(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonica del Peru
S.A.A.'s (TDP) Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TDP's ratings reflect the company's dominant market positions in
the Peruvian
telecom industry and robust cash flow generation from its fully
integrated
fixed-line and mobile operations, which have supported its
strong financial
profile. The ratings are tempered by intense competition,
especially with new
entrants' aggressive marketing efforts, and the growing industry
maturity, which
have led to the company's profitability deterioration. The
ratings also reflect
its linkage with the parent, Telefonica SA (TEF, IDR
'BBB'/Outlook Stable), in
terms of strategic ties and shareholder return policy, which
could potentially
affect TDP's financial profile.
Strong Market Position:
TDP is the largest telecom operator in Peru and Fitch expects
its dominant
position in both the fixed and mobile segments to remain intact
backed by its
well-established network competitiveness and strong brand
recognition despite
increasing competitive pressures. Competition for market share
in the Peruvian
mobile industry has materially increased following the entrance
of the Chilean
telecom operator, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A.
(Entel; rated
'BBB'/Outlook Negative) in 2013, due to its aggressive marketing
campaign to
quickly achieve a sizable scale. Although a modest market share
loss with
continued margin erosion could continue for TDP going forward,
Fitch believes
that the company's financial capacity to support high investment
and marketing
expenses will enable it to fend off competitive threats to an
extent, and help
maintain market leadership.
TDP retained its largest market shares across all of its service
platforms, with
a 50% subscriber market share for mobile operations as of March
2016. The
company also held 81% and 67% subscriber market shares for
broadband and pay-TV,
respectively, according to the regulator, Organismo Supervisor
de Inversion
Privada en Telecomunicaciones (Osiptel).
Strong Cash Flow Generation:
TDP boasts solid internal cash flow generation, which Fitch
expects to continue
over the medium term and help support its conservative financial
profile. The
company continued deleveraging during 2015, as cash flow from
operations (CFFO)
of PEN2.6 billion comfortably covered its capex of PEN1.8
billion and
insignificant dividends of PEN331,000. During 2012-2015, the
company's average
free cash flow (FCF) margin was a solid 6%, which was mostly
used to pay down
its debt.
Fitch forecasts the company's FCF generation to temporarily turn
negative in
2016 due to high capex, mainly associated with its 700Mhz
spectrum acquisition
for USD315 million, but it should reverse back to positive in
2017 in the
absence of any sizable dividends, or materialization of
contingent liabilities
with regard to its income tax disputes against the
Superintendencia Nacional de
Administracion Tributariabeing (SUNAT). Fitch expects TDP's CFFO
to consistently
be PEN2.1billion-PEN2.2 billion annually in 2016 and 2017, which
should fully
cover its recurring capex of about PEN1.8 billion, estimated by
Fitch, excluding
one-off spectrum auctions. This level of pre-dividend FCF
generation with its
low leverage should provide some headroom for its shareholder
distributions or
contingent liability, if necessary. The company made provisions
of PEN1.6
billion in June 2015 for the pending SUNAT-related legal
disputes.
Solid Financial Profile:
Fitch forecasts TDP's net leverage to remain low for the rating
category over
the medium term. TDP has continued to improve its financial
profile backed by
its robust positive FCF generation, which has mostly been used
to pay off the
debt. During the five years from 2011 to 2015, the company
reduced its net debt
by PEN2.3 billion to PEN837 million at end-2014 from PEN3.1
billion at end-2011.
This has led to its net leverage, measured by EBITDAR / adjusted
net debt,
falling to 0.3x from 1.1x during the same period. Fitch
forecasts net leverage
to remain well below 1.0x over the medium term given TDP's solid
FCF generating
ability, following a slight increase in 2016 to 0.6x due to the
spectrum
acquisition.
Margin Erosion due to Competitive Pressures:
TDP's ongoing profitability deterioration is unlikely to be
curbed in the short-
to medium-term. Intense competition in the mobile market remains
centered on
handset subsidies and aggressive tariffs, which makes it
difficult to cut
subscriber acquisition costs or mitigate negative pressures on
the industry-wide
ARPU. The trend will continue as operators try to increase the
penetration of
smartphones to boost mobile data revenues. During the first half
of 2016, the
company's EBITDA margin fell to 29%, which compares negatively
to 32% in 2015
and in 2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TDP include:
--Muted medium-term revenue growth following negative growth in
2016;
--Mobile market share gradually declines towards 45% in the long
term due to
competition;
--EBITDA margin to remain under 30% over the medium term;
--FCF to turn negative in 2016 due to high capex; but to revert
back to positive
from 2017;
--Net leverage to remain below 1.0x over the medium term in the
absence of any
sizable shareholder distribution or contingent liability
payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action will be considered in case of material
deterioration in
the company's key operating and financial metrics which are due
to
competitive/regulatory pressures, higher-than-expected capex and
shareholder
distributions, or any substantial negative impact from the
pending legal dispute
with SUNAT over income tax issues - all of which combined result
in the
company's net leverage increasing to over 2x on a sustained
basis.
TDP's ratings are not directly linked to the ratings of its
parent, TEF.
However, any significant deterioration in the parent's credit
profile, to the
effect that it results in further rating downgrades or in a
material liquidity
crunch for the parent, could place pressure on TDP's ratings.
TEF is currently
rated 'BBB'/Outlook Stable.
Conversely, an upgrade of TDP's ratings, resulting in more than
one-notch
differential from the parent's 'BBB' rating, would be limited
given their strong
linkages.
LIQUIDITY
TDP maintains a sound liquidity profile given its high cash
balance of PEN1.5
billion fully covering short-term debt of PEN931 million as of
June 30, 2016.
The company also has well-spread debt maturities. The company's
main source of
liquidity, in addition to the cash on hand, is its strong
internal cash
generation and its undrawn committed credit facilities in the
amount of PEN780
million, which further bolsters its financial flexibility.
