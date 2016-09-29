(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Long-Term
Ratings of Kapital Faktoring A.S. (Kapital), Destek Faktoring
A.S. (Destek), Eko
Faktoring A.S. (Eko) and Optima Faktoring Hizmeteleri A.S.
(Optima). Fitch has
also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating of Lider Faktoring
A.S. (Lider) to
'A-(tur)' from 'A(tur)'. The Outlook on Eko's rating is
Negative. The Outlooks
on the other entities' ratings are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Long-Term ratings of Kapital, Destek, Lider, Optima
and Eko are all
driven by their standalone strength. The five factoring
companies collectively
controlled 15% of domestic receivables in Turkey's factoring
sector at end-1H16.
The ratings of each of the companies reflect their monoline
business models,
with recourse factoring making up nearly all of the companies'
assets and
revenues. This results in earnings sensitivity to economic
cycles in Turkey. The
ratings also factor in the potential instability of the
companies' balance sheet
ratios given the generally short-term nature of their assets and
liabilities, as
well as the wholesale-funding reliant debt structures.
The factoring sector remains small in Turkey, making up only
1.2% of total
banking sector assets at end-1H16. The presence of bank-owned
factoring
subsidiaries, which enjoy better funding access and risk
systems, has increased
significantly in recent years. This has caused higher
competition in target
customer segments for independent players. The impaired
factoring receivables to
gross receivables ratio (end-1H16: 5.7%) is higher than the
banking sector
average (3.3%) and reflects the generally riskier customer base
of factoring
companies, weaker underwriting standards and more seasoned
portfolios. The
companies that are opting for factoring credit are usually
unbanked
micro-enterprises and SMEs that require liquidity in order to
cover a range of
cash, tax and working capital needs.
Kapital and Destek's higher ratings reflect their leading,
independent
franchises, solid capitalisation and track-record of sound
financial metrics.
Credit losses at Kapital and Destek have been low and the
companies' impaired
receivables ratio (overdue by 90+ days) reached a low 2.2% and
0.8% at end-1H16,
respectively. Both entities' leverage and gearing ratios are
comfortable for
their ratings, with debt/equity ratios of 1.6x and 2.5x,
respectively. A high
profit retention rate and supportive shareholders have allowed
the two companies
to operate with high capital adequacy ratios (equity/assets: 38%
and 32%,
respectively, at end-1H16) and significant capital buffers
should enable them to
absorb unexpected losses.
Destek's rating also captures significant borrower concentration
in factoring
receivables, as the largest 25 borrowers accounted for a high
70% of total
receivables at end-1H16 (equivalent to 2.2x equity). This
reflects the company's
strategy of targeting relatively larger corporate customers.
Eko's ratings are constrained by weak asset quality and the
ensuing weak
performance. The impaired receivables ratio reached a high 18%
at end-1H16,
significantly above the sector- and peer-average. The company is
implementing a
restructuring plan, which includes a shift in the target
customer base towards
larger SME and commercial companies to improve credit quality.
Eko has also
reduced the number of branches and personnel to improve cost
efficiency.
The negative trends in Eko's performance are mitigated by a
comfortable capital
position; the debt-to-equity was a reasonable 3.5x at end-1H16,
which means Eko
has a significant capital buffer to absorb further losses. The
Negative Outlook
on Eko's rating reflects the potential weakening of its company
profile as a
consequence of its recent weak performance and its planned shift
into new
customer segments.
The downgrade of Lider's National Long-Term Rating primarily
reflects its
significantly higher leverage, with the debt-to-equity ratio
reaching 8.4x at
end-1H16 (end 2015: 6.2x, end 2013: 5.2x). The increase in
leverage is related
to large dividend payments in the last 18 months and a sharp
(29%) increase in
factoring receivables in 1H16. Facilities from minority
shareholder Credit
Suisse Group AG (A-/Stable; accounting for 13% of Lider's total
debt at
end-1H16) supports funding. The rating also considers Lider's
moderate
franchise, experienced management and its reasonable
performance.
Optima's lower rating reflects its limited franchise, as it
controlled a
moderate 0.6% of domestic receivables at end-1H16. The company
targets small,
high risk customers, reflected in high margins, which supports
profitability.
Optima's return on equity (ROE) ratio reached 20% at end-1H16
and has been
relatively stable over volatile interest rate and economic
cycles. Asset quality
metrics are reasonable for the business model.
The companies' ratings also capture their reliance on typically
short-term
wholesale funding from Turkish banks and local bond markets.
Nevertheless,
market access has been reasonable for all companies. However,
the deterioration
in Eko's asset quality could undermine funding access given a
reduced stock of
performing receivables that could serve as collateral. Optima's
funding is less
diversified than peers as it had not issued any bonds as at
end-1H16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of all five factoring companies are sensitive to a
material
weakening in asset quality and leverage ratios. Their credit
risk profiles mean
that Fitch believes independent factoring companies are more
vulnerable to asset
quality deterioration than their bank-owned peers, which could
lead to liquidity
and performance pressures.
Kapital and Destek's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given
their already
high ratings in the context of their business profiles. In
addition, Destek's
rating could be downgraded if there is a material increase in
receivables
concentration. However, a material strengthening of their
franchise or a
sustainable diversification of funding sources could create
moderate upside
rating potential.
Eko's rating could be downgraded if asset quality continues to
deteriorate.
Eko's rating could also be downgraded if the restructuring
process does not
result in a sustainable improvement in its performance and a
stabilisation of
the company's franchise. A liquidity squeeze would also be
negative. Significant
improvements in asset quality and performance could lead us to
revise Eko's
Outlook to Stable.
Lider's rating could be downgraded if there is a continued
increase in leverage
ratios. An improvement in leverage ratios and material
strengthening of its
franchise could lead to upside potential for Lider's rating.
Optima's rating could face downward pressure if its
capitalisation and leverage
position weakened significantly. Upward rating potential is
unlikely given
Optima's weaker franchise.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kapital Faktoring A.S. and Destek Faktoring A.S.
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Lider Faktoring A.S.
National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'A-(tur)' from 'A(tur)';
Outlook Stable
Optima Faktoring A.S.
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Eko Faktoring A.S.
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(tur)'; Outlook
Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc (Lider, Optima)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1272
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc (Kapital, Destek, Eko)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001