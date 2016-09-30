(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable. Australia's senior unsecured local-currency bond
ratings are also
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA', and
the Short-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Australia's strong institutions, effective governance and high
income are key
supports for the 'AAA' rating. The economy has grown
consistently over the past
two decades, benefiting from the flexibility offered by a
free-floating exchange
rate, credible monetary policy framework and low public debt.
External finances
are a longstanding structural weakness, but partly mitigated by
the country's
strong financing flexibility, as marked by its long track record
of sustaining
current account deficits.
- Australia's fiscal position has continued to deteriorate.
Fitch estimates the
general government (includes state and territory governments)
deficit at 3.0% of
GDP in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2016 (FY16), 0.4pp higher
than the forecast
in our March 2016 review, and higher than the 'AAA' median of
0.3% of GDP. Lower
revenues accounted for most of the difference from our forecast,
driven by the
impact of the fall in the terms of trade (5.3% over the year to
2Q16) on nominal
growth and weaker wage inflation.
- Fitch expects Australia's general government deficit to rise
to 3.2% of GDP in
FY17, before falling to 2.2% in FY18 and 1.6% in FY19. We expect
fiscal
consolidation to be slower than the path outlined by the
Treasury in the FY17
Budget, reflecting our forecast for slower nominal GDP growth,
higher public
investment by the New South Wales government and our view that
some unlegislated
measures included in the FY17 Budget projections could be
blocked or delayed in
the Senate. Fitch projects the general government debt to GDP
ratio to stabilise
at around 40% from FY18 onwards, converging with the median for
'AAA' rated
sovereigns.
- The political climate adds to fiscal policy uncertainty. The
Coalition's share
of seats in the Senate fell following the general election in
July, and more
support from cross-benchers will be required to pass legislation
if compromise
with the Opposition cannot be reached. The passage of the Budget
Savings
(Omnibus) Bill 2016 through Parliament was a positive start in
realising some of
the unlegislated savings assumed in the Budget projections, but
reaching
agreement over remaining unlegislated measures could be more
challenging.
- Fitch's forecast for public finances is highly dependent on
the macroeconomic
outlook. Fitch expects Australia's real GDP to grow 2.9% in
2016, faster than
the 'AAA' median of 1.9%. Strong services growth, resilient
consumption and
rising volumes of commodity exports have helped to offset a
sharp decline in
mining investment. A decreasing drag from mining investment,
higher public
spending on infrastructure, continued low interest rates and
increased
production of natural gas should help maintain real GDP growth
around current
levels over the next two years. Nominal GDP, which is more
correlated with
government revenues, should also grow quicker should the terms
of trade
stabilise as Fitch expects.
- Australia's high household debt, which has risen from 166.6%
of disposable
income in 4Q11 to 186.9% in 1Q16, increases the economy's
vulnerability to
shocks. The high debt burden has been sustainable due to low
interest rates,
but households could struggle to meet interest payments should
unemployment
increase, or interest rates rise sharply. Fitch views the latter
as unlikely to
occur in isolation given the current low inflation environment,
but could occur
in a scenario where external financing conditions tighten
substantially for a
prolonged period.
- House prices have risen rapidly, but indicators now generally
point to a
cooling of the market as lending standards tighten and the
supply of residential
property grows. Further downward pressure on the market could
arise from the
failure of off-plan apartment purchases to settle, particularly
by foreign
buyers unable to obtain financing due to tighter lending
restrictions. A gradual
slowing of house price appreciation would prevent prices from
reaching
potentially unsustainable levels. A sharper adjustment could
impair economic
growth prospects, although Fitch does not expect this to lead to
economic and
financial instability absent a broader economic shock.
- The Australian banking system is one of the strongest
globally on a
standalone basis, scoring 'aa' on Fitch's Banking System
Indicator (BSI). The
banks' strong capital and liquidity position reduce the
likelihood of sovereign
support in the event of a downturn, or a sharp contraction in
lending that
amplifies an external shock. However whether financial stability
is maintained
ultimately depends on the breadth and severity of the shock
involved.
- Australia's net external debt/GDP is the largest in the
'AAA'-rated category
at 62.0%. However, a diversified pool of foreign investors
willing to lend to
Australian entities in local currency, and sophisticated hedging
of currency and
maturity mismatches in the financial sector, help to mitigate
some of the
external liquidity risks and reduce the economy's vulnerability
to a sharp
depreciation of the Australian dollar. A sustained reallocation
of capital flows
away from Australia by foreign investors could raise financing
costs and put
downward pressure on economic growth.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Australia a score equivalent to
a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, reflecting the fact that Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a
rating change.
However, future developments that could individually, or
collectively, result in
a downgrade of the ratings include:
- A sustained widening of the fiscal deficit without remedial
policy actions,
leading to continued upward trajectory of the general government
debt-to-GDP
ratio.
- A negative shock to the housing market that leads to
widespread household and
banking system distress.
- A negative external shock, such as a continued rapid decline
in the terms of
trade following a severe slowdown in China, which could lead to
a sharp increase
in the current-account deficit and/or a sustained reallocation
of foreign
capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-The global economy performs broadly in-line with Fitch's Global
Economic
Outlook, particularly China, which has become a key destination
for Australian
exports. Fitch expects China to grow by 6.5% in 2016, 6.3% in
2017 and 5.8% in
2018.
- Fitch assumes an average iron ore price of USD45 per tonne in
2016, and remain
at an average of USD45 in the long-term (62% Fe CFR China
reference).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012443
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001