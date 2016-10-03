(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the latest edition
of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 September 2016, as well as
changes during August
2016 and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 8M16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in August 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB354bn (1%), but
after adjusting
for 3% rouble appreciation against the US dollar marginally grew
by RUB76bn
(0.2%). The notable currency adjusted increases were reported by
Gazprombank
(RUB33bn, 1%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB39bn, 5%), Alfa
(RUB22bn, 2%) and FC
Otkritie (RUB52bn, 2%; net of RUB130bn increase due to merger
with
Khanty-Mansiysk bank Otkritie (KMBO)). The largest decreases in
corporate
lending were reported by Sberbank (RUB133bn, -1%) and Sovcombank
(RUB24bn, -21%;
due to decrease of loans to municipalities).
Retail loans grew by RUB89bn (0.8%), adjusted for exchange rate
moves, which was
mainly accounted for by Sberbank (RUB38bn, 0.9%) and VTB group
(RUB31bn, 1.7%).
Among retail specialised banks Home Credit, Tinkoff and
Rencredit grew by
0.5%-2.5%, Orient Express was stable, while Russian Standard and
OTP deleveraged
by 1% and 5%, respectively.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally decreased
by RUB299bn (-0.6%), but increased by RUB285bn (0.6%) after
adjusting for
currency moves, which included growth of RUB121bn (0.5%) of
corporate and
RUB164bn (0.7%) of retail deposits. The largest increase of
corporate funding
was at VBRR (RUB78bn, 85%, mostly short tenor), most likely due
to placements by
a related oil company. Corporate accounts also notably grew at
Gazprombank
(RUB42bn, 2%) and FC Otkritie (RUB45bn, 6%; net of KMBO
consolidation effect),
while considerable outflows were reported by VTB (RUB143bn,
-3%), Alfa (RUB21bn,
-3%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB20bn, - 3%) and Unicredit
(RUB31bn, -4%). Retail
funding growth was relatively even across the sector.
State funding nominally decreased by RUB64bn (1%), or RUB37bn
after adjusting
for currency moves. The latter figure is a net result of
RUB278bn repayment to
the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and borrowings of RUB166bn from
the Finance
Ministry, RUB55bn from regional and federal budgets and RUB21bn
from other
government entities. VTB was the main borrower from the state in
August, raising
an extra RUB259bn (comprising RUB112bn borrowing from the CBR
and a further
RUB195bn from Minfin net of RUB48bn of repayments to regional
and federal
budgets), which covered the outflow of corporate funding.
Gazprombank repaid
RUB163bn to the CBR, although it borrowed RUB129bn and RUB20bn
from budgets and
other government entities, respectively. FC Otkritie repaid
RUB121bn to the CBR,
of which half was FX repo; its outstanding CBR FX repo funding
fell to USD10bn
(the majority of the sector's total USD11bn at end-August).
The inflow of customer funding was mainly driven by the CBR's
rouble issue. In
August the CBR issued RUB0.4trn in exchange for foreign currency
in government
reserve funds (RUB1.2trn has been issued in total since end-2015
and we believe
total issuance in 2016 could exceed RUB2trn), which are being
used to finance
the budget deficit. At the same time, the CBR made two one-week
deposit auctions
for banks to absorb about RUB0.2trn of excess liquidity. The CBR
is also
considering other liquidity sterilisation instruments including
the issuance of
bonds to banks, as the sector's structural liquidity surplus
emerges.
The sector reported a RUB44bn net profit in August (7%
annualised ROAE), while
Sberbank's profit was a higher RUB48bn (22%). Significant losses
were reported
by Alfa (RUB11bn, -5% of end-July equity, largely due to FX
revaluation losses),
Novikombank (RUB4.3bn, -22%, mainly due to impairment-driven
losses), Jugra
(RUB5.3bn, -18%) and Globexbank (RUB6.6bn, - 34%, was offset by
RUB19.8bn of new
capital from its shareholder Vnesheconombank).
Among specialised retail banks, Home Credit, Tinkoff, OTP and
Rencredit reported
monthly profits equal to 3%-6% of end-July equity, Orient
Express was slightly
below break-even, while Russian Standard had losses equal to 5%
of equity.
The sampled banks' average capital ratio increased by
20bps-30bps in August due
to deflation of FX-denominated risk-weighted assets stemming
from rouble
appreciation. The average core Tier 1 (N1.1) and Tier 1 (N1.2)
ratios were,
respectively, 8.4% and 8.7% (required minimums of 4.5% and 6%),
and the total
capital ratio (N1.0) was 12.5% (minimum 8%).
We estimate that at 1 September 2016 capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 40 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed
and rescued banks,
and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to
absorb potential
losses equal to less than 5% of loans, and five could absorb
less than 1%. The
five banks are VTB24, Post bank, UBRIR, Novikom (prior to
planned capital
support and Asian-Pacific.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
