(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tullett
Prebon plc's
(Tullett) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rating of
Tullett's senior
unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic
inter-dealer brokers peer review (see 'Fitch Reviews
Inter-Dealer Brokers' on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LONG-TERM IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Tullett reflects our view that following the
planned
acquisition of ICAP's global broking business, expected to close
in 4Q16,
Tullett's company profile will benefit from a much-enlarged
global franchise in
voice and hybrid brokerage. This should improve the
institution's economies of
scale and mitigate sector-wide earnings pressure on voice and
hybrid broking
revenue.
However, the ratings also take into account Tullett's increased
leverage (gross
debt/adjusted EBITDA) which based on our estimates will approach
2.4x after the
transaction's close, just below our 2.5x 'BBB' threshold for
negative rating
action.
Following the ICAP global broking acquisition, Tullett will
become the largest
traditional inter-dealer broker by financial broking revenue
with a strengthened
franchise in the US where its operations have been sub-scale in
recent years.
The transaction will be largely financed through the issuance of
new Tullett
shares and GBP450m in senior debt, which Tullett intends to
issue by end-2017.
Under our base case (which assumes moderate revenue attrition
from overlapping
desks), Tullett's post-transaction revenue base will almost
double.
We view Tullett's profitability as adequate and the acquisition
should in the
medium-term be supportive of Tullett's EBITDA margin
(EBITDA/revenue of 16.3% in
1H16). However, front-loaded costs to achieve post-transaction
savings, notably
with regard to support function and IT systems, will likely lead
to a reduced
EBITDA margin in 2017 before recovering in 2018 and beyond.
Given the
complementary nature and considerable size of the acquired
businesses, planned
cost synergies (and associated costs-to-achieve) are sizeable
compared with
Tullett's pre-transaction EBITDA.
Cyclical (eg. low interest rates) and structural (eg.
deleveraging of banks)
factors will in our view continue to exert pressure on Tullett's
core revenue in
traditional broking in the medium-term. In 1H16, Tullett was
able to compensate
lower revenue from traditional businesses such as interest rate
derivatives or
treasury products with improved revenue from its equities
franchise and notably
its recently strengthened energy and commodities businesses.
Nonetheless,
Tullett remains less diversified than its peers and thus more
reliant on
developments in traditional broking businesses.
Tullett's risk appetite is low and we do not expect the acquired
businesses to
materially alter the company's risk profile. Tullett's broking
businesses are
predominately transacted on a "name give-up" basis which does
not expose Tullett
to counterparty risk ("matched principal" and "execution only"
transactions
which give rise to counterparty and settlement risks accounted
for a moderate
20% and 5% of brokerage revenue in 2015).
Operational risk, while more significant than credit or market
risk, is
well-controlled and litigation exposure is in line with peers.
The transaction
includes a warranty from ICAP that covers the potential exposure
to the outcome
of the US dollar ISDAFIX rates investigation. However, at least
during the early
stages of the integration period, we view execution and
operational risk as
elevated.
Tullett's leverage (1.4x at end-1H16 or 2.0x if sizeable
exceptional costs are
deducted from EBITDA) will in our base case increase to around
2.4x after the
transaction's close. This assumes a fall in combined revenue of
around 5% but
also assumes that all expected front and back office cost
savings are realised.
We view leverage under 2.5x as commensurate with Tullett's
ratings.
As of end-July 2016, Tullett's outstanding debt, GBP220m in
total, consisted of
GBP80m senior notes maturing in 2019 and a GBP140m draw-down on
its GBP250m
revolving credit facility (RCF) to repayGBP141.1m senior notes
that matured in
July 2016. Upon closing of the transaction, Tullett will enter
into a GBP470m
bridge facility to repay the RCF draw-down and GBP330m in debt
that will have
been acquired as part of the transaction. Tullett intends to
refinance the
bridge facility (which matures at end-2017) by issuing senior
debt of a similar
amount.
We therefore expect Tullett's debt levels to peak at GBP550m
before falling to
around GBP450m in 2019. Tullett's EBITDA/interest expense cover
(around 6x in
1H16) has historically been stable and commensurate with the
'BBB' rating
category.
Tullett operates with an investment firm consolidation waiver,
which requires it
to meet consolidated capital requirements at waiver expiry. We
expect the terms
of the new waiver (necessary following the acquisition) to
include similar
requirements to reduce a wider capital deficit, defined as the
shortfall between
its capital resources and its consolidated capital requirements
("excess
goodwill"). We view the requirement to reduce the shortfall as
positive for
creditors as it will require Tullet to improve the quality and
size of its
capital base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
LONG-TERM IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the increase in Tullett's post-transaction leverage and
our view that
pressure on traditional broking revenue will likely persist,
upside is limited
in the short- to medium-term and would require a material
reduction in leverage
in conjunction with further diversification in Tullett's product
offering and
client base.
On the downside, Tullett's ratings are primarily sensitive to
greater-than-expected revenue decline or material delay in
realising cost
synergies, both of which would negatively affect Tullett's
EBITDA. Should
Tullett's gross debt/adjusted EBITDA exceed 2.5x on a sustained
basis, this
would put Tullett's Long-Yerm IDR under pressure.
A material delay in refinancing the bridge facility
post-transaction, which
could indicate the expectation of higher interest expenses (and
lower EBITDA
cover) would also be rating-negative. In the medium-term,
inability to eliminate
excess goodwill in line with expectations, for instance, due to
earnings
pressure in conjunction with an unchanged dividend policy, could
also lead to a
downgrade.
Similar to all IDB peers, Tullett's ratings are also sensitive
to outsized
operational losses and negative repercussions from regulatory or
legal
investigation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0642
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012487
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
