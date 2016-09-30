(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Chinese auto
manufacturer Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited's (DFG)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Dongfeng
Motor (Hong Kong)
International Co., Ltd and guaranteed by DFG has also been
affirmed at 'A'.
The affirmation follows Dongfeng's ability to maintain its
market leadership and
strong financial profile despite market weakness in 2015. We
expect Dongfeng to
sustain its stable performance through its diversified brand and
product
portfolio.
DFG's rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its
standalone credit
profile of 'BBB', to reflect DFG's strong operational and
strategic ties with
the central government through its 66.86% parent Dongfeng Motor
Corporation
(DFM), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the State-owned
Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC).
In rating Dongfeng, we proportionately consolidate its joint
ventures to better
reflect its business profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Business Performance: DFM's revenue increased 15% to
CNY249bn in 2015
while EBITDA rose 5.4% to CNY22.3bn, on a proportionately
consolidated basis.
The improvement was driven by faster growth of Dongfeng Honda, a
joint venture
with Japan-based Honda Motor Co., Ltd's (A/Stable), and its
proprietary brand
operation. In contrast, auto sales growth in China slowed to
4.7% in 2015 from
6.9% in 2014. DFM remains the second-largest player in China
with 15.7% share of
total vehicle sales in 2015 (2014: 16.2%).
Diversification Increases Stability: DFM operates through
multiple JVs carrying
different brands, including Honda, Nissan, Infiniti, Peugeot,
Citroen, Renault
and Kia. The brand diversification greatly reduces risks
associated with
customer preference, brand reputation and geo-politics. In terms
of product
offerings, DFM has a full range across various segments. In 2015
and 1H16, the
strong performance of Japanese brands and the SUV segment offset
weakness of in
sedan segment.
Resilient JV Structure: In 2015, DFM received CNY9.7bn of
dividends from four
major JVs. This was sufficient to fulfil DFM's needs for capex
and dividend
payout. On a proportionately consolidated basis, DFM's net cash
position
increased to CNY42.2bn at end-2015, from CNY31.8bn end-2014. We
expect all the
major JVs to sustain their dividend payments to DFM given their
healthy margins
and net cash positions.
Strong Government Support: SASAC and the central government have
demonstrated
commitment to support DFM to become the flagship automobile
company in China.
Recent support includes capital injections and subsidies to help
its proprietary
brand and new energy vehicle development initiatives. We expect
the moderate
linkage between DFM and SASAC to continue as DFM is responsible
for carrying out
strategic missions for the central government in automotive
industry
development.
Rating Constraints: The ratings are constrained by DFM's limited
geographical
market diversification and weak proprietary brand operation. We
expect DFM to
rely on cash flow generated by its JVs in the medium term. Its
business model
limits its ability to grow beyond the domestic market until it
can establish a
competitive proprietary brand operation with strong brand
recognition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- JV structure remains the major business model for foreign auto
players to
enter the Chinese market
- Top-line growth rate to remain at around mid-single digits
- Margin to decline slightly year over year in the next three
years
- Dividend payout ratio to be around 8%-10%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as it
would require a
major change in DFM's business profile, including global
diversification and
significant development of its proprietary brand operation.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Reduced support from the government, including material weaker
linkage with
the SASAC
- Sustained deterioration in the business profile, including
material adverse
regulatory developments
- DFM - excluding JVs - generates negative free cash flow on a
sustained basis
and/or fails to maintain its net cash position
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
