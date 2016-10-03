(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close
Brothers Group's
(CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers
Limited's (CBL)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable
Outlooks. Their
Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBG's and CBL's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the
group's stable and
resilient business model which is based on secured lending,
short-maturity
loans, small ticket size and a longer maturity profile of
funding compared to
lending. This strategy has enabled the group to mitigate the
higher risk nature
of the bank's SME loan book and report a strong performance
through the cycle.
CBG, the holding company, runs several businesses out of
separate subsidiaries,
of which the largest by assets and earnings is the banking one,
CBL. Other group
subsidiaries operate in asset management and securities trading
but are smaller
in importance in terms of capital usage and profit generation.
However, they are
cash generative, and in Fitch's opinion, do not pose significant
additional risk
to the group. CBL and CBG's ratings are aligned given the
absence of double
leverage at CBG, and the high fungibility of capital and
liquidity between the
parent and the bank.
The group's securities business, Winterflood Securities Limited,
is a leader in
market making European stocks, including being the largest UK
market maker for
retail brokers (by number of UK stocks covered) and has been
consistently
profitable over the years. Asset management, undertaken through
Close Asset
Management Holdings Limited, had GBP9.9bn of total client assets
in FY16. After
undergoing a complete restructuring, it has reported a fourth
year of profits
and is undergoing a gradual and measured expansion.
The group's main operating subsidiary, CBL, provides asset,
insurance premium,
invoice, motor and property finance and benefits from the high
margins available
in these segments. CBL's track record is strong and risk is
mitigated by the
secured nature of lending, management's expertise and generally
conservative
underwriting standards and controls. Some risk could stem from
the fast loan
book growth over the past four years, although CBL's business
model implies
growing counter-cyclically, to benefit during periods of low
credit supply in
the market. We expect growth rates to moderate as competition
among lenders
returns.
The bank's asset quality has continued to improve since the
moderate
deterioration it suffered during the crisis thanks to the
favourable operating
environment in the UK, completions and repayments of property
loans extended
before January 2009 and write-offs in the property and asset
finance books. Loan
impairment charges (LICs) fell to about 0.6% of average loans in
FY16, which
compares with an average loss rate over the past 25 years of
1.5%. Credit losses
are compensated by strong margins, and LICs only consumed
approximately 14% of
pre-impairment profit in FY16. We believe reserve coverage of
impaired loans is
adequate given the secured nature of lending, while the
unreserved part accounts
for a low proportion of Fitch Core Capital.
Capitalisation is adequate for CBG's credit profile, with a
fully loaded Basel
III ratio of 13.5% and a leverage ratio of 10.2% at end-FY16.
Capital is
supported by strong internal capital generation. CBL has
historically kept its
CET1 ratio at around 11-11.5%, upstreaming the excess capital to
the group.
The bank's funding is reasonably diversified comprising retail
deposits (sourced
online), corporate deposits, secured and unsecured debt and bank
facilities.
Liquidity risk is mitigated by the maturity of term funding
being longer than
that of lending. (FY16: weighted average of 31 and 14 months,
respectively). The
group maintains a strong liquidity buffer, comprising GBP1bn of
Bank of England
reserves and certificates of deposits (12% of total assets) at
FY16, which Fitch
believes it needs to maintain given the low proportion of
deposits that can be
considered core at the bank. The bank has access to the Bank of
England
contingency liquidity facilities.
Senior unsecured debt is issued through CBG and through an
issuing vehicle Close
Brothers Finance Plc. Debt issued through Close Brothers Finance
Plc is
guaranteed by CBL.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The group's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
group becomes
non-viable due to its low systemic importance, and because in
our opinion, the
UK has implemented legislation and regulations that provide a
framework that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving the
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBG and CBL's VR, IDR and senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
structural deterioration in profitability, through tighter
margins and higher
loan impairment charges, and weaker asset quality. This could be
caused by a
material weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the
economic effect
of the UK's decision to leave the EU is particularly severe.
Negative pressure on CBL's and CBG's ratings could arise if
management increases
its risk appetite, which could be in the form of aggressive
lending growth in
relatively new niches, reducing the gap between funding and loan
maturity or
continuing strong loan growth despite increases in competition,
which may imply
lower margins. The ratings would also be sensitive to weakening
capitalisation,
deterioration in asset quality and/or a weaker funding and
liquidity position.
Upside potential is limited given the relatively higher risk,
albeit
well-managed, businesses in which it is involved.
CBG and CBL's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors.
However, for
CBG the continued absence of double leverage is also a key
rating consideration.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the group's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be contingent
on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
its banks or
building societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Close Brothers Group plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
GBP200m senior unsecured debt, XS0486241382, affirmed at 'A'
Close Brothers Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Close Brothers Finance plc
Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings, guaranteed by CBL,
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
GBP300m senior unsecured debt, XS1080948265, guaranteed by CBL,
affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
