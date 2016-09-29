(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Univision
Communications Inc.'s (UVN) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.
Fitch has also
affirmed UVN's senior unsecured rating at 'CCC+/RR6' and
upgraded its senior
secured rating to 'BB-/RR2'. The upgrade is based on Fitch's
expectations of
improved recovery prospects supported by Univision's EBITDA
expansion.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release. As of June 30, 2016, Univision had
approximately $9.1 billion
of debt outstanding.
Fitch recognizes UVN's improved credit profile supported by
continued EBITDA
growth; Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.'s (Televisa) conversion of $1.125
billion of
subordinated debentures to warrants for the company's common
stock; and UVN's
refinancing activities, which have reduced its average cost of
debt. Fitch also
views positively UVN's redemption of $415 million of the 8.5%
senior notes in
the first half of 2016, which was funded with cash and revolver
borrowings and
resulted in total debt being reduced by roughly $300 million.
Two events could result in further deleveraging. First, in July
2015 UVN filed
an S-1 for a planned IPO. The IPO continues to be delayed due to
weak market
conditions, and Fitch expects execution is unlikely in 2016.
Market expectations
released last year suggested the company could raise more than
$1 billion, with
planned proceeds to be used for debt repayment per the S-1.
Second, UVN has
filed an application to participate in the Broadcast Spectrum
Incentive Auction
(BSIA). Fitch believes UVN could generate significant proceeds
from the BSIA.
Fitch will revisit the rating once final net IPO and BSIA
proceeds and resultant
debt repayment amounts are finalized. Fitch views any
significant debt repayment
with IPO or BSIA proceeds as a positive for the company's credit
profile and
would consider an upgrade if total leverage falls below 6.0x.
Neither
deleveraging event is necessary for UVN to maintain its current
ratings.
Fitch believes UVN's 'B' rating is accurate relative to its
peers given the
risks overhanging the credit including its private equity
owners. In addition,
recent softness in top-line growth could continue to delay UVN's
IPO, which
hampers its deleveraging efforts.
The ratings reflect UVN's dominant market position in Hispanic
media, the still
attractive demographic profile of the Hispanic population, and
Fitch's
expectations that advertisers will continue to grow advertising
spend towards
Hispanics. Fitch expects that increased competition in the
Hispanic media
segment could slow UVN's core television advertising growth.
However, this will
be offset by anticipated growth in retransmission revenues,
cable affiliate fees
and digital advertising revenues.
UVN benefits from its strengthened relationship with Televisa
which provides the
company with exclusive access to Televisa's content and results
in lower
programming costs. Fitch views UVN's efforts to invest in more
localized content
to supplement Televisa's programming and enter into deals that
leverage UVN's
distribution network as prudent, particularly to the extent that
it targets the
younger, increasingly U.S. born Hispanic demographic. Further,
Fitch views the
diversification into digital as a long-term positive for the
company's credit
profile as it provides some offset to the long-term secular risk
facing
television broadcasters.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Positive View on Hispanic Broadcasting: The positive view is
driven by the
U.S. Hispanic demographic's ongoing growth in numbers and
spending power. UVN
benefits from a premier industry position, with duopoly
television and radio
stations in most of the top Hispanic markets and a national
overlay of broadcast
and cable networks. The company's networks garner significant
market share of
Hispanic viewers and continue to generate strong ratings. This
large and
concentrated audience provides advertisers with an effective way
to reach the
growing U.S. Hispanic population.
--Increased Competition in Hispanic Media: UVN's prime-time
broadcast and cable
network ratings have softened, driven by increased competition,
particularly
from NBC Universal (owns Telemundo, the second largest Hispanic
TV broadcast
network), the proliferation of other high-quality Hispanic media
content, and
the more secular impact of declining traditional television
audiences. However,
UVN currently has incumbent advantage and dominant market
presence. Fitch
expects these factors, along with its pipeline of Televisa's
proven content and
incremental investments in local content, to enable it to grow
amid these
increasing pressures. Fitch believe the company's efforts to
invest in content
and garner new distribution deals as prudent, particularly to
the extent that it
targets younger English-speaking and second generation
Hispanics.
--Digital Investment a Credit Positive: UVN's management is
focused on creating
scale in its digital segment. Most recently, UVN acquired
Gawker's digital media
assets for $135 million. UVN purchased a 40.5% stake in the
comedy news website
The Onion for $27.1 million in January 2016. In 2015, UVN
purchased the Root, an
African-American news and culture website. Fitch views the
diversification into
digital as a long-term positive for the company's credit profile
as it provides
some offset to the long-term secular risks facing television
broadcasters.
--Retransmission Fees and Programming Costs: Fitch believes
UVN's growth in
high-margin retransmission revenue and cost management efforts
will provide an
offset to rising programing investments. Long-term, Fitch
believes positive
operating leverage from top-line growth, specifically in
high-margin
retransmission revenue, will support continued content and
digital investments,
with EBITDA margins in the low 40% range.
