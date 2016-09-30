(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
ICAP Plc's
(ICAP) and ICAP Group Holdings plc's (IGHP) Long- and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and 'F3', respectively. The Outlooks are
Stable. The
ratings on the senior debt issued by ICAP and IGHP have also
been affirmed. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic
inter-dealer brokers (IDB) peer review (see 'Fitch Reviews
Inter-Dealer Brokers'
on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP's ratings reflect the group's strong franchise in selected
electronic
broking platforms, risk mitigation and regulatory reporting
solutions. ICAP's
BrokerTec platform is the leading electronic venue for trading
on-the-run US
Treasuries, while the group's foreign currency trading
platform's (EBS) market
share in certain foreign currency pairs has grown rapidly,
notably in Chinese
renminbi. The company's post-trade division is geared towards
exploiting growing
regulatory reporting, clearing and reconciliation requirements
for OTC
derivatives and has to date seen sound growth.
We view ICAP's business model as being reliant on transactional
and bank client
revenues, which introduce an element of earnings volatility as
banks' trading
appetite varies with macroeconomic conditions and regulatory
capital
constraints. We expect the sale of the voice broking business to
Tullett Prebon
plc (Tullett, BBB-/Stable), which is scheduled to complete by
end-2016, to
result in improved revenue stability and EBITDA margins and a
higher share of
subscription revenues. Voice broking revenues have fallen
consistently in recent
years, reflecting a gradual move to electronic platforms for
some products, low
interest rates across maturities and subdued bank client risk
appetite.
The ratings also reflect our view that ICAP's leverage, as
measured by gross
debt-to-EBITDA, is likely to be at the upper end of the range
commensurate with
investment-grade ratings in the medium term. At financial year
ended March 2016
(FYE16), gross debt stood at GBP664m, or 2.4x EBITDA (1.8x at
FYE15). The
increase was largely due to a GBP83m bank overdraft almost
entirely related to
timing mismatches in the settlement of matched principal
transactions, and to a
GBP62m loan from an associate company.
Following the repayment of these obligations and of a GBP110m
revolving credit
facility drawing, we expect gross debt to settle in the medium
term at around
GBP410m. Absent a material improvement in earnings, we expect
gross
debt/adjusted EBITDA to remain at just under 2.5x, which we view
as being at the
higher end of a range appropriate for an IDB rated in the 'BBB'
category.
The profitability of ICAP's continuing businesses is in our view
strong. In
FY16, continuing EBITDA margins stood at 38%, substantially
higher than the 23%
reported in the same period for the whole group. Stable revenues
in electronic
markets were offset by continued investment in electronic
platforms, which
resulted in a 16% yoy decline in adjusted operating profit for
the division. The
post-trade division continued its resilient track record,
posting 4% yoy higher
revenues, reflecting sound demand in risk mitigation products.
Credit risk is low and mainly relates to matched principal
transactions, where
ICAP acts as counterparty to two matching trades. Where one of
the parties fails
to honour their obligation, ICAP is exposed to the market risk
of the underlying
instrument, which it seeks to eliminate as soon as possible. We
understand from
management that such instances are infrequent.
We view operational risk as increasingly relevant for ICAP,
given the importance
of system resilience for its continuing operations. In FY16,
around 56% of
revenues were generated by electronic platforms. Despite the
disposal of the
voice broking business, which in our view reduces the potential
for
litigation-related losses, ICAP remains liable for the outcome
of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) investigation into the
setting of USD
ISDAfix rates.
The ratings also reflect ICAP's healthy funding, liquidity and
interest
coverage, with EBITDA covering around 9.2x interest expense in
FY16. We expect
interest coverage for continuing operations to be slightly
weaker but still
above the 6.0x typical threshold for a 'BBB' rating category.
Upon completion of the transaction with Tullett and the
reimbursement of GBP330m
debt from Tullett to IGHP, we expect unrestricted cash to be
around GBP200m. We
view this cash buffer as credit-neutral as we expect it will
largely be
reinvested in the business or used for acquisitions. We do not
expect the NEX
Group, ICAP's successor after the transaction, to be subject to
consolidated
regulatory capital requirements.
IGHP is a wholly-owned non-operating subsidiary of ICAP and the
obligor of the
group's bank facilities, loans and debt, with the exception of
the group's
retail bond, a EUR15m senior note and European commercial paper,
none of which
was outstanding at FYE16. IGHP's senior notes contain a
financial covenant that
ensures IGHP consolidates at least 85% of the group's EBITDA,
supporting the
alignment of its ratings with ICAP's.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP's Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that ICAP's gross
debt/adjusted
EBITDA will reduce from its elevated post-transaction level,
which we estimate
at close to 2.5x, the upper end for an investment grade-rated
IDB. Should
leverage remain at close to 2.5x beyond the short-term, which
could result from
higher-than-expected revenue pressure, unsustainably high
investment costs or a
loss of franchise, this could put pressure on ICAP's ratings.
Given ICAP's renewed focus and reliance on electronic platforms,
the ratings
could come under pressure if operational risk materialises. This
could arise
from a failure to maintain system resilience resulting in a loss
of franchise or
revenue, or from business restrictions or outsized financial
penalties following
legal or regulatory actions. The outcome of the CFTC's
investigation into the
setting of USD ISDAfix rates is, in our view, the most
significant legal
contingent liability for the group.
Upside is limited in light of ICAP's reliance on electronic
platforms, but could
result from a reduced reliance on transactional and bank
revenue, materially
lower leverage or a longer track record of stable and sound
profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
ICAP Plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F3';
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'.
ICAP Group Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0642
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012488
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001