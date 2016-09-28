(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
American Tower Corporation's (AMT) offering of senior unsecured
notes due in
2022 and 2027. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to
repay existing
debt, including outstanding revolver borrowings on its 2013
and/or 2014
revolving credit facility as well as term loan borrowings.
Proceeds may also be
used for general corporate purposes.
As of June 30, 2016, outstanding borrowings on AMT's revolving
credit facilities
and term loan totalled approximately $3.9 billion. AMT has a
Fitch Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong FCF and Margins: AMT's ratings are supported by the
financial flexibility
provided by its strong FCF and its high EBITDA margin, which has
been
consistently above 60% in recent years. The tower business model
translates into
strong, sustainable operating performance and FCF growth, aided
by the company's
significant scale and the favorable demand characteristics for
wireless services
(particularly data).
Stable Growth Model: AMT is expected to continue to post strong
FCF, generate
mid- to high-single-digit organic growth and maintain stable
margins. Tower
revenues are predictable, and growth is provided by contractual
escalators
embodied in long-term lease contracts and there are strong
prospects for
additional business. The tower industry is benefiting from
wireless carriers
continued investment in their fourth generation (4G) networks to
meet rapidly
growing demand for mobile broadband services.
Stable Outlook: Although leverage is elevated, Fitch expects net
leverage to
return to 5x or below within a 12-24-month period. Fitch expects
AMT's net
leverage to be approximately 5.1x (pro forma for current 2016
acquisitions) and
4.9x at the end of 2016 and 2017, respectively. Leverage is
currently elevated
primarily as a result of AMT's acquisition of rights to certain
towers, and some
outright purchases, from Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon)
in a transaction
totaling approximately $5 billion.
2016 Acquisition: In the second quarter of 2016, AMT closed its
acquisition of a
51% stake in Viom Networks Limited (Viom), a tower operator in
India, for
approximately $1.1 billion in cash plus assumed debt. At some
point in the
future, AMT will contribute its existing tower portfolio in
India to Viom, which
Fitch expects will increase its stake in Viom to above 60%.
Fitch believes that
growth in both EBITDA and FCF will allow AMT to fund the
acquisition with debt
without varying from its year-end leverage path.
Consolidation Risk Manageable: U.S. wireless consolidation, if
it were to occur,
would not have a material effect on AMT's operations. Revenue
growth from
continued lease activity and contractual escalators in the U.S
market would more
than offset the relatively modest losses occurring over time due
to
consolidation.
International Exposure: Similar wireless service demand trends
are occurring
internationally, with wireless data services at an earlier stage
of development
than in the U.S. Excluding pass-through revenues, the company's
international
operations generated approximately 33% of total property
revenues in the second
quarter of 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Consolidated revenue grows to more than $5.7 billion, based on
expectations
for property revenue to be at the mid-point of company guidance
of $5.66
billion. In addition, Fitch has incorporated approximately 3/4
of a year of
revenue from the Viom acquisition and portion of the year-one
property revenue
from the Tanzania acquisition in 2016. In 2017, revenue grows
just over 7% based
on the full-year effects of the Viom and Tanzania acquisitions.
Thereafter
revenue grows in the 4%-5% range due to contractual escalators
and new-business
growth.
--EBITDA margins decline slightly in 2016 due to the lower
margins associated
with acquired properties.
--Capital spending of approximately $750 million in 2016, which
increases
moderately through 2018, before declining slightly in 2019.
--Cash taxes remain modest, at less than $100 million in 2016
and increase
modestly thereafter.
--Moderate stock repurchases as net leverage under 5x is
reached, with further
deleveraging arising from EBITDA growth (rather than debt
repayment).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: At the current 'BBB' level, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
near-term developments that could lead to an upgrade of the
rating.
Negative: A negative rating action could occur if operating
performance falls
short of expectations of at least mid-single-digit organic
growth combined with
margin pressure, or if a significant transaction, or share
repurchases, results
in expectations for net leverage sustained above 5x for longer
than an 18-24
month period.
LIQUIDITY
In Fitch's opinion, AMT has a strong liquidity position
supported by its FCF,
cash on hand and availability on its revolving credit
facilities. Operationally,
cash flow generation should remain strong. For the LTM ending
June 30, 2016, FCF
(cash provided by operating activities less capital spending and
dividends) was
approximately $813 million. As of June 30, 2016, cash
approximated $410 million
and unused revolver capacity was approximately $2.8 billion. Of
the cash
balance, approximately $295 million was held by foreign
subsidiaries.
AMT has two revolving credit facilities: a $2 billion,
multi-currency facility
due in January 2021 and a $2.75 billion revolving credit
facility due in June
2019. The principal financial covenants limited total
debt/adjusted EBITDA (as
defined in the agreements) to no more than 6.0x. The covenants
limit senior
secured debt/adjusted EBITDA to 3.0x for the company and its
subsidiaries. If
debt ratings are below a specified level at the end of any
fiscal quarter, the
ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest expense must be no less
than 2.5x for as
long as the ratings are below the specified level.
Debt maturities during 2016 and 2017 are nominal.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock
is given 100%
equity credit.
Date of relevant committee: April 13, 2016
