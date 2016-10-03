(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following two
sub-funds of the UK-domiciled OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds
ICVC, both managed
by Royal London Asset Management Ltd (RLAM):
Royal London Cash Plus Fund: 'AAAf' / 'S1'
Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Fund: 'AAf' /'S2'
The affirmation of the Fund Credit Quality Ratings is driven by
the high and
stable credit quality of the funds as measured by their weighted
average rating
factors (WARF), which are consistent with the ratings.
The affirmation of the Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratings is
driven by the
funds' low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks, as
reflected in the
funds' maturity profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weighted Average Credit Quality
The cash plus fund's weighted average credit quality is very
high, as indicated
by the fund's WARF, which was 0.14 at end-August 2016. The
fund's investment
guidelines allow a minimum credit quality of 'F1' or equivalent
for cash
instruments, UK government securities and supranational issuers
with a minimum
'AA' rating, and corporate bonds with a minimum 'AA-' rating.
The fund also
invests in covered bonds, typically of at least 'AA' credit
quality.
The enhanced cash plus fund's weighted average credit quality is
high, as
indicated by the fund's WARF, which was 0.3 at end-August 2016.
This WARF
indicates a borderline 'AAAf' Fund Credit Quality Rating;
however, Fitch has
chosen to affirm the fund at 'AAf' based on the results of its
WARF stress
testing, which indicate that any downgrades or extension of
credit risk in the
portfolio could push the WARF into the 'AAf' range. The fund
only invests in
investment-grade securities and may invest up to 20% of its
assets in ABS, MBS,
and covered bonds.
Portfolio Sensitivities to Market Risks
The cash plus fund has a very low exposure to interest rate and
spread risks.
The weighted-average maturity (WAM) to reset date (WAM, which
measures interest
rate sensitivity) of the fund was 112 days and its weighted
average life (WAL)
to final maturity date (which measures sensitivity to spread
risk) was 312 days,
resulting in a market risk factor well within the 'S1' Fund
Market Risk
Sensitivity Rating range as of end-August 2016. Interest rate
risk is managed
with a duration limited to three years, although duration has
been stable at
around 0.4 years over the past 12 months.
The enhanced cash plus fund has a low exposure to market risk
factors such as
interest rate and spread risks. The fund manages interest rate
risk to a target
duration band of one-to-two years with a limit of three years.
Its WAM to reset
date (a proxy for duration) was 200 days as of end-August 2016.
The fund may be
exposed to spread risk as there is no limit on weighted-average
final maturity
and given a maximum legal final maturity limit of 10 years for
all securities,
save for ABS and MBS. The fund had a WAL (a proxy for spread
duration) of 424
days as of end-August 2016.
Potential exposure to longer-dated securities leads Fitch to
assign a
conservative 'S2' Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating, whereas
the fund's market
risk factor would indicate a 'S1' rating based on the end-August
2016 portfolio
composition. Neither fund uses leverage or takes foreign
currency exposures.
Fund Profiles
The sub-funds are domiciled in the UK, are regulated by the UK's
Financial
Conduct Authority and are UCITS-compliant. The cash plus fund's
performance
objective is to achieve +0.5% to +0.75% per annum gross of fees
above seven-day
LIBID over a rolling 12-month period. The enhanced cash plus
fund's investment
objective is to minimise risk to capital while providing income
and capital
growth in excess of money market rates. It has a similar
investment approach to
the cash plus fund but with the potential for higher yield and a
corresponding
increase in risk.
The cash plus fund's total assets stood at approximately GBP2bn
and the enhanced
cash plus fund's at GBP330m.
The Advisor
RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London
Group, a mutual
society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and
pension company. RLAM
managed a total of around GBP88bn in assets, of which around
half were in fixed
income as of end-March 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the funds'
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. For example,
if credit deterioration occurs such that the WARF increases
beyond criteria
levels for the ratings assigned, the ratings may be downgraded.
Fitch's WARF
stress testing shows that the ratings of both funds are robust
at the current
levels. The stress tests for the enhanced cash plus fund also
show that despite
the fund's base WARF indicating a 'AAAf' rating, the fund's
credit quality
profile is nonetheless more consistent with a fund in the 'AAf'
rating range.
Potential downgrades to the Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating
are limited in
scope, given the funds' low sensitivity to interest rate and
spread risks, and
the funds' investment guidelines.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Gregory Fayvilevich
Senior Director
+1 212 908 8151
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Aug 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
