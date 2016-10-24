(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mobilux 2 SAS
(Mobilux), the new holding company of French furniture retailer
BUT SAS an
expected Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)', with a Stable
Outlook. Mobilux
2 SAS will absorb BUT's existing holding company Decomeubles
Partners SAS
('B-'/Rating Watch Positive) as part of BUT's acquisition by
private equity firm
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R, 50% ownership) and WM Holding
GmbH (WM Holding,
50%), an Austrian incorporated investment company related to
Austria-based
XXXLutz KG (XXXLutz), the third-largest furniture retailer in
Europe.
Fitch has also assigned Mobilux Finance SAS's proposed EUR380m
senior secured
notes due 2024 a 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'/52% expected rating. Mobilux
Finance SAS is the
new debt-issuing entity set up as part of BUT acquisition. The
debt proceeds
together with existing cash and new equity provided by the new
shareholders will
be used to redeem BUT SAS's existing EUR246m senior secured
notes. The final
ratings are contingent upon closing of the acquisition and
receipt of final
documents conforming to the information already received by
Fitch. On completion
of the bond placement and repayment of the existing bond, Fitch
expects to
upgrade the IDR of Decomeubles Partners SAS to 'B' and withdraw
both this rating
and the existing senior secured notes' rating.
Mobilux's IDR of 'B(EXP)' reflects Fitch's expectation that the
proposed capital
structure backing CD&R's and WM Holding's buy-out provides a
level of leverage
and financial flexibility compatible with a 'B' rating. The
rating also reflects
BUT's business profile, which over the past few years has been
significantly
improved by measures to enhance profitability and
working-capital management.
Fitch believes the entry of WM Holding as a 50% shareholder
further supports
BUT's business profile, notably by enlarging the group's
potential for
profitability uplift and further improvement in working-capital
management
through a purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Moderate Refinancing Risk
Fitch believes the proposed buy-out will lead to limited
releveraging, with
adjusted FFO gross leverage expected at 6.1x at the end of the
financial year
ending June 2017 (FY16: 5.6x) and to fall below 6.0x from FY18
(FY20: 5.7x).
This reflects the group's strong profitability and cash
generation. At the
current rating level, Fitch calculates that BUT's cash from
operations
generation capacity, measured as FFO after change in
working-capital needs,
provides some headroom for network development through owned
store openings
and/or bolt-on acquisitions. However, a more aggressive
financial policy
resulting in lower profitability, financial flexibility and a
significant
increase in leverage could put downward pressure on the rating.
Improved Profitability
Fitch expects BUT's EBITDA margin to be sustainable at 6.5%, the
level reached
at end-FY16 (FY15: 5.2%). The FY16 performance largely reflected
the gains from
management's measures to optimise the group's product offering,
own-store/franchise mix and logistics operations. Fitch believes
the bulk of
BUT's cost structure has been optimised and therefore is
unlikely to lead to
significant extra gains, but that its profitability should
remain supported by
like-for-like sales growth, greater purchasing power from
growing volumes, and
the ongoing development of the higher-margin decoration range.
The contemplated purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz
(approximately EUR3.9bn
revenues in 2015 against EUR1.5bn in FY16 for BUT), which we
have not factored
into our rating case yet, should provide further support to the
group's EBITDA
through enhanced purchasing power.
Limited yet Improving Diversification
Low geographic and sales channel diversification remains a key
constraint on the
ratings. BUT's concentration on the French market increases the
group's
vulnerability to local market swings and limits growth
opportunities over the
medium term. Management has implemented a cross-channel strategy
through the
development of "click and collect"' sales, which is supported by
a dense store
and pick-up point network. This is growing rapidly, though BUT's
online
penetration remains low at 3.2% of total revenues in FY16. This
increases its
vulnerability to more developed (either pure online or
multi-channel)
competitors in a fast-growing segment.
FCF Generation Capacity
Fitch expects BUT to generate average annual FCF at 2.4% of
sales over
FY17-FY20, compared with 1.2% over FY12-FY14 and 7% in FY16.
This compares well
with 'B' non-food retail peers. Aside from EBITDA margin
consistently at or
above 6.5%, Fitch assumes the sustainability of BUT's working
capital needs past
optimisation (turned negative in FY16, and could be further
enhanced by the
purchasing arrangements with XXXLutz) as well as limited new
store openings
leading to annual average capex at 2% of sales. Furthermore,
Fitch expects
reduced FCF volatility due to increased resilience of the
group's business
model.
