(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained German
healthcare and
life-science conglomerate Bayer AG's (Bayer) Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'A'/'F1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
senior unsecured
instrument and subordinated debt - rated at 'A' and 'BBB+'
respectively - also
remain on RWN.
The RWN continues to reflect Bayer's planned acquisition of
US-based
agrochemical company Monsanto (A-/RWN) for USD66bn (of which we
expect up to
USD47bn will be funded by debt), which could result in a
downgrade of minimum
two notches.
Excluding the acquisition, Bayer's credit profile is compatible
with a Long-Term
'A' IDR with a Stable Outlook on a standalone basis as the group
has been
deleveraging since its Merck consumer health acquisition, driven
by strong free
cash flow (FCF) generation, in combination with asset disposals
and the use of
hybrid debt to manage its financial risk profile. The ratings
continue to
reflect Bayer's strong market positions in different,
uncorrelated sectors,
spanning pharmaceutical, consumer and animal health, crop
science as well as a
majority stake in specialist plastics manufacturer Covestro.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Risk Profile Strengthening
The ratings remain underpinned by Bayer's strong market
positions in the
healthcare, animal health, and crop science markets. We believe
the
repositioning of Bayer's business model towards the life science
sector will
offer sound organic growth opportunities, which Fitch has
incorporated into its
rating case projections. All of these sectors share a strong
focus on R&D and
benefit from long-term positive economic and demographic trends.
Bayer also holds a 64% stake in specialist plastics manufacturer
Covestro,
following a partial IPO in October 2015. While Bayer still
controls Covestro's
Board of Directors and its financial policy, we view this stake
as non-core and
expect a gradual divestment over time, subject to value creation
for Bayer's
shareholders.
Although Covestro has performed satisfactorily post IPO as a
result of prior
significant restructuring, we would see the exit from this
business as positive
for Bayer's business risk profile. This is because it will
reduce cyclicality,
remove a structurally lower-margin business and free up capital
to be invested
in the remaining business that offers higher returns.
Improving Profitability, Pharma-Driven
We expect Bayer's profitability to improve over a four-year
rating horizon, with
EBITDA margin gradually trending towards 24% (from 21% in 2015).
This will be
driven by the encouraging performance of new treatments in the
pharma segment,
which attract structurally higher margins.
Bayer's profitability is also supported by the realisation of
cost synergies in
the consumer health division and the currently satisfactory
performance of
Covestro. Bayer has, however, under-delivered on the revenue
synergies expected
from the Merck consumer health integration, due to
under-investment in brands
and R&D under previous ownership.
Satisfactory FFO Generation, Deleveraging
Fitch expects Bayer to return to funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage of below 2.0x during the course of this year (around
1.7x by year-end),
following a temporary breach peaking at 2.7x in 2014 as a result
of the Merck
consumer health acquisition.
The deleveraging path is supported by the sale of the Covestro
minority stake
and the placement of hybrid debt, in addition to strong FCF
margin of more than
5% achieved in 2015. We project fixed charge cover to trend
towards 14x by 2018,
which is strong for the rating category considering Bayer's
exposure to both
healthcare and chemicals, from 8.9x in 2015.
Monsanto Acquisition Drives RWN
The USD66bn acquisition of Monsanto could lead to an increase of
Bayer's debt of
up to USD47bn (USD19bn will be funded by equity). In line with
our May 2016
rating action, we continue to expect Bayer's 'A' rating to be
downgraded by at
least two notches on completion, but to remain in the 'BBB'
category.
Bayer's final rating will be determined by the proportions of
senior and
subordinated/hybrid debt (which will depend on market conditions
and investor
appetite) and by the specific features of the hybrid debt (which
will determine
how much equity credit it receives). Depending on the level of
the IDR, we would
expect Bayer's subordinated debt to attract a crossover (BBB-)
rating at best.
We view the impact of the Monsanto transaction on Bayer's
business profile as
mixed. The acquisition is part of Bayer's shift towards the more
cyclical
agri-business from being a healthcare-orientated company with a
below-average
business risk profile but this will be balanced by better scale
and
diversification. In addition, Bayer faces execution risks in
delivering an
ambitious integration plan while attempting to maintain its
focus on capital
allocation, as the healthcare business also offers growth and
investment
opportunities and is subject to strong competition.
