(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance Company
(GLIC), Genworth Life
and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) and Genworth Life
Insurance Company of New
York (collectively, Genworth Life) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook
is Negative. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The affirmation reflects the significant progress Genworth
Financial, Inc. (GNW)
has made thus far with its restructuring plan. Favorably, the
company executed a
bond consent solicitation for the senior and subordinated notes
which excludes
the operating entities that operate the long-term care (LTC)
business from the
event of default provisions. GNW also plans to separate, then
isolate the
long-term care business from the run-off life and annuity
business through a
series of reinsurance and restructuring transactions that would
unstack GLAIC
from GLIC.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's execution risk tied
to achieving
future LTC rate increases, which are subject to regulatory
approval, the
potential for future LTC reserve charges, and exposure to
continued low interest
rates. Fitch also believes the company's financial flexibility
and holding
company liquidity will be constrained over the next several
years, making it
difficult for the holding company to fund a large capital
contribution to the
life companies, if one were required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Genworth Life's ratings consider the company's large exposure
and market leading
position in the LTC market, which Fitch views as one of the most
risky products
sold by U.S. life insurers due to above-average underwriting and
pricing risk,
high reserve and capital requirements and exposure to low
interest rates. The
company has initiated several rounds of premium rate increases
and introduced
changes to its LTC product offerings designed to improve
profitability. However,
sales have fallen precipitously over the past several years and
management of
legacy blocks remains a challenge. Genworth Life will be
completing its annual
LTC margin testing and assumption reviews later this year. Fitch
believes the
company remains susceptible to future charges and earnings
volatility.
Fitch believes GNW's access to the capital markets for future
funding needs and
overall financial flexibility is limited. Over the intermediate
term, holding
company funding needs is highly dependent on existing cash
balances, ordinary
and special dividends from the mortgage insurance businesses
and/or further
asset sales or block transactions. At June 30, 2016 holding
company cash of $934
million remains in excess of management's stated target to hold
1.5x annual debt
service plus a buffer of $350 million for stress scenarios.
GNW's next scheduled
debt maturity of $600 million is in May 2018.
Genworth Life's reported statutory capital position remains
strong for the
current rating category with a risk-based capital (RBC)
estimated at 370%.
However the company's reported statutory capital remains exposed
to statutory
reserve strengthening tied to the LTC business and/or low
interest rates. GNW
plans to complete the recapture of LTC reserves that are ceded
to its Bermuda
subsidiary later this year, which will significantly improve the
transparency
associated with this challenging line of business. Earlier this
year GNW
recaptured a block of universal life and a block of term life
from BLAIC which
is expected to have a negative 15 to 20 point impact on the U.S.
life companies'
RBC ratio in the third quarter of 2016 but is expected to
reverse over the next
several quarters as GNW implements reinsurance solutions on the
recaptured
business.
GNW's financial leverage was approximately 27% at June 30, 2016.
GNW's GAAP
operating earnings-based fixed-charge coverage ratio was 3.3x in
the first half
of 2016. Fitch believes GNW's exposure to interest sensitive
business,
particularly its LTC and run-off fixed annuity business, and
weakness in
portions of the Australian and Canadian housing market will
hamper the company's
ability to meaningfully improve earnings, and thus improve
coverage metrics over
the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include:
--Significant charges related to long-term care or run-off
business in the near
to intermediate term that leads to a decline in Genworth life
company risk-based
capital below 250%;
--Continued deterioration in the company's franchise value that
negatively
impacts the performance of the GNW's active and run-off
businesses;
--A decline in cash at the holding company below management's
target of 1.5x
annual holding company interest expense plus a buffer of $350
million.
Triggers that could result in a change in the Outlook to Stable
include:
--Consistent generation of earnings on both an operating and
reported basis and
no further reserve charges related to LTC or run-off businesses;
--Maintenance of Genworth life company risk-based capital over
350%;
--Successful execution of the restructuring plan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Genworth Life Insurance Company;
Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company;
Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