Financial Flexibility
Fitch forecasts BUT's FFO fixed charge cover to remain stable at
1.7x over
FY17-FY20 despite the increased amount of debt deriving from the
buy-out. This
mainly reflects Fitch's enhanced expectations regarding BUT's
EBITDA margin and
therefore FFO generation. This level remains relatively weak
compared with peers
rated 'B' and reflects the asset-light business model and
increased share of
directly operated stores following the acquisition of the
previously franchised
18 Yvrai stores on 1 September 2016. In our view, this is
counterbalanced by the
group's adequate liquidity buffer, supported by its
cash-generative profile
along with an expected moderate appetite for acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE SENIOR SECURED NOTES
Going-Concern Distressed Valuation
Fitch believes that expected recoveries would be maximised in a
going-concern
scenario rather than in liquidation given the asset-light nature
of BUT's
business, where Fitch views the brand value and established
retail network as
key assets. We have valued the group on the basis of a 5.0x
EV/EBITDA multiple
(against the 5.5x multiple in the actual contemplated
transaction) applied to an
EBITDA that is 35% below FY16 levels adjusted for the
acquisition of the Yvrai
stores completed in September 2016. These assumptions reflect a
hypothetical
adverse scenario of a significant cyclical downturn, which could
materially
impact the group's profitability but would not necessarily
strongly reduce its
value.
Above-Average Recoveries for the Noteholders
The expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'/52% for the planned
senior secured notes
reflect above-average recovery prospects for noteholders in a
default scenario.
Expected recoveries are constrained by the bondholders'
contractual
subordination to the new EUR100m RCF which Fitch assumes would
be fully drawn in
a distressed scenario, in accordance with our recovery ratings
criteria, as it
can be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit like-for-like sales growth
- Revenue growth of 8.8% in FY17 due to the Yvrai acquisition,
growing at 2.3%
CAGR over FY17-FY20 supported by like-for-like sales growth and
moderate network
expansion
- EBITDA margin growing from 6.5% in FY16 to 6.7% in FY20
- Moderate annual working capital inflows driven by sales growth
and further
improvement in management of working capital needs
- Average annual capex at 2.0% of sales over FY17-FY20
- No dividends
- Average FCF at 2.4% of sales over FY17-FY20
- Acquisition spending of EUR47.8m in FY17 (acquisition of the
Yvrai franchised
stores), limited other franchised store buy-backs over FY17-FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
? Further improvement in scale and diversification leading to
EBITDA margin
above 8% and FCF margin above 4% on a sustainable basis
? FFO fixed charge cover sustainable above 2.0x
? Adjusted FFO gross leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable
basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
? A significant deterioration in revenues and profitability
reflecting for
example an increasingly competitive operating environment or a
too ambitious,
ill-executed expansion plan
? FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustained basis
? Adjusted FFO gross leverage above 6.0x on a sustained basis
? Average three-year FCF below 2% of sales
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects liquidity to remain adequate over the next four
years. It should
be supported by readily available cash on balance sheet, which
Fitch estimates
at its lowest at end-FY17 (EUR84m) following the buy-out
transaction and the
acquisition of the Yvrai franchises stores. Liquidity should
also be supported
by the group's FCF generation capacity together with the EUR100m
RCF, which can
be used for general corporate purposes. Furthermore, BUT's
liquidity is
supported by the bullet maturity profile of its core debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Mobilux 2 SAS
- IDR 'B'(EXP), Stable Outlook
Mobilux Finance SAS
- Senior Secured Notes: 'B+'(EXP)/'RR3'/52%
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Operating Leases: In accordance with Fitch's corporate rating
criteria, Fitch
adjusts the debt by adding a multiple of 8x of yearly operating
leases expense
related to long-term assets (FY16: property leases of EUR73m).
Readily Available Cash: At 30 June 2016 Fitch estimated EUR40m
of the group's
reported cash and cash equivalents, split into EUR30m needed to
fund intra-year
working capital needs and EUR10m in relation to the group's
consumer financing
activity. Fitch retains the same assumption in its forecasts.
FFO: Fitch excludes from its FY16 FFO calculation estimated
non-recurring cash
acquisition and disposal costs of EUR5.6m.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
