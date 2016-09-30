(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed from
Rating Watch
Negative and affirmed at 'B-' the Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for Camposol Holding Ltd. (Camposol) and its
wholly-owned
subsidiary Camposol S.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In
addition, Fitch has
affirmed Camposol S.A.'s senior secured notes at 'B-/RR4'.
Camposol's Recovery
Rating has been capped at 'RR4' reflecting average recovery
prospects. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Outlook:
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Camposol will
improve its leverage
and repay the remaining amount of its 9.875% notes due Feb. 2,
2017, whose
holders did not participate in the company's debt exchange
offer. In May 2016,
Camposol exchanged an aggregate principal amount of USD147.5
million notes due
2017, representing 73.75% of holders' participation for the
newly issued 10.5%
senior secured notes due 2021. Fitch expects the company to
repay the remaining
USD52.5 million notes due in 2017 with a medium-term committed
bank loan of
USD15 million, a USD 10 million shareholder's subordinated loan
and cash flow
generation.
Shareholders' Commitment and Support:
Fitch factors into Camposol's ratings the tangible support from
its shareholder,
which was evidenced by a capital injection of USD5 million in
March 2016. Also,
the shareholder is committed to providing a subordinated loan of
USD10 million
and a working capital credit line of up to USD20 million should
the company need
it. Shareholder commitment is also reflected by the capex of
USD33 million being
executed in 2016.
Improvement of Operating Results:
Camposol has improved its operating results with EBITDA of USD48
million as of
LTM ended June 30, 2016. The EBITDA increased from 2014 and 2015
(USD34 million
and USD42 million, respectively) was mainly due to higher
volumes of blueberry
sales. Camposol's blueberry segment has allowed the company to
improve its
EBITDA margin from 12.9% in 2014 to 15.6% and 18.3% in 2015 and
LTM June 2016,
respectively. The gross margin for blueberries is higher than
50% compared to
30% on average. The shrimp business reported positive EBITDA in
the first half
of 2016.
Leverage Reduction and Positive FCF:
For LTM June 2016, free cash flow generation (FCF) was positive
due to lower
capex and improvements in working capital management explained
by the reduction
in inventories of preserved products given the company's
decision to focus on
the fresh and frozen segments. Following years of intensive
capex oriented to
increase and diversify the product portfolio, capex for 2016
will be USD33
million mainly allocated in new blueberry plantations. Higher
operating cash
flow generation coming from higher yield phases of avocado and
blueberry
plantations (only 51% of total planted areas have reached peak
yields) and
improvements in shrimp production would allow the company to
maintain a positive
FCF and reduce leverage.
Fitch expects net leverage would decline to below 3.5x by the
end of 2016.
Camposol's net leverage decreased to 4.2x in June 2016 from 5.3x
in FYE15 due to
higher EBITDA as well as debt reduction. As of June 2016,
Camposol's total debt
was USD228 million (USD251 million as of December 2015) mainly
explained by its
USD147.5 million notes due 2021 and the remaining USD52.5
million note due
February 2017. The debt is secured by land, biological assets,
machinery and
equipment and all licenses, including water licenses. The
company still has
unencumbered assets consisting of the seafood business.
Exposure to Climatic Risks and International Prices:
Camposol is exposed to seasonality, volatility on prices and
external factors
such as climatic events like 'El Nino' or 'La Nina' phenomenon
and/or
proliferation of existing or new plagues. All of which could
negatively impact
production yields and cash flow generation. In the last five
years, Camposol has
faced several 'El Nino' phenomenon that have negatively impacted
asparagus crops
as well as shrimp yields due to higher mortality. The company is
investing in
intensive shrimp ponds to reduce its exposure to environmental
issues. Camposol
has decided to exit the asparagus business as yields decreased
due to fields
reaching mature stages. The 474 hectares used to plant asparagus
will be
dedicated to blueberry plantations.
High Product and Geographical Concentration:
Camposol's production is originated in the north of Peru. The
company has been
diversifying its production, but 40% of its revenues are still
concentrated on
two products (avocado and blueberry). Any variation in prices,
costs and volumes
of these products would have an important impact on the
company's results. 90%
of Camposol's revenues are sold in Europe (50%) and the United
States (40%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Increasing production, mainly in blueberries and avocados, as
new plantations
are entering into high-yield phases;
--Recovery in shrimp production and processing other seafood
products in order
to maximize utilization capacity of new facilities;
--Three-year average prices for most agriculture products;
--Fixed costs at level reduced in 2015 (13% of revenues);
--Capex at USD33 million for 2016 and USD25 million for 2017;
--No dividend payments;
--Payment of the remaining USD52.5 million notes due 2017;
--Shareholders' tangible support of USD10 million subordinated
loan already
committed;
--A strong 'El Nino' impact is not considered into base case
assumptions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Action: Factors that could lead to a rating
downgrade include
deterioration of Camposol's liquidity without any tangible
additional support
from shareholders, and/or reduction in profitability as a result
of lower
production volumes and yields due to climatic events. Another
potential
detriment to Camposol's ratings would be a decline of product
prices due to
lower demand for its key markets resulting in gross leverage
levels consistently
above 6.0x and/or interest coverage declining to 1.5x or lower.
Positive Rating Action: Factors that could lead to a positive
rating action
would be an improvement in Camposol's financial flexibility
following the
repayment of the notes as well as an increase in cash flow
generation while
maintaining a good liquidity and a sustainable gross leverage
below 4.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Following debt exchange, Camposol's available credit lines for
short-term
financing would increase to USD38 million by YE2016 from its
lowest level of
USD23 million as of June 30, 2016. This increase is explained by
new credit
lines from banks and does not include the additional
shareholders' credit line
of USD20 million for working capital if required. Camposol's
credit lines had
reduced to USD36 million in 2015 from USD60 million in 2014.
Fitch expects Camposol's cash position to be around USD60
million as of YE2016.
This amount considers cash position of about USD30 million as of
June 2016, new
mid-term and subordinated loans already committed and own cash
generation during
the second half of the year when 60% of production is
concentrated. Fitch
expects these funds to be enough to repay the notes due February
2017. Working
capital management has been improving since 2015 when the
Company decided to
exit the preserved business. After the debt repayment, Camposol
expects to
maintain its minimum cash target of USD20 million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Camposol Holding Ltd.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'B-';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-'.
Camposol S.A.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'B-';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-';
--Senior secured notes due 2017 at 'B-/RR4';
--Senior secured notes due 2021 at 'B-/RR4'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Josseline Jenssen
Director
+511-372-0681
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