'A' Rating Category Targeted
Bayer has communicated its intention to return to the 'A' rating
category over
the medium term. We believe it has a variety of strategic
options to achieve
this, including divestments. However, we view a successful
integration of
Monsanto and the delivery of the expected medium-term EUR1.5bn
cost synergies as
key to supporting FCF generation and a return to a higher
rating, especially if
the dividend policy remains unchanged.
Hybrids Provide Financial Flexibility
Fitch views hybrid debt now as a permanent feature of Bayer's
capital structure
to optimise investor reach as well as funding mix and costs.
Fitch rates the
hybrid notes two notches below Bayer's IDR given their
long-dated maturity (more
than 60 years), contractual subordination to senior debt and
senior ranking only
to common equity, reflecting their consequently lower recovery
prospects in a
bankruptcy or liquidation scenario relative to senior
obligations.
The hybrid issues qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet
Fitch's criteria
with regard to deep subordination, remaining effective maturity
of at least five
years (including coupon step up of less than 1% and replacement
language) and
deferrable interest coupon payments at the option of the issuer.
All these
features offer sufficient financial flexibility to protect the
capital structure
in our view.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Satisfactory organic growth profile with turnover growing at
CAGR 2.6% over the
four-year rating horizon.
-EBITDA margin improving towards 24% in 2019 (from 22% in 2016)
driven by the
good performance of the recently launched pharma products.
Profit margins are
also supported by ongoing restructuring in the consumer health
division, in
addition to a resilient near-full year performance from
Covestro.
-Break-up fee of USD2bn (EUR1.8bn) in 2017 should the proposed
Monsanto
acquisition not go ahead.
-An annual bolt-on acquisition budget of EUR800m in addition to
capex assumed at
around 5% of sales.
-No further reduction of Covestro ownership, which remains a
strategic option
and management's intended strategy. Any disposal of shares
applied to debt
reduction or an acquisition accretive to profits could provide
upside to the
rating case projections (current value of Bayer's stake in
Covestro estimated at
EUR6.5bn)
-A degree of FX volatility (part. EM - Russia, Brazil, China-
and USD exposure)
resulting in continued FX translation risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 2x on a continuing basis, for
example, as a
result of a severe drop in EBITDA due to an adverse economic
environment or
driven by large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder
returns
- FFO fixed charge cover below 6x
Upon completion of the Monsanto transaction, we will likely
downgrade Bayer's
ratings by at least two notches. The final ratings will depend
on pro-forma
leverage on completion and on the visibility and credibility of
a sustainable
de-leveraging path using cash flow and potential divestment
proceeds.
Positive: A positive rating action is currently not envisaged.
If the
transaction does not proceed, Fitch expects to affirm the rating
at the current
'A' level. However future developments that could lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Further improvement in FFO adjusted net leverage to 1.0x or
below on a
continuing basis
- FFO fixed charge cover above 8x
- A larger proportion of sales stemming from the defensive
healthcare segment.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Bayer's liquidity as strong. Bayer has access to
funding sources
spanning bonds, bank debt, commercial paper and EUR6.2bn of
revolving credit
facilities, of which EUR3.5bn are available at Bayer and
EUR2.7bn at Covestro
level. Both facilities were undrawn at end-2015. Bayer's cash
position amounted
to EUR1.9bn at end-2015 and the agency assumes a minimum FCF
generation of
EUR2.5bn p.a. over the four-year rating horizon (discounting any
break-up fee
associated with the Monsanto acquisition). Fitch assumes EUR200m
as non-readily
available cash in its liquidity calculation to allow for
intra-year working
capital swings.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 203 530 1790
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has adjusted
the debt by
adding 8x of yearly operating lease expense related to long-term
assets (EUR158m
in 2015). We also estimate EUR200m of cash as restricted due to
intra-year
working capital swings, which is reflected in the readily
available cash figure.
We assign 50% equity credit top Bayer's hybrid instruments,
adjusting our debt
figure accordingly.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001