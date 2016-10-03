(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka, B+/A(idn)/Stable)
USD186m 6.5%
senior unsecured notes due in 2023 a final rating of 'B+' with a
Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by Jababeka's wholly owned
subsidiary, Jababeka
International B.V., and guaranteed by Jababeka and certain
subsidiaries.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 13
September 2016.
The new 2023 notes will primarily be used to exchange Jababeka's
existing
USD260m 7.5% notes maturing in 2019 to extend the maturity
profile of the
company's debt and the new money from the exchange offer is
intended for general
corporate purposes. Jababeka sought consent of the 2019 note
holders who
participated in the exchange for the removal of substantially
all the
restrictive covenants, all reporting requirements and certain
events of default
in the residual 2019 notes. Fitch believes the exchange and
removal of
restrictive covenants will not affect surviving 2019 bondholders
and the 2023
notes include all the restrictive covenants Jababeka sought to
remove from the
2019 notes. The surviving 2019 bondholders will also continue to
benefit from
the cross-acceleration clause in the 2019 notes.
Fitch deems Jababeka's financial profile as unchanged and
consistent with its
ratings, as the new notes allow more flexibility to cash flow
management. The
notes are rated at the same level as Jababeka's senior unsecured
debt rating, as
they represent the company's unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Start; Presales Improving: Jababeka reported a slight 1%
decline in its
presales in 2015, to IDR1trn, due to weaker sales in its
industrial segment.
Demand remained weak in 1Q16, but improved significantly in
2Q16, with presales
increasing by 88% yoy. Fitch expects the recovery to be
sustained and forecasts
Jababeka to book presales of IDR1.2trn in 2016 and IDR1.5trn in
2017.
Solid Recurring Coverage: Jababeka's rating reflects strong
recurring interest
coverage from its 130 megawatt power plant (PP1), which is
operated under a
20-year power purchase agreement with the state electricity
company, PT
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (BBB-/Stable). This business
provides
earnings visibility and a natural hedge for Jababeka's US
dollar-denominated
borrowings, as it operates under a cost pass-through mechanism
and revenues are
pegged to US dollars.
Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring interest cover to temporarily
decline in 2016
because of leakage in PP1. The company says permanent repairs
have been
completed and all machinery is operating at the same capacity
and efficiency as
before the leakage. Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring interest
cover to be 0.8x
in 2016 and 1.3x in 2017.
Flexible Capex: Jababeka's capex for the next few years will be
limited to
developing its infrastructure facilities and increasing the
efficiency of PP1.
This, coupled with the discretionary nature of land
acquisitions, allows
Jababeka to accumulate cash buffers and strengthen its liquidity
profile.
However, this could change markedly should the company decide to
proceed with
investment in a second power plant.
Growing Residential, Commercial Property Segment: Jababeka's
residential and
commercial property business accounted for 55% of total
marketing sales in 2015,
compared with 14% in 2011. There is increasing demand in this
segment and Fitch
expects it to remain robust, due to the strategic location of
the company's
Cikarang estate in West Java and rising need for homes for the
additional
industrial workers in the area.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka, together with
Singapore's
Sembcorp, is developing a new industrial complex in Kendal,
Central Java, which
is modelled after Cikarang. Relocating labour-intensive
production out from
Cikarang makes sense in the long-run due to the lower minimum
wage in Central
Java. Kendal will provide Jababeka with diversification benefits
and traction
for future growth upon successful execution.
Project Concentration and Forex Risks: Jababeka's rating is
primarily
constrained by the high concentration of its business in
Cikarang, which Fitch
expects to account for 70%-80% of presales in the next two to
three years. Fitch
believes concentration risk will gradually decrease as
contribution from the
Kendal estate grows.
Jababeka hedged USD200m out of its USD260m bonds at various
upper strike prices
as at June 2016, the highest of which is at IDR15,000 to USD1.
We believe risk
is manageable, even though the company is still exposed to
currency
fluctuations, as there are no immediate liquidity concerns since
the notes are
due only in 2019 and its interest expenses are sufficiently
covered by its
recurring income stream.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jababeka
include:
- presales of IDR1.2trn in 2016 and IDR1.5trn in 2017
- land acquisition capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
- construction capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected due to the company's
limited project
scale and exposure to the highly cyclical industrial development
business.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- recurring-EBITDA/interest-expense at less than 1x for the IDR,
or less than
1.2x for the National Long-Term Rating, on a sustained basis
(2016F: 0.8x)
- presales/gross-debt at less than 40% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 35%)
- net-debt/net-inventory at more than 60% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 48%)
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Rating)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 August 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001