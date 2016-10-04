(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings telah menetapkan
peringkat Nasional
Jangka Panjang untuk PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi (Bank
Jambi) di 'A(idn)'.
Outlook Stabil.
Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan
resiko gagal
bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang
lainnya di Indonesia.
Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa
saja mempengaruhi
kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan
komitmen keuangan yang
ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi.
PERTIMBANGAN PEMERINGKATAN
Peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang Bank Jambi mencerminkan
pandangan Fitch bahwa
Bank Jambi adalah penting untuk pemerintah daerah Provinsi Jambi
dalam mendukung
pembangunan ekonomi setempat. Bank Jambi secara bersama dimiliki
oleh Pemerintah
Provinsi Jambi (27,32%), Pemerintah Kota (municipalities)
(16,94%) dan
Pemerintah Kabupaten (regencies) di Provinsi Jambi (55,72%).
Meskipun Bank Jambi
merupakan bank kecil dalam industri perbankan Indonesia (0,1%
dari aset
perbankan di akhir Juni 2016), Bank Jambi mempunyai franchise
yang kuat di Jambi
(pangsa pasar sekitar 20% berdasarkan aset) dan berperan penting
dalam mendukung
pembangunan di wilayah tersebut. Berdasarkan peranan di
daerahnya, Fitch
berekspektasi akan adanya potensi dukungan dari pemerintah
pusat, meskipun
terbatas karena kepentingan sistematik yang lebih rendah
dibangdingkan dengan
bank-bank lain yang lebih besar di Indonesia.
Dukungan yang kuat dari pemegang saham terhadap Bank Jambi
terlihat dari injeksi
modal tahunan sejak 2012. Rasio Fitch Core Capital dan kecukupan
modal Tier 1
dari Bank Jambi masing-masing di 25,8% dan 23,1% di akhir Juni
2016 lebih tinggi
dari rasio rata-rata Tier 1 industri di 20,0%. Fitch
berekspektasi dukungan
modal lanjutan dari pemegang saham untuk mendukung pertumbuhan
bisnis Bank
Jambi.
Kualitas aset Bank Jambi kemungkinan akan tetap terjaga karena
94% dari
keseluruhan portofolio terdiri atas pinjaman beresiko rendah
kepada pegawai
negeri. Kualitas dari pinjaman konsumen tetap baik di akhir 2016
dengan rasio
pinjaman bermasalah tetap rendah di 0,2%. Rasio pinjaman
bermasalah di luar
pinjaman konsumen telah turun dari level tertinggi di 18% di
pertengahan 2015
menjadi sekitar 5,5%. Rasio pinjaman bermasalah keseluruhan di
1,0% di akhir
Juni 2016.
ROA Bank Jambi berada di 1,8% di Juni 2016, lebih rendah dari
level historis
karena biaya kredit yang lebih tinggi dan berada di bawah
rata-rata bank
pembangunan daerah lainnya yang berkisar di 2%. Fitch
memperkirakan bahwa
penguatan franchise simpanan berbiaya rendah untuk
mempertahankan keuntungan dan
mengelola likuiditas, akan memakan waktu yang lama untuk
menghasilkan kemajuan
yang signifikan.
Rasio Loan-to-Deposit (LDR) Bank Jambi mencapai 97.9% di akhir
Juni-2016, lebih
tinggi daripada rata-rata industri sebesar 91,1%. Fitch
berpandangan bahwa bank
mempunyai resiko konsentrasi simpanan yang tinggi, dengan 20
nasabah terbesar
menyumbang 70% dari total deposit di akhir Juni 2016, yang
berarti terdapat
risiko yang lebih tinggi bahwa bank akan menghadapi masalah
likuiditas jika ada
penarikan dana yang signifikan dari deposan.
FAKTOR FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT
Tekanan penurunan peringkat dapat timbul dari berkurangnya
kemampuan dan/atau
kecenderungan dari pemerintah pusat dan daerah untuk menyediakan
dukungan
keuangan luar biasa kepada Bank Jambi. Akan tetapi, Fitch
meyakini hal ini
adalah kecil kemungkinannya dalam jangka waktu pendek ataupun
menengah.
Melemahnya profil keuangan standalone dari Bank kecil
kemungkinannya akan
berdampak pada Peringkat Nasional, karena peringkat didasarkan
atas
support/dukungan dari pemerintah.
Potensi kenaikan dari Peringkat Nasional bisa timbul bilamana
Fitch berpandangan
bahwa Bank berperan lebih besar terhadap ekonomi daerah,
sehingga kecenderungan
pemerintah pusat dan daerah untuk menyediakan dukungan luar
biasa juga
meningkat. Potensi kenaikan juga bisa timbul dari perbaikan yang
besar dalam
profil standalone Bank, seperti Bank berhasil mempersempit jarak
dengan
bank-bank lain yang lebih besar dari segi skala operasional,
pengelolaan aset
dan resiko, sambil mempertahankan kualitas aset yang baik,
kapitalisasi yang
tinggi dan keuntungan yang sehat dengan basis pendanaan murah
yang besar. Akan
tetapi, Fitch berpandangan hal ini tidak akan terjadi dalam
jangka pendek atau
menengah.
Kontak:
Analis Utama
Priscilla Tjitra
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Ketua Komite
Jonathan Lee
Managing Director
+ 886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif
atas kredibilitas
entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki
peringkat sovereign
relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan
dimaksud.
Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat
lainnya
menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'.
Peringkat
nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor
lokal di pasar
lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda
sesuai dengan negara
masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat
Nasional di Indonesia.
Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara
internasional.
Informasi tambahan dapat diperoleh di www.fitchratings.com.
Solicitation Status
Setiap peringkat yang disebutkan dalam Rating Action Commentary
(RAC) dari mana
report ini diakses adalah permintaan dari penerbit surat
berharga atau entitas
yang bertindak atas nama penerbit surat berharga ("Solicited -
Sell Side"). Oleh
karena itu, Fitch memperoleh kompensasi untuk penyediaan
peringkat.
Solicitation status yang diberikan berlaku efektif pada tanggal
RAC
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here

