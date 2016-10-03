(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aberdeen Liquidity
Fund (Lux) - Ultra Short Duration Sterling Fund's Fund Credit
Quality Rating at
'AAAf' and Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating at 'S1'. The fund
is managed by
Aberdeen Asset Management.
The affirmation of the Fund Credit Quality Rating is driven by
the high credit
quality of the fund as measured by its weighted average rating
factor (WARF),
which is consistent with a 'AAAf' Fund Credit Quality Rating,
and limited
sensitivity to Fitch's stress testing analysis.
The affirmation of the 'S1' Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating
is driven by the
fund's low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks, as
reflected in the
fund's short maturity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
.
Weighted Average Credit Quality
The fund's weighted average credit quality is high, as indicated
by the fund's
WARF, which was 0.16 in early September 2016. The fund's
investment guidelines
allow a minimum credit quality of 'A' at purchase.
The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of assets, typically
comprising
certificates of deposit, commercial papers, time deposits,
fixed- and
floating-rate government and corporate bonds, including covered
bonds, and
asset-backed securities (ABS). Underlying counterparties and
securities must
carry a minimum rating of 'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) at time of
purchase.
In early-September 2016, 33% of the portfolio was rated 'AAA'
and the minimum
credit quality of assets was 'A-'. ABS investments are in prime
European assets
- typically UK - RMBS and credit card ABS, which carry a rating
of 'AAA'.
Portfolio Sensitivities to Market Risks
The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
Interest rate risk
is managed within a maximum duration of one year and is
typically maintained
well below that limit. The fund's weighted average maturity
(WAM) was 108 days
and its weighted average life (WAL) to final maturity date
(which measures
sensitivity to spread risk) was 370 days, resulting in a market
risk factor well
within the 'S1' Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating range as of
early-September
2016.
Maturity of investments is limited to three and five years for
fixed- and
floating-rate instruments, respectively. The fund does not use
leverage and is
not exposed to currency risk as it only invests in
sterling-denominated
securities. Liquidity and spread risk stemming from ABS exposure
is limited as
the portfolio's allocation to these assets must not account for
more than 15% of
the portfolio's total assets (12.5% as at early-September 2016).
Fund Profile
The fund is a sub-fund of Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux)
Luxembourg-domiciled
UCITS SICAV. It is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance
du Secteur
Financier and is UCITS-compliant. The fund's total assets stood
at GBP5.1bn as
of early-September 2016.
The Advisor
Aberdeen Asset Management (A/Stable/F1), the fund's investment
advisor, is a
UK-based independent global asset management company. It managed
GBP301bn of
assets globally at end-June 2016, of which GBP94bn were fixed
income assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. For example,
if credit deterioration occurs such that the WARF increases
beyond criteria
levels for a 'AAAf' Fund Credit Quality Rating, the rating may
be downgraded.
Fitch's WARF stress testing analysis indicates that the fund's
WARF is not
particularly sensitive to the stress tests.
Potential downgrades to the Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating
are limited in
scope, given the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate and
spread risks, and
the fund's investment guidelines.
