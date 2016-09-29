(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Singapore-based
Global A&T Electronics Ltd's (GATE) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
The downgrade reflects our expectations of GATE's continued FCF
deficit and the
ensuing liquidity stress and refinancing risk as its 2019 bond
maturity draws
near. Fitch believes GATE's liquidity will deteriorate further
in the absence of
a meaningful recovery in EBITDA or a successful sale of non-core
assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative FCF: Fitch estimates GATE's cash reserves will deplete
by USD60m-90m
each year, which is likely to place considerable stress on its
liquidity
position in 2H17. Our forecast assumes EBITDA of USD150m in 2016
will be
insufficient to fund annual interest and finance lease payments
(of around
USD115m), taxes (USD10m) and capex (USD100m). This is despite
the company's
cost-reduction plan implemented in 1H16 to trim USD13m in
expenses this year.
Limited Financial Flexibility: GATE's access to external
financing is limited,
leading to uncertainties regarding its ability to redeem the
secured notes when
they become due in February 2019. Management is considering
options, which
include selling non-core assets and moving USD40m-50m of cash
from GATE's sister
company, UTAC Manufacturing Services Limited, to boost
liquidity.
There is limited visibility on the timing and extent of cash
proceeds; Fitch has
not included these sources of cash until any transactions are
completed. We
expect these options to ease liquidity pressure slightly, but
substantial credit
risk remains and may necessitate debt restructuring.
Weak Business Prospects: Fitch expects GATE's EBITDA to remain
flat at around
USD150m-155m in 2016-2017, due to a slow recovery in global
demand for
semiconductors and the increasing pressure of customers to shift
integrated
circuit (IC) packaging in-house. Gartner, Inc. revised its sales
forecast for
semiconductors, expecting a decline of 3.0%, compared with a
previously forecast
fall of 0.6%, due to weak demand for electronic equipment and
high inventory
levels; but it anticipates growth of 4.7% in 2017.
Ongoing Bond Dispute: We believe the company's ongoing dispute
with holders of
the first tranche of its first-lien bond is likely to remain
unresolved in the
medium term. GATE filed an appeal in June 2016 with the New York
Supreme Court
following the reinstatement of certain claims by the bondholders
against the
company in May 2016. A dispute resolution by payment of damages
or through any
court judgment that requires significant funds would increase
the likelihood of
default and lead to a downgrade, which may not be limited to one
notch.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to stay flat in 2016-2017 then grow at
low-single-digit percentages,
reflecting the slow recovery in the semiconductor market.
- Operating EBITDA margin of 22%-23% in 2016-2018 (2015: 22.7%).
- Annual capex of USD90m-100m in 2016-2018.
- Annual cash taxes of around USD10m, and cash interest and
finance lease
payments of around USD115m.
- Cash payment of USD12m in aggregate over 2017-2019 as
settlement for a
litigation suit relating to technology license agreements.
- No asset sales or capital injection.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating
action include
weakening liquidity, such that default becomes probable
(downgrade to CC),
imminent or inevitable (downgrade to C).
Positive: Future developments that may lead to a positive rating
action include
an improved liquidity position.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity to Worsen: Fitch expects liquidity stress to increase
in the next
12-24 months, based on a cash balance of USD136m at end-June
2016 and sustained
negative FCF in the medium term. Continuing weak business
prospects would place
considerable pressure on GATE to meet its interest commitments
starting 2H17. In
addition, another USD12m of cash payment will become due in
2017-2019 as part of
a litigation settlement. Access to external financing is
limited; GATE only had
USD12m of undrawn credit and banking facilities available for
working capital
purposes at end-June 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
EBITDA(R) metrics are unadjusted for dividends received from
associates or paid
to minorities.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