--Improved Credit Metrics: UVN's total and secured leverage was
7.1x and 6.8x as
of June 30, 2016, down from 8.8x and 7.2x at year-end 2014. Most
of the
reduction stems from Televisa's 2015 conversion of $1.125
billion of the holding
company subordinated debentures into warrants for a new class of
UVN's common
stock that give (Televisa a 22% voting interest in UVN. UVN also
used cash to
help fund the redemption of $415 million of UVN's 8.5% senior
unsecured notes
due 2021 in May 2016. The resultant reduction in interest
expense, combined with
operating cash flow growth, has greatly improved UVN's FCF.
Fitch estimates that
UVN generated $327 million in FCF for the last 12 months ended
June 30, 2016, up
from $40 million in 2015.
--Possible Deleveraging Events: There are two events that could
result in
further deleveraging. First, UVN filed an S-1 for a planned IPO
in July 2015.
Timing of the IPO remains uncertain and continues to be delayed
due to weak
market conditions. Second, Univision has filed an application to
participate in
the BSIA. Management has stated that proceeds from the IPO and
BSIA would go
towards further debt reduction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the ratings include:
--Mid-single digit growth in Media Networks (TV) in 2016 with
low-single digit
growth thereafter. Low single digit growth in core TV
advertising revenues
reflects increased competition in the Hispanic media space.
Media Networks
revenue growth will be supported by increases in retransmission
fees, cable
affiliate fees and digital revenues, as well as 'big soccer'
tournaments during
periods when they air. Political advertising offers minimal
upside every other
year.
--Radio is expected to continue to experience low-to-mid single
digit decline in
revenues, reflecting Fitch's view for continued secular
pressure.
--Fitch expects total EBITDA margin in the low 40% range. This
reflects the
positive impact of growing, higher-margin retransmission
revenues and higher
other subscription fees offset by our expectation of increases
in programming
expenses in the Media Networks segment. Fitch expects
programming expenses
increase as Univision supplements Televisa's programming with
other programming
from a third party or internally-produced by Univision.
--Fitch expects increased FCF generation driven by continued
EBITDA growth,
reduced interest expense due to the refinancing of higher-cost
debt and the
conversion of Televisa's subordinated debt into warrants for
common stock, and
the termination of the Sponsor Management Agreement and
Televisa's Technical
Assistance Agreement.
--Fitch assumes $1.2 billion in proceeds from IPO and BSIA will
be used to repay
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch would consider an upgrade if total leverage
falls below 6.0x,
and management demonstrates a willingness to remain at this
level. Fitch expects
deleveraging could occur through EBITDA growth, as well as
modest debt reduction
from FCF and any potential IPO or BSIA proceeds.
Negative: Negative ratings actions could occur if operating
results and FCF are
materially lower than Fitch's expectations. This would be
contradictory to
Fitch's constructive view on the Spanish language broadcasting
industry and
Univision's positioning within it and could indicate that the
company is more
susceptible to secular challenges than previously anticipated.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch regards the company's current liquidity as adequate, with
modest
maturities over the next couple of years.
As of June 30, 2016, liquidity consisted of $33 million in cash,
$530 million of
availability under its revolving facility capacity, and $162
million available
under the accounts receivable securitization facility (up to
$400 million). UVN
has increased free cash flow generation over the last 12 months,
benefiting from
both operating cash flow growth and lower interest payments on
refinanced debt.
Fitch calculates FCF of $327 million for the last 12 months June
2016.
The company has manageable near-term maturities with $159
million in term loan
amortizations through 2019. Fitch believes UVN can address these
maturities with
FCF. UVN's accounts receivable securitization facility matures
in 2018 ($238
million outstanding). Fitch expects that UVN will seek to
refinance its
facility.
The company's next maturity hurdle comes in 2020 when $4.4
billion in senior
secured term loans become due. Fitch believes UVN has adequate
access to the
capital markets, as evidenced by its opportunistic refinancing
efforts over
2015, as well as the company's recent amendment and extension of
its revolving
credit facility. Fitch did not include any proceeds from the
planned IPO or sale
of broadcast spectrum into its liquidity analysis.
UVN's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be
maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a
liquidation. Fitch
estimates a distressed enterprise valuation of $7.6 billion,
using a 7.0x
multiple and a post-restructuring EBITDA of approximately $1.1
billion. After
deducting Fitch's standard 10% administrative claim, Fitch
estimates recovery
for UVN's senior secured instruments of 77%, which maps to the
71%-90% 'RR2'
range and a rating two notches above the IDR to 'BB-'. Fitch
believes recovery
prospects for UVN's senior secured instruments have improved,
driven by Fitch's
revised expectation of higher going-concern EBITDA. The UVN
senior unsecured
notes have no expected recovery, resulting in an 'RR6' and a
rating two notches
down from the IDR to 'CCC+'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Univision Communications, Inc.
--Senior secured to 'BB-/RR2' from 'B+/RR3'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Univision Communications, Inc.
--Issuer Default Ratings at 'B';
--Senior unsecured at 'CCC+/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrice Cucinello
Director
+1-212-908-0866
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 28, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA(R) is adjusted to add back
non-cash
stock-based compensation;
--EBITDA(R) metrics are unadjusted for dividends received from
Associates/paid
to Minorities.
