(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings telah menetapkan peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang untuk PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi (Bank Jambi) di 'A(idn)'. Outlook Stabil. Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan resiko gagal bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang lainnya di Indonesia. Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa saja mempengaruhi kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan komitmen keuangan yang ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi. PERTIMBANGAN PEMERINGKATAN Peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang Bank Jambi mencerminkan pandangan Fitch bahwa Bank Jambi adalah penting untuk pemerintah daerah Provinsi Jambi dalam mendukung pembangunan ekonomi setempat. Bank Jambi secara bersama dimiliki oleh Pemerintah Provinsi Jambi (27,32%), Pemerintah Kota (municipalities) (16,94%) dan Pemerintah Kabupaten (regencies) di Provinsi Jambi (55,72%). Meskipun Bank Jambi merupakan bank kecil dalam industri perbankan Indonesia (0,1% dari aset perbankan di akhir Juni 2016), Bank Jambi mempunyai franchise yang kuat di Jambi (pangsa pasar sekitar 20% berdasarkan aset) dan berperan penting dalam mendukung pembangunan di wilayah tersebut. Berdasarkan peranan di daerahnya, Fitch berekspektasi akan adanya potensi dukungan dari pemerintah pusat, meskipun terbatas karena kepentingan sistematik yang lebih rendah dibangdingkan dengan bank-bank lain yang lebih besar di Indonesia. Dukungan yang kuat dari pemegang saham terhadap Bank Jambi terlihat dari injeksi modal tahunan sejak 2012. Rasio Fitch Core Capital dan kecukupan modal Tier 1 dari Bank Jambi masing-masing di 25,8% dan 23,1% di akhir Juni 2016 lebih tinggi dari rasio rata-rata Tier 1 industri di 20,0%. Fitch berekspektasi dukungan modal lanjutan dari pemegang saham untuk mendukung pertumbuhan bisnis Bank Jambi. Kualitas aset Bank Jambi kemungkinan akan tetap terjaga karena 94% dari keseluruhan portofolio terdiri atas pinjaman beresiko rendah kepada pegawai negeri. Kualitas dari pinjaman konsumen tetap baik di akhir 2016 dengan rasio pinjaman bermasalah tetap rendah di 0,2%. Rasio pinjaman bermasalah di luar pinjaman konsumen telah turun dari level tertinggi di 18% di pertengahan 2015 menjadi sekitar 5,5%. Rasio pinjaman bermasalah keseluruhan di 1,0% di akhir Juni 2016. ROA Bank Jambi berada di 1,8% di Juni 2016, lebih rendah dari level historis karena biaya kredit yang lebih tinggi dan berada di bawah rata-rata bank pembangunan daerah lainnya yang berkisar di 2%. Fitch memperkirakan bahwa penguatan franchise simpanan berbiaya rendah untuk mempertahankan keuntungan dan mengelola likuiditas, akan memakan waktu yang lama untuk menghasilkan kemajuan yang signifikan. Rasio Loan-to-Deposit (LDR) Bank Jambi mencapai 97.9% di akhir Juni-2016, lebih tinggi daripada rata-rata industri sebesar 91,1%. Fitch berpandangan bahwa bank mempunyai resiko konsentrasi simpanan yang tinggi, dengan 20 nasabah terbesar menyumbang 70% dari total deposit di akhir Juni 2016, yang berarti terdapat risiko yang lebih tinggi bahwa bank akan menghadapi masalah likuiditas jika ada penarikan dana yang signifikan dari deposan. FAKTOR FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT Tekanan penurunan peringkat dapat timbul dari berkurangnya kemampuan dan/atau kecenderungan dari pemerintah pusat dan daerah untuk menyediakan dukungan keuangan luar biasa kepada Bank Jambi. Akan tetapi, Fitch meyakini hal ini adalah kecil kemungkinannya dalam jangka waktu pendek ataupun menengah. Melemahnya profil keuangan standalone dari Bank kecil kemungkinannya akan berdampak pada Peringkat Nasional, karena peringkat didasarkan atas support/dukungan dari pemerintah. Potensi kenaikan dari Peringkat Nasional bisa timbul bilamana Fitch berpandangan bahwa Bank berperan lebih besar terhadap ekonomi daerah, sehingga kecenderungan pemerintah pusat dan daerah untuk menyediakan dukungan luar biasa juga meningkat. Potensi kenaikan juga bisa timbul dari perbaikan yang besar dalam profil standalone Bank, seperti Bank berhasil mempersempit jarak dengan bank-bank lain yang lebih besar dari segi skala operasional, pengelolaan aset dan resiko, sambil mempertahankan kualitas aset yang baik, kapitalisasi yang tinggi dan keuntungan yang sehat dengan basis pendanaan murah yang besar. Akan tetapi, Fitch berpandangan hal ini tidak akan terjadi dalam jangka pendek atau menengah. Kontak: Analis Utama Priscilla Tjitra Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Ketua Komite Jonathan Lee Managing Director + 886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif atas kredibilitas entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki peringkat sovereign relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan dimaksud. Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat lainnya menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'. Peringkat nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor lokal di pasar lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda sesuai dengan negara masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat Nasional di Indonesia. Solicitation Status Setiap peringkat yang disebutkan dalam Rating Action Commentary (RAC) dari mana report ini diakses adalah permintaan dari penerbit surat berharga atau entitas yang bertindak atas nama penerbit surat berharga ("Solicited - Sell Side"). Oleh karena itu, Fitch memperoleh kompensasi untuk penyediaan peringkat. Solicitation status yang diberikan berlaku efektif pada tanggal RAC Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 