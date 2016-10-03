(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
(AXL) and its
subsidiary American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM) to 'BB'
from 'BB-'. Fitch
has also affirmed the rating on AAM's secured revolving credit
facility at
'BB+/RR1'. Fitch has upgraded AAM's senior unsecured notes
rating to 'BB/RR4'
from 'BB-/RR4'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this
release.
AAM's ratings apply to a $523.5 million secured revolving credit
facility and
$1.35 billion in senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlooks for
both AXL and
AAM are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the IDRs for both AXL and AAM is driven by
improvement in the
company's credit metrics, consistently solid FCF generation and
increased
customer, product and geographical diversification. Although the
company remains
heavily reliant on General Motors Company's (GM) full-size truck
program, it
continues to add new business with a variety of U.S., European
and Asian auto
manufacturers, and 60% of its new business backlog over the 2016
to 2018 time
frame is for customers other than GM. This increased
diversification has been
partly driven by AXL's EcoTrac disconnecting all-wheel drive
system, which was
initially offered on two Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA)
platforms, but will
be offered on several other auto manufacturers' platforms over
the next several
years. AXL also continues to invest in other new technologies,
such as its e-AAM
electronic drive system, which will give it more exposure to the
growing hybrid
and electric vehicle markets, and its QUANTUM lightweight axle
components.
Fitch's concerns include the continued concentration of AXL's
revenue base,
despite its enhanced diversification; heavy competition in the
light vehicle
driveline market; the loss of a portion of its content on the
next full-size GM
truck platform; and the sensitivity of the company's credit
metrics to changes
in its operating performance. Although AXL will continue to
diversify its book
of business over the intermediate term, GM is likely to remain
the company's
largest customer by a wide margin for a number of years, with
GM's full-size
truck platform contributing substantially to the company's
results. Fitch
expects competition in the light-vehicle driveline market to
remain heavy over
the coming years, especially as AXL attempts to gain a foothold
with auto
manufacturers it has not worked with before. Other, larger
suppliers also offer
similar driveline technologies that offer some of the same
benefits of those
being marketed by AXL. The company has also shown in the past
that its credit
metrics can deteriorate quickly in the event of a decline in its
operating
performance.
In 2015, AXL was selected as a target supplier under GM's
Strategic Sourcing
Program (SSP) to provide axles and driveline equipment for
future generations of
GM's full-size light truck and SUV program, potentially locking
in AXL on the
program for more than a decade. However, in conjunction with
achieving target
supplier status, AXL expects that GM will procure 25% of AXL's
current content
from other sources. Fitch views the loss of this high-margin
business as a
credit negative and estimates that the content that will be lost
accounted for
roughly 12% to 13% of AXL's revenue base in 2015. Fitch expects
that AXL will
not see any effect of this lost business for at least two years,
giving the
company time to reallocate the capacity to other programs. As of
June 30, 2016,
AXL had secured new future business sufficient to replace 60% of
what it expects
lose from the GM light truck program. Fitch believes the company
has the ability
to replace more of the lost business, but the new programs are
likely to carry
lower margins, given the significant scale efficiencies that AXL
realizes on the
GM full-size light truck program.
Since the last recession, AXL has primarily targeted its cash
deployment toward
organic business investments and strengthening its balance
sheet. With a
stronger balance sheet, and with the company producing solid FCF
on a consistent
basis, it has broadened its cash deployment plans. In May 2016,
AXL announced a
relatively modest $100 million share repurchase program that
runs through
year-end 2018, and the company has begun to consider the
possibility of
inorganic growth opportunities. Fitch expects the share
repurchase program will
be funded with FCF, with no impact on long-term debt, and that
the company would
slow repurchase activities if it needed to conserve cash. As of
June 30, 2016,
AXL had spent only $1.5 million on share repurchases under the
program. The
effect of an acquisition on AXL's credit metrics would depend on
the size of the
transaction and the amount of any incremental debt, but after an
acquisition the
company would likely focus on reducing incremental leverage
resulting from the
acquisition.
