's largest snack companies, with
2016 projected
revenues of approximately $26 billion and an attractive
portfolio of sweet snack
brands. The company operates in approximately 165 countries and
has #1 global
market shares in biscuits and candy, as well as #2 global shares
in chocolate
and gum. Oreo, Cadbury, Nabisco, Dairy Milk, LU, Milka, and
Trident each
generate more than $1 billion in annual sales. Power Brands,
which make up 68%
of sales, are the company's fastest growing and highest-margin
global and
regional brands. These brands have grown at about twice the pace
of overall
sales during the past few years and have margins 100bps to
200bps higher than
the company's other brands. Power Brands also receive about 80%
of advertising
and consumer (A&C) expenditures.
Restructuring Program to Yield Industry Level Margins
Management has been focused on improving efficiency as Mondelez
was created
through a series of acquisitions made by legacy Kraft that were
never properly
optimized or integrated. In 2014, the company announced a $3.5
billion
restructuring program to be executed from 2014 through 2018 with
$2.5 billion in
cash costs. The purpose is to reduce supply chain and overhead
costs by $1.5
billion by the end of 2018. This would be supported by an
incremental $1.6
billion in capex to upgrade its manufacturing facilities and the
company expects
70% of its Power Brand sales will move to upgraded facilities by
2018 versus 25%
in 2015.
EBIT margin has improved steadily to 15% for the LTM period
ending June 30, 2016
versus 12.1% in 2013 and Fitch views Mondelez's margin targets
of 17%-18% in
2018 as achievable, and would bring Mondelez more in line with
industry
averages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumptions in its base case projections are as follows:
--Organic growth of about 2% in 2016, with 2%-3% growth expected
thereafter.
Currency impact is assumed to be neutral beginning 2017.
--EBIT margin is expected to be 15.1% in 2016, versus 14.2% in
2015, and expand
to 17%-18% in 2018.
--EBITDA margin is expected to be 18%-19% in 2016, versus 17.7%
in 2015, and
expand to the 21% range in 2018.
--Capex is expected to peak at $1.4 billion in 2016 and decline
by $100 million
thereafter to $1.2 billion by 2018 as restructuring-related
capex declines over
time.
--FCF (after dividends, cash restructuring charges, and pension
contribution) of
over $200 million in 2016, improving to over $1.5 billion in
2018.
--Total debt-to-EBITDA of around 3.5x in 2016, assuming $2
billion in additional
debt (in the form of commercial paper borrowings) to fund
around $2 billion
in share buybacks. Leverage is expected to trend towards 3x in
2018, driven
primarily by EBITDA growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--EBITDA tracks below expectation due to a shortfall in expected
operating
margin improvement or deceleration in organic top-line growth,
aggressive
financial policies or engaging in a large debt-financed
acquisition, such that
leverage is consistently above 3.5x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Organic growth in line with or better than category growth
--EBITDA margins in line with or better than industry average
--Leverage consistently below 3x.
LIQUIDITY
Mondelez's liquidity at June 30, 2016 includes more than $1.8
billion in cash
and equivalents and an undrawn $4.5 billion senior unsecured
revolving credit
facility expiring in October 2018. Mondelez had $2.4 billion in
CP outstanding
at June 30, 2016. Upcoming long-term debt maturities are
significant with $1.5
billion due in 2017, which Fitch believes the company is likely
to refinance.
FCF (after dividends, cash restructuring charges, and pension
contribution) is
expected to improve from $200 million-$300 million in 2016 to
over $1.5 billion
in 2018, as the company cycles heavy restructuring-related cash
payments and
capex over the next 2-3 years. Debt/EBITDA is expected to trend
towards 3.0x by
2018 from an expected 3.5x in 2016 on EBITDA growth.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Mondelez's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example,
Fitch added back
$136 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $471
million in
restructuring charges to its EBITDA calculation in 2015. EBITDA
is unadjusted
for dividends received from associates or paid to minorities.
