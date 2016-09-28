(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
York Life Insurance
Company's (New York Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed all other ratings assigned to New York
Life and certain
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect New York Life's leading market position
in the U.S.
individual life insurance market, extremely strong
capitalization and
conservative operating profile. Key competitive strengths
include the company's
strong brand recognition, well-established market position,
effective career
distribution system and its stable block of participating whole
life insurance.
The ratings also consider the company's above-average exposure
to risky assets
and heightened macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty,
including declining
interest rates and increased financial market volatility.
New York Life is one of the top producers of whole life
insurance and a leading
writer of guaranteed income annuities. The company's market
position is deepened
by its loyal and productive career agency distribution channel,
which Fitch
believes reduces pricing pressure and anti-selection in
competitive market
environments.
Fitch views New York Life's extremely strong capitalization as a
fundamental
strength to its rating, which is reflected by its NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio of 549% and low operating leverage at 9x at year-end 2015.
Financial
leverage, defined as surplus notes to total adjusted capital
(TAC), remained low
at 9% as of year-end 2015. New York Life reported a 6% increase
in TAC during
first-half 2016 (1H16) to $24 billion, which was primarily
driven by earnings
and unrealized investment gains.
Fitch views New York Life's profitability as moderate on an
absolute basis, but
favorable on a risk-adjusted basis, given its conservative
product profile and
operating strategy. Its large, traditional life insurance book
generates
high-quality, stable earnings, which is supported by its
non-insurance business.
The company reported statutory net income of $257 million in
2015 compared with
$1.6 billion in 2014. The statutory accounting treatment of the
company's
acquisition of John Hancock's closed block adversely affected
results in 2015.
Realized investment losses totaling $382 million also
contributed to the decline
in profitability, along with strain related to new business
growth.
New York Life reported a 10% decline in statutory operating
earnings in 1H16,
which was partially driven by lower income from limited
partnerships and planned
business investments.
Investment losses were led by energy-related impairments in
2015, which
continued into 2016. Fitch views New York Life's energy exposure
relative to
corporate bonds as generally in line with the agency's rating
universe. Fitch
expects credit-related impairments to remain manageable for New
York Life.
The ratings on New York Life Global Funding's funding
agreement-backed note
programs and related issues recognize that the trust obligations
are secured by
funding agreements issued by New York Life with cash flow
structures that enable
the trustees to pay the principal and interest on the notes.
Thus, the note
programs are dependent on New York Life's credit quality and are
assigned a
rating equal to the company's IFS rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
New York Life's IFS ratings are currently at Fitch's highest
level. Key ratings
triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
-- A decline in capitalization which includes an RBC ratio below
425% or a PRISM
capital model score below 'Extremely Strong';
--Future increases in financial leverage to more than 15% on a
sustained basis,
or a reduction in GAAP-based, EBIT fixed-charge coverage below
6x;
--Significantly reduced profitability evidenced by a GAAP
operating ROA
sustained below 0.5% (0.9% at year-end 2015);
--A decrease in the financial flexibility associated with the
company's
participating whole life business;
--A major acquisition that leads New York Life away from its
core expertise;
--An unexpected shift in tax, regulatory or market dynamics that
weakens New
York Life's competitive strengths.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
New York Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA';
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--$1,000,000,000 5.875% surplus note due May 15, 2033 at 'AA';
--$1,000,000,000 6.75% surplus note due Nov. 15, 2039 at 'AA'.
New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation
--IFS at 'AAA'.
NYL Capital Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
New York Life Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
New York Life Global Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
