(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Peru's
sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+', Outlook
Stable;
--Local Currency IDRs at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bonds at 'BBB+' and 'A-';
--Senior unsecured Local-Currency bonds at 'A-';
--Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1';
--Country Ceiling at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Peru's creditworthiness is underpinned by its track record of
macro policy
credibility, consistency, and flexibility, which has delivered
macroeconomic and
financial stability. Strong fiscal and external balance sheets
balance the
country's high commodity dependence, low government revenue
base, financial
dollarization and structural constrains in terms of income per
capita, social
indicators and institutional quality.
Peru maintains a strong sovereign balance sheet. At 25.1% of GDP
(2016f),
general government debt is lower the 'BBB' median, and interest
payments are
forecasted to average 6.1% of revenue during 2016-2018. Fitch
expects the
government will be able to source its remaining 2017 financing
needs through
PEN-denominated issuance and multilateral credits, after
pre-financing its 2016
requirements and 2017 debt service.
Fitch expects the new administration of President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski to carry
out a pragmatic fiscal strategy. The administration is planning
a gradual fiscal
consolidation, reaching primary general government balance by
2020, as the
economy adjusts to low long-term mining revenues. Fitch expects
the general
government deficit of 2.8% of GDP in 2016 to narrow to a 2.1% of
GDP deficit in
2018. The government plans to sustain infrastructure projects
begun by the
previous administration as well as to improve basic services in
rural
communities. Peru has a track record of prudent fiscal policy
and effective
expenditure controls, which have reduced government debt, built
the fiscal
stabilization fund estimated by Fitch at 4.2% of GDP, and
supported the
credibility of its fiscal framework. Revenue and economic
underperformance are
the main downside risks to the fiscal trajectory.
Lower metals prices are weighing on mining export revenue,
economic growth, and
fiscal revenues. In response, the administration plans tax
reforms to formalize
more small businesses, broaden the tax base, and raise business
productivity and
private investment over the medium term.
Fitch expects Peru's government to receive special authority
from congress to
cut the VAT (IGV) to 17% in 2017 from 18% (with future
reductions toward 15%
conditional on revenue performance), to reverse the corporate
income tax rate
cuts and the dividend tax hike, and measures to deepen the
domestic capital
market. Passage depends on the support of Keiko Fujimori's
Fuerza Popular party,
which holds a congressional majority and campaigned on a broadly
similar
economic platform. The June presidential election results were
broadly accepted
by Peruvians and the major political parties, despite the narrow
decision margin
of the ballot.
The macro outlook for 2016-2017 has improved since 2015, due in
part to growth
in mining. Fitch expects Peru's economic growth to rise to 3.7%
in 2016 and 4.2%
in 2017. This is driven by a rise in copper production through
2018, higher
public investment and improving domestic confidence.
The central bank's exercise of greater exchange rate
flexibility, aided by its
de-dollarization initiative, support policy credibility. The
central bank
allowed faster currency depreciation in 2015 and then greater
exchange-rate
volatility since the beginning of 2016 as the PEN moderately
appreciated.
Inflation returned to the central bank's 2%+/-1% target band in
July and
declined further to 2.94% yoy in August. Peru's five-year
average inflation rate
of 3.4% is in line with the 'BBB' median but higher than the 'A'
median of 1.5%.
Macro-prudential policies aiming to de-dollarize household and
small-business
credit have reduced foreign currency-denominated private credit
to 29% of the
total, although it is still high relative to 'BBB' peers.
The external trade balance narrowed to -1.4% and -0.4% of GDP in
Q1 and Q216,
respectively, versus -2.4% and -2.2% of GDP in Q1 and Q215. This
resulted from
import compression. Export revenues were stable, as copper
production grew by
more than 40% year on year in Q1 and Q216, counterbalancing the
effect of
lacklustre mineral prices.
Fitch expects the current account deficit (CAD) will narrow to
3.9% of GDP in
2016 and 3.5% of GDP in 2017, down from the average 4.4% of GDP
deficit during
2013-2015. Fitch projects the public investment and
private-concession
infrastructure projects will keep the CAD larger than the 'BBB'
median over the
forecast horizon and that, although it is forecast to be
sustainably financed
75% with net FDI, Peru will rely on increased net external
borrowing.
Peru's robust external liquidity is a further credit strength.
Large
international reserves, USD62 billion or 31.9% of GDP, and its
more than 300%
international liquidity ratio (double the 'BBB' median) mitigate
risks from high
commodity dependence, financial dollarization, and non-resident
participation at
34.7% of PEN government securities. The sovereign maintains a
strong external
balance sheet with net foreign assets totalling 20.3% of GDP,
greater than the
'BBB' median at 2.6% of GDP.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Peru a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee
adjusted the
output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying
its QO,
relative to rated peers, as follows:
--Macro: +1 notch: Peru's policy framework is underpinned by the
inflation
targeting regime and a rules-based fiscal policy. This policy
mix has developed
a track record for policy coherence and credibility leading to
entrenched
macroeconomic and financial stability, and generated
counter-cyclical policy
space.
---Public finances: +1 notch: Peru's fiscal financing
flexibility is underpinned
by substantial government deposits supporting low net general
government debt,
in addition to the rules-based Fiscal Stabilization Fund, and
proven access to
international financing sources.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
--Failure to consolidate public finances in line with the fiscal
framework
resulting in a faster-than-expected rise in the general
government debt burden;
--Erosion of policy credibility that results in diminished
investment and growth
prospects; or
--A negative external shock - such as a sharp decline in the
price of Peru's
main commodity exports - resulting in weaker macroeconomic
performance and
deterioration in fiscal and external balance sheets.
Conversely, the main factors that could lead to a positive
rating action are:
--Higher growth that reduces Peru's income gap and improves
social indicators
relative to higher-rated sovereigns;
--Strengthened institutional capacity that improves the
effectiveness of
economic and social policy implementation;
--Significant improvements in Peru's fiscal and external balance
sheets and
material reduction of financial dollarization.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects China's economy, a major mining export partner, to
grow 6.5% in
2016 and 6.3% in 2017, respectively.
Fitch assumes copper production will continue to increase over
2016-2017 as
expanded and new mines come online. Fitch also assumes copper
prices will
stabilize at current levels through the end of 2016 and
moderately improve in
2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelli Bissett-Tom
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0564
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012390
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
