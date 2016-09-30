(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Softening used vehicle values in
part led to
sizeable increases in losses for both U.S. prime and subprime
auto loan ABS last
month, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest monthly index
results.
Fitch expects annualized losses to move higher for the remainder
of 2016. This
is particularly true for subprime auto ABS losses which were 27%
higher in
August on an annual basis, and eclipsed 8% as Fitch has
predicted they would a
few months ago. At its current pace, Fitch projects subprime
auto losses to
pierce 10% by year-end.
Factors driving performance include the aforementioned weaker
wholesale vehicle
values, higher losses from the 2013-2015 vintage pools which
have marginally
lower credit quality, and historical seasonal patterns during
the fall months.
Prime 60+ day delinquencies were at 0.41% in August, 2% higher
than in July but
were 17% above the level recorded a year earlier. Annualized net
losses (ANL)
jumped 25% month-over-month (MoM) in August, hitting 0.60% and
were 11% higher
versus August 2015.
60+ day subprime delinquencies rose to 4.86% in August, up 6%
MoM and 22%
year-over-year (YoY). Subprime ANL leapt 20% month-over-month
(MoM) to 8.89%,
and were 27% higher versus August 2015.
There are a couple of notable factors driving losses higher in
2016. Firstly,
weak 2013-2015 vintages are contributing to loss rates,
including elevated
losses on extended term contracts (loans with terms of over 60
months) that
default. Additionally, despite the current strength of the
wholesale vehicle
market, used vehicle values will come under pressure from
slowing consumer
demand and rising supply in the latter part of the year and
early 2017. This
trend will slow auto ABS asset performance over the next 12
months.
New vehicle sales dropped below 17 million units in August, a
sign that the
market may have peaked. Used supply is rising fast driven by
higher off-lease
vehicles and trade-in volumes. Additionally, inventory levels
and incentives are
rising. Combined, all these trends are negative and will
pressure used values
going forward and expect to see lower recoveries in auto ABS
transactions as a
result.
It is important to reinforce that the mix of Fitch's subprime
auto ABS index has
changed over the past two years with the influx of new subprime
lenders. This
mix of second- and third-tier subprime lenders, now totaling
approximately 20,
make up a larger part of the index on the back of rising auto
sales starting in
2012, coinciding with the expansion of auto lending,
particularly in lower
subprime credit buckets that these lenders focus on.
As of August, the two large subprime platforms rated by Fitch -
General Motors
Financial's AMCAR platform and Santander Consumer USA's SDART
platform, totaled
just 54% of the subprime index down notably from 84% in 2013.
However, it is important to note that despite higher loss levels
in 2016, these
rated outstanding AMCAR and SDART ABS transactions remain within
Fitch's initial
forecasts. As performance has slipped in the past year, Fitch
continues to
adjust its base case loss proxies for new transactions
accordingly, to address
future asset performance expectations. Fitch has issued 52
upgrades in 2016
through August, within range of the level issued during the same
period in 2015.
The outlook remains stable for asset performance and positive
outlook for
ratings performance through 2016, with upgrades continuing at a
strong pace.
Fitch's auto loan ABS indices track the performance of $96.3
billion of
outstanding collateral, of which 60% is backed by prime
collateral and remaining
40% subprime.
Contact:
Hylton Heard
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0214
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10014
John Bella, Jr.
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0243
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
