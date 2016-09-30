(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded NH Hotel
Group SA's (NH)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'B' from 'B-' and the group's
2019 senior
secured notes to 'BB-'/'RR2' from 'B+'/'RR2'. Fitch has also
assigned a
'BB-'/RR2' rating to the group's new EUR285m 2023 senior secured
notes. The
Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects both the improved liquidity of NH, due to
the signing of a
new EUR250m three-year plus two revolving credit facility (RCF),
and better
structural and cyclical operating performance so far in 2016.
The substantial
increase in committed undrawn RCF facilities to EUR250m is a
significant credit
positive in terms of liquidity for a hotel group, which remains
asset-heavy by
way of hotel ownership.
The reinforcement of the group's liquidity profile is
accompanied by continued
strong operational performance so far in 2016 in the group's
main market Spain
and, to a lesser extent, Italy and central Europe, due to strong
demand. NH's
structural performance has also been enhanced by the heavy capex
programme
launched between 2014 and 2016 to upgrade and segment the hotel
portfolio to
reflect customers' higher requirements, changing demographics
and differing
tastes.
Following issuance of the new EUR285m senior secured notes, NH
also displays a
more solid capital structure, with an extended and smoother debt
maturity
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enhanced Liquidity Profile
The new EUR250m RCF (which we expect should remain largely
undrawn), together
with the EUR285m 2023 senior secured notes, will significantly
enhance the
group's liquidity profile, by repaying the outstanding
syndicated credit, club
loans and small outstanding individual mortgages. We view this
enhanced
liquidity as a particularly important source of financial
flexibility for an
asset-heavy hotel group that, due to its still high fixed cost
base, remains
exposed to performance volatility in a downturn. The new RCF
will also be
available to repay, if necessary, the EUR250m convertible bonds
in 2018 should
they not convert at that time.
Operating Performance Improving
We believe the improving trend in performance delivered since
2014 should be
maintained in 2016 as refurbishments should allow healthy
increases in average
room rates, albeit slower than in 2015. 1H16 results showed a
firm EBITDA margin
increase, as revenue per available room (RevPar) reported
reasonably good growth
(up 6.7% yoy). Encouragingly, average room rate increases (2015
prices up 8.3%)
were well above those derived from increased occupancy (+0.6%),
confirming the
gradual move away from lower-margin tour operator bookings.
Refinancing Improves Capital Structure
The new EUR285m 2023 senior secured notes extend and simplify
the existing debt
maturity profile of the group. Following completion of the
refinancing the group
has a simple capital structure comprising essentially senior
secured bonds, a
senior secured RCF facility and a convertible bond issue.
Growing Upscale Presence
NH's expansion and development plan includes the development of
a further 23 NH
Collection four-star plus hotels, which should increase the
portfolio to a total
of around 73 hotels and 11,500 rooms by end-2017 (or a little
under 20% of all
rooms). Overall NH Collection hotels deliver an average daily
rate (ADR) of
around 40% more than a normal NH Hotel. This upscale hotel
format underpins our
estimate of EBITDA growth from 2016 to 2018.
Attractive Hotel Portfolio
The majority of NH's properties are in or around major European
and Latin
American cities (88% urban, 12% resort hotels). As a result, the
portfolio's
valuation (EUR1.8bn at end-2015) has proven resilient and become
a primary
source of liquidity in recent years. The properties further
benefit the group by
serving as collateral for its secured debt.
Evolving Lease Liabilities
During 2015 the group terminated leases and renegotiated lease
contracts,
resulting in an annual net saving (before new leases of EUR5m on
new hotels) of
around EUR7m p.a. This process should continue for the rest of
2016, ensuring
leases remain stable as a percentage of revenues at around 20%,
but still high
compared with peers (Accor 15% in 2014).
Improving Leverage
Leverage is compatible with levels in the 'B' category and we
expect some
deleveraging in 2016. We expect Fitch FFO lease-adjusted net
leverage to reduce
to around 7.1x by end-2016 and 6.6x by end-2017, although this
remains high
compared with peers such as Accor and Whitbread. The high capex
of recent years
should, however, reduce and allow free cash flow (FCF) to turn
positive in 2017.
This is despite the group's plan to start paying a dividend from
2017 onwards,
which will limit the scope for deleveraging.
Gradual Shift to Online
At end-2015 around 50% of bookings were through direct channel
(i.e. own website
and mobile applications) against third-party website bookings.
Given that the
percentage split between direct and indirect sales is unlikely
to change in the
next couple of years, NH's strategy is to both reinforce direct
distribution
channels and optimise indirect channels and focus on the net
average daily rate
achieved.
