(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to resolve the
Watch Negative
and affirm Xerox Corporation's (Xerox) ratings, including the
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), at 'BBB-/F3' upon its
separation of
Conduent Incorporated (Conduent). Fitch expects the Rating
Outlook will be
Negative.
Fitch's expected affirmation follows an Amendment to Conduent's
Registration
Statement on Form 10, which discloses Conduent's anticipated
capital structure,
liquidity and cash transfer to Xerox upon separation. Conduent
will transfer
approximately $2 billion to Xerox prior to separation, which we
expect Xerox
will use for near-term debt reduction, resulting in core
leverage (which
excludes profitability and debt associated with the equipment
financing
business) below 1x.
Xerox will separate Conduent, which will be comprised of the
Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) businesses within Xerox's Services segment
(excluding the
Document Outsourcing business, which will remain at Xerox)
through a spin-off
transaction intended to be tax-free for Xerox shareholders for
federal income
tax purposes. The separation unwinds legacy Xerox's 2010
acquisition of
Affiliated Computer Services Inc. (ACS) for $6 billion and is
expected to be
completed at the end of calendar 2016.
The expected affirmation and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's
expectations for:
Secular Top-Line Headwinds: Fitch expects continued headwinds
through the
intermediate term with pockets of growth in core markets
insufficient to offset
the anticipation of mid- and low-teens rates of decline in core
mid-range A3 and
MFP and high-end mono printers, respectively. Longer term,
packaging, workflow
automation, printed electronics and 3D printing opportunities
could be
significant but should require meaningful investments, including
acquisitions.
Solid Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects annual pre-dividend FCF
(excluding changes
in financing assets) will remain solid from 75% annuity-based
revenue, despite
top-line pressures. Pre-dividend FCF should range from $500
million to $1
billion beyond the near term, and will include
separation-related charges and
cash restructuring. Fitch expects pension contributions and cash
restructuring
could be $500 million over the next two years. Xerox continues
generating the
majority of its revenue in the U.S., so Fitch expects
longer-term domestic FCF
will be more than sufficient to support modest tuck-in
acquisitions and debt
reduction or shareholder returns.
Conservative Financial Policies: Fitch expects Xerox's financial
policies will
remain conservative over the longer term, driven by the
company's strategic
focus on maintaining an investment-grade rating to support the
financing
business. In conjunction with the spin-off, Xerox plans to use
the $2 billion
cash transfer from Conduent to repay near-term debt maturities,
which Fitch
estimates would result in $4.5 billion to $5 billion of nominal
debt, or $900
million to $1 billion of core debt. As a result, Fitch expects
core leverage,
which excludes debt and profitability associated with the
financing business,
will be 0.5x-1x post-separation.
Reduced Scale and Diversification: The separation reduces
Xerox's scale, revenue
diversification and organic growth prospects. The BPO business
represented
approximately 40% of 2015 revenue with minimal customer overlap
and we believe
it is poised for low-single-digit positive organic revenue
growth over the
longer term with profit margin expansion from restructuring. Pro
forma for the
separation, Xerox will consist of Document Technologies (DT;
two-thirds of
revenue), declining by mid-single digits with low double-digit
profit margins,
and Document Outsourcing (DO; one-third), which is growing in
the low- to
mid-single digits with profit margins in-line with DT.
Cost Reduction Roadmap: Fitch expects Xerox's cost reduction
roadmap will be
significant and ongoing in light of expectations for continued
top-line
pressures. Still, the company will restructure aggressively and,
as a
consequence, should maintain profit margin through the
intermediate term and
position Xerox for profit margin expansion upon improved revenue
performance.
Fitch estimates Xerox could take out more than $250 million of
costs annually
through the intermediate term, largely through headcount
reductions and
footprint optimization.
A3 and DO Market Leadership: Fitch expects Xerox will continue
to benefit from
market leadership in core markets, including A3 Mid-Range,
High-End Color, and
Mono and Document Outsourcing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
