(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
PT Bank
Pembangunan Daerah Jambi (Bank Jambi) a National Long-Term
Rating of 'A(idn)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view that Bank Jambi is important to
the regional
government of Jambi province on Sumatra island. Bank Jambi is
owned by the
government of Jambi province (27.32%), and by the government of
municipalities
(16.94%) and government of regencies (55.72%) in Jambi province.
Although Bank
Jambi is a small bank in the Indonesian banking industry (0.1%
of system assets
at end-June 2016), it has a strong franchise in Jambi (around
20% market share
by assets) and has an important role in supporting development
in the region.
Based on its regional significance, Fitch expects potential, but
limited,
support from the central government due to its lower systemic
importance
compared with other larger banks in Indonesia.
Strong support from the shareholders to Bank Jambi is evidenced
in annual
capital injections since 2012. The bank's Fitch Core Capital and
Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratios were 25.8% and 23.1%, respectively, at end-June
2016, higher
than the industry Tier 1 average of 20.0%. Fitch expects further
capital support
from the shareholders to support the growth of Bank Jambi's
business.
Bank Jambi's asset quality is likely to remain manageable as 94%
of the bank's
loan portfolio comprises lower-risk loans to civil servants. The
quality of
these consumer loans remained sound at end-June 2016, with this
segment's
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio low at 0.2%. Excluding consumer
loans, the NPL
ratio has come down from peak of 18.0% at mid-2015 to around
5.5% at end-June
2016. The bank's total NPL ratio was 1.0% at end-June 2016.
Bank Jambi's return on assets stood at 1.8% at end-June 2016,
lower than
historic levels due higher credit costs and below its
development bank peers'
average of around 2%. Fitch believes it will take some time for
the bank to
significantly expand its low-cost deposit franchise, which will
be important for
it to sustain profitability and manage liquidity.
Its loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 97.9% at end-June 2016, above
the industry
average of 91.1%. The bank has a high deposit concentration
risk, with its top
20 depositors accounting for around 70% of its total deposits,
which means it
faces higher risk of liquidity problems if there is any
significant drawdown of
funds by depositors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the
regional and central
government's ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary
financial
support to Bank Jambi. However, Fitch believes this to be a
remote prospect in
the near to medium term. Deterioration in the bank's standalone
financial
profile is unlikely to impact its National Ratings, as its
rating is driven by
expectation of support from the government.
Upside potential for the bank's National Ratings may arise if
Fitch is of the
view that the bank's importance to the local economy has
increased, such that
the regional and central government have greater propensity to
provide
extraordinary financial support to Bank Jambi. Upside potential
may also arise
from considerable improvement in the bank's standalone profile,
such as if it
successfully closes the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in
terms of the
size of operations, assets and risk management, while
maintaining sound asset
quality, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with
predominantly
low-cost funding base. However, Fitch views this as unlikely to
happen in the
near to medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Priscilla Tjitra
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Managing Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 September 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