Strong Expected Recoveries
The 'RR2' on NH's existing and new senior secured notes reflects
Fitch's
expectations that the valuation of the company - and the
resulting recovery
rate for its creditors - will be maximised in a liquidation due
to the
significant value of the company's owned and unencumbered
real-estate portfolio
(estimated at EUR965m at end-June 2016). We also assume a fairly
conservative 7x
multiple in a distressed scenario.
The 2019 and 2023 notes benefit from security over assets and
share pledges, as
well as a pari-passu clause with other secured debt, including
the new RCF.
Successful Asset Disposals
NH sold the Sotogrande estate for EUR178m in 2H14, EUR33m of
assets in 2015 and
a further EUR76m of assets in 1H16. This has improved financial
flexibility,
allowing for further debt repayment or funding of capex. NH
plans to sell a
total of EUR140m of hotel assets in 2016, reflecting NH's
continued push to get
rid of underperforming or non-core assets. In this respect NH is
exploring
various scenarios for its NH New York Jolly Madison Hotel.
Moving towards Asset-Light
The asset sales demonstrate NH's move to increase the portion of
the overall
portfolio under a "managed" format against the "owned" structure
currently in
place. NH has increased the properties under management to 24%
of total
portfolio at end-2015 from 13% in 2008. This changed business
model combines the
benefits of lower capex needs with a reduction in the volatility
of profits.
Nevertheless the group remains an asset-heavy/leased business
model, rather than
the asset-light hotel business profile common in the US.
Improving Cash Generation from Operations
NH's Fitch-estimated unrestricted cash was EUR43m at end-2015
and EUR51m at
end-June 2016, down from EUR165m at end-2014, as a result of the
higher capex
and the acquisition of the Colombian hotel group, Hoteles Royal,
for a net
EUR66m during 2015.
Capex to reposition the group's hotels and upgrade the IT
network in 2016 will
remain high at around 11% of revenues p.a. and will drain
operating cash, but
should mostly be covered by asset disposals. However, with lower
capex
requirements in 2017 we expect FCF to turn positive and,
combined with the new
RCF, should materially improve group liquidity and financial
flexibility.
Shareholder Dispute
In June 2016, the board of NH voted off four board
representatives from major
shareholder (29.5%) Chinese group HNA, citing possible conflicts
of interest due
to HNA's acquisition of competitor Carlson Hotels Inc. HNA has
now sued NH and
is asking for the suspension of these resolutions, but a Spanish
Court has
recently ruled that the interim measure requested by HNA has
been rejected. We
have not factored into our rating any risk of adverse
consequences on NH's
strategy from this dispute but will treat it as an event risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Occupancy and ADR growth lower than management's forecasts,
particularly from
2017 onwards. We expect 2016 and 2017 RevPar increases to be
more moderate than
in 2015.
-Under our rating case management efforts to limit cost
increases will be partly
offset by rising salaries as economic conditions in Spain and
Italy slowly
improve.
-Operating lease costs from 2016 to 2018 of between EUR299m and
EUR334m p.a..
-Capex is modelled in line with management's projections (ie for
2017 and 2018
between EUR80m and EUR90m p.a.), reflecting that around 60% of
repositioning
spending would have been completed by end-2015 and around 100%
by end-2016.
-Hoteles Royal's revenue and operating profits are included from
2016 onwards.
-Deferred payment for Hoteles Royal hotels of EUR20m in 2017.
-Dividends to restart at a modest level from 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improved trading performance leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding one-off
gains) of 12% or above on a sustained basis.
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 6.5x on a sustained
basis.
-EBITDAR/(gross interest +rent) above 1.8x or FFO fixed charge
cover above 1.5x
(2015: 1.2x) on a sustained basis
-Sustained positive FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Weakening trading performance leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding one-off
gains) of 10% or below on a sustained basis
-FFO lease-adjusted net leverage at 7.0x to 7.5x (2015: 7.7x) on
a sustained
basis in 2017 and thereafter.
-EBITDAR/(gross interest +rent) sustainably below 1.3x or FFO
fixed charge cover
below 1.1x.
-Sustained negative FCF.
LIQUIDITY
With the signing of the EUR250m RCF NH has significantly
enhanced its liquidity
profile, allowing this asset-heavy group some reasonable
operational and
financial flexibility. The new RCF is expected to be undrawn at
closing and will
provide a healthy liquidity buffer. The capital structure will
be simplified
further to comprise the new EUR285m 2023 bond, with the
repayment of smaller
club deals, individual mortgages and other small amount debt.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS
-Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets (EUR2,261m in 2015)
-Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-December 2015 to
reflect a minimum
operating cash requirement of EUR35m on a continuing basis.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