Fitch expects AXL to produce solidly positive FCF over the
intermediate term,
with FCF margins generally running in the low- to mid-single
digit range. Fitch
expects capital spending as a percentage of revenue to run at
about 5% over the
intermediate term, although it is likely to run closer to 6% in
2016 due to new
projects coming on line within the next year. FCF in the LTM
ended June 30, 2016
was $199 million, equal to a 5.1% FCF margin, supported, in
part, by strong
production volumes in GM's full-size light truck program. Fitch
expects AXL's
FCF margin to run in the low-3% range for the full year 2016,
down from 4.7% in
2015, primarily as a result of the higher capital spending.
Fitch expects AXL's EBITDA leverage to run in the low- to mid-2x
range over the
next several years, primarily as a function of changes in
EBITDA. Debt is likely
to remain near the current $1.4 billion level, as the company
has no significant
debt maturities until 2019, although its secured revolver comes
due in 2018.
Fitch expects lease-adjusted EBITDAR leverage to run in the
mid-2x over the
intermediate term, while funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage is likely
to run closer to the mid- to high-2x range. As of June 30, 2016,
AXL's actual
EBITDA leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated LTM EBITDA) was 2.3x,
lease adjusted
EBITDAR leverage was 2.6x and FFO adjusted leverage was 3.2x.
Fitch expects AXL's liquidity to remain adequate over the
intermediate term. At
June 30, 2016, AXL had $388 million in unrestricted cash and
cash equivalents,
augmented by $513 million of availability on its secured
revolver (after
accounting for about $10 million in letters of credit backed by
the facility).
Fitch estimates that about 56% of the company's unrestricted
cash and cash
equivalents was located outside the U.S.
AXL's pension plans remain relatively well funded. At year-end
2015, the
company's plans were 88% funded, with an unfunded status of $80
million. The
company contributed $20 million to its pension plans in 2015.
Due to prefunding
balances, AXL has no required plan contributions in 2016,
although it could make
voluntary contributions to the plans. Given AXL's liquidity and
FCF prospects,
Fitch does not view the company's pension plans as a meaningful
credit risk.
The Recovery Rating of 'RR1' assigned to AAM's secured revolving
credit facility
reflects its collateral coverage, which includes virtually all
the assets of AXL
and AAM, leading to expected recovery prospects in the 90% to
100% range in a
distressed scenario. The Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned to
AAM's senior
unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectation that recovery
prospects would be
average, in the 30% to 50% range, in a distressed scenario.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. light vehicle sales run in the low- to mid-17 million
range in 2016, and
global sales rise in the low-single digit range;
--After 2016, U.S. industry sales plateau at around 17 million,
while global
sales continue to rise modestly in the low-single digit range;
--Over the longer term, the company replaces the lost GM light
truck business
with new business at a lower margin;
--Debt remains steady around $1.4 billion over the next several
years;
--Capital spending runs at about 6% of revenue in 2016 due to a
program coming
on line over the next year, and beyond 2016 capital spending
runs at about 5% of
revenue;
--The company keeps between $250 million and $300 million in
consolidated cash
on hand, with any excess cash used for share repurchases or,
potentially, an
acquisition;
--The company completes its $100 million share repurchase
program by year-end
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Continued progress on diversifying the company's revenue base;
--Sustained FCF margins of 3.5% or higher;
--Sustained EBITDA leverage in the low- 2x range;
--Sustained FFO adjusted leverage in the mid- 2x range;
--Successfully replacing the lost 25% of the GM full-size light
truck and SUV
revenue with new business.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Significant production inefficiencies and associated cash burn
tied to the
start-up of new programs;
--A rise in EBITDA leverage to above 3x for a sustained period;
--A rise in FFO adjusted leverage to 3.5x or higher for a
sustained period;
--A sustained decline in the EBITDA margin to below 10%;
--Sustained FCF margins below 2%;
--A prolonged disruption in the production of GM's full-size
pickups and SUVs.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on AXL and AAM:
AXL
--IDR upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
AAM
--IDR upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Secured revolving credit facility rating affirmed at
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes rating upgraded to 'BB/RR4' at
'BB-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
