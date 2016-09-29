(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Kimco
Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), including the Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR), at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also withdrawn all ratings for Kimco
North Trust III
as the company has redeemed the senior unsecured guaranteed
notes. A full list
of Fitch's rating actions follows at the end of this release
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's large, diversified portfolio, its
generally
consistent and conservative credit metrics over the past five
years and its
demonstrated strong access to capital. Kimco has made progress
reducing the
elevated leverage after the Kimstone transaction, and the issuer
is targeting
net debt / EBITDA as adjusted (on its calculations) of 5x - 5.5x
versus its
calculation of 5.7x at June 30, 2016. We could see positive
ratings momentum,
should the company delever beyond our expectations.
RESTORING HEADLINE METRICS
Kimco has reduced leverage over the past few quarters with 5.4x
leverage for
both the quarter and trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30,
2016. This compares
to 6.3x immediately after the close of the Kimstone transaction
(for the quarter
ended March 31, 2015). In February 2015, Kimco acquired
Blackstone's 67%
interest in an unconsolidated joint venture (Kimstone) for $925
million
including assumed debt. When including 50% of preferred stock in
total debt,
KIM's leverage was 5.9x for both the quarter and TTM ended June
30, 2016. Fitch
defines leverage as debt minus readily available cash to
recurring operating
EBITDA including Fitch's assumption for recurring cash
distributions from joint
venture operations.
Kimco's liquidity is sufficient at 1.6x for the period July 1,
2016 - Dec. 31,
2017 pro forma for the recent note issuance. Fitch views Kimco
as having
above-average access to capital through-the-cycle, which is a
key qualitative
factor supporting the ratings.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources (unrestricted
cash, availability
under the $1.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility,
estimated proceeds
from ATM issuance subsequent to the end of 2Q16 and retained
cash flow from
operations after dividends) divided by uses (debt maturities,
development
expenditures and recurring maintenance capital expenditures).
Fitch projects that Kimco's fixed charge coverage (FCC) will
remain strong
through 2018, reaching the high 3x range, slightly higher than
recent periods
(3.2x and 3x for the quarter and TTM ended June 30, 2016). Fitch
defines FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of
recurring cash
distributions from joint venture operations less straight-line
rent and
recurring maintenance capital expenditures to interest and
preferred stock
dividends. Fitch believes that the company will pay off its
preferreds through
the rating horizon, improving FCC.
DURABLE OPERATING CASHFLOWS FROM ENVIRONMENT & DIVERSIFICATION
The scale, diversification and lease staggering of Kimco's
portfolio provide for
generally durable cash flows from operations. On average,
approximately 8.6% of
leases mature in 2016 through 2018 and only 3.2% assuming tenant
extension
options are exercised before considering month-to-month leases.
Leasing spreads
in the U.S. same-space portfolio remained strong in 2015 and
2Q16 at 11.1% and
16.2%, respectively, compared to 8.8% in 2014.
Limited new supply for shopping centers and a generally
accommodative economic
backdrop have supported positive growth as measured by
same-store net operating
income (SSNOI) and same-store occupancy. Fitch assumes SSNOI
will grow 3% from
2016-2018 as compared to 3.1% in 2Q16, 3.1% in 2015 and 3.3% in
2014 for the
U.S. same-space portfolio.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
Kimco maintains adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered assets
which covered unsecured debt (UA/UD) net of readily available
cash by 2.4x at a
stressed 8% cap rate. Kimco's UA/UD ratio has steadily increased
over the past
few years as it replaced non-income-producing/non-real estate
assets with
income-producing unencumbered assets, and as unencumbered assets
in joint
ventures were consolidated or purchased outright.
Fitch also estimates Kimco will retain approximately $75 million
to $150 million
per year of cashflow from operations based on its dividend
payout ratio (80.8%
of adjusted funds from operations for the TTM ended June
30, 2016).
Kimco's payout ratio is consistent with the median in Fitch's
rated universe.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
Kimco has increased its development exposure after curtailing
its activities
during the last downturn and focusing on redevelopment and
expansion projects
until recently during this recovery. At June 30, 2016, unfunded
development
costs remaining (including redevelopment) comprised 2.7% of
gross assets which
remains manageable but is increasingly focused on development
projects.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
issuer's long-term
capitalization target is unchanged and that it will maintain
leverage in the
low- to mid-5x range. The Outlook also reflects the
accommodative operating
environment for the sector being offset in part by increasing
development
exposure.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Feb. 29,
2016, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KIM include:
--SSNOI annual growth of 3.0% in 2016-2018. These increases
reflect contractual
rent escalations and improved leasing spreads;
--General and administrative expenses grow to approximate
12%-13% of recurring
operating EBITDA;
--Recurring maintenance capital expenditures grow to
approximately 11%-12% of
recurring operating EBITDA;
-- Development expenditures of $700 million and redevelopment
expenditures of
$550 million through 2018;
--Fitch has not explicitly assumed any net transactional
activity in 2016 or
2017, noting that volume over the past three years has generally
balanced
acquisitions and dispositions;
--Sufficient unsecured debt issuances through the rating horizon
to repay
secured and unsecured maturities;
--Equity issuances used to redeem preferreds and reduce
leverage;
--Acquisitions of $350 million, $250 million and $250 million in
2016, 2017 and
2018, respectively;
--Divestments of $850 million, $150 million and $150 million in
2016, 2017 and
2018, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5x (leverage was 5.4x for the TTM ended June 30, 2016).
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was
3.2x for 2Q16);
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x.
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2x;
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kimco Realty Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating:
Kimco North Trust III:
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Recurring joint venture distributions are added to EBITDA to
calculate
leverage and fixed-charge coverage;
--Fitch has adjusted recurring operating EBITDA by $125 million
per year to
reflect estimated recurring cash distributions from joint
venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $25 million to $50 million of cash for working
capital purposes
which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012385
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001