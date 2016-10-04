(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Capital
One Financial
Corporation's (COF) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. The
affirmation and Stable Outlook are driven by COF's continued
solid earnings
performance, still good credit performance, and satisfactory
capital ratios for
its business model.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of COF's ratings continues to be supported by
good earnings
performance, which over time has remained above the average of
its large
regional peer group. In Fitch's view, this is largely driven by
COF's
comparatively higher net interest margin, given its
proportionately larger mix
of higher yielding credit card receivables in its loan portfolio
relative to
peer institutions.
COF also continues to drive a strong efficiency ratio relative
to peer banks
which has also helped to support its earnings performance and
therefore its
ratings. Going forward Fitch expects COF to continue to have a
strong efficiency
ratio given its significant investments in becoming digital in
its operations
and customer interfaces. Fitch believes these investments have
the potential to
more meaningfully increase scale benefits for COF relative to
peer institutions
over time.
Fitch continues to believe the long-term evolution of COF's
funding profile is
supportive of today's rating action. Over the last several
years, COF has moved
away from a business model almost entirely reliant on wholesale
borrowings and
securitizations to one being more fully reliant on deposit
funding via a mix of
organic deposit growth and acquisitions.
While Fitch views this movement positively, COF's
loan-to-deposit ratio remains
on the high-end of peer averages, routinely hovering around 100%
relative to a
mid-70% average for many other peers.
Fitch views COF's capital ratios as supportive to the rating,
particularly when
taken in context of the company's ability to accrete capital via
growth in
retained earnings more quickly than some peers.
However, Fitch believes the strength of this capital position is
partially
offset by the company's higher concentration in consumer lending
assets, which
encompass credit card loans, auto loans, and some installment
loans. These asset
classes tend to carry higher yields but also have higher loss
ratios.
While COF has worked to further balance its loan portfolio, most
notably with
the acquisition of General Electric's healthcare lending
business in 2015, it
still remains more concentrated than some peers. To the extent
that COF
continues to prudently diversify its loan portfolio this could
lead to
longer-term upside to the ratings (discussed in the ratings
sensitivities
section below).
Credit quality for COF (as well as the rest of the industry) has
generally
continued to be good, but there is some evidence of the
beginnings of a modest
reversion in certain asset classes. This reversion has already
occurred in COF's
energy loan portfolio, though at $3 billion energy loans only
represent 1.3% of
total company loans. Additionally, there has been some credit
deterioration in
COF's relatively small taxi medallion lending portfolio, as
pressure from ride
hailing applications, particularly in the Chicago market, has
impacted
collateral values in this business by about 60%. However, the
taxi medallion
portfolio is only approximately $854 million or 0.36% of total
loans. This
deterioration has been manageable for the company in the context
of its good
quarterly earnings generation.
Fitch believes that some credit deterioration is likely in the
company's auto
loan portfolio. Across the auto lending industry Fitch has
become cautious about
the extension of loan terms as well as the potential for
declines in used car
prices (e.g collateral values) over the next couple of years.
COFs auto loan portfolio has a higher proportion of loans to
non-prime customers
than the auto portfolios of other peer institutions. As a
result, Fitch believes
COF's auto loan portfolio will exhibit higher delinquency trends
and loss rates
on a going forward relative to most other peer banks that have
been more focused
on originating only prime auto loans.
Fitch generally expects the potential auto loan credit
deterioration to be
manageable through COF's quarterly earnings, but credit
performance is expected
to be slightly worse than its peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
COF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, COF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
COF's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a-' for loss
severity. COF's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instrument's
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed
based on the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Capital One Bank (USA),
National Association
(COBNA), Capital One National Association (CONA), and Chevy
Chase Bank, F.S.B.
are rated one-notch higher than COF's IDR and senior unsecured
debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
COF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The VRs of COBNA and CONA are equalized with COF's VR,
reflecting Fitch's view
that it is core to COF's business strategy and financial
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there may be some incremental upward rating
potential for COF's
ratings over the long term if COF continues to prudently
diversify its loan
portfolio to achieve a more balanced mix between consumer and
commercial assets.
Further, the ratings could be upgraded one notch over time if
COF achieves loan
portfolio diversification with solid asset quality performance
and improved
funding more consistent with peer banks and also maintains
current capital
levels.
Alternatively, should COF's asset quality metrics deteriorate
faster than
industry averages and not be manageable within the context of
quarterly earnings
this could pressure the ratings or Outlook. Additionally, should
COF's funding
costs accelerate at a rate significantly faster than industry
averages this
could also potentially result in negative ratings pressure.
Fitch views very favorably management's strategy of transforming
COF into an
even more digitally driven enterprise as it should help the
company maintain its
efficiency ratio at better than peer averages. However, to the
extent that this
also makes the company more reliant on technology than some
peers, it could
potentially increase some elements of operational risk.
While not anticipated, if a large operational loss were to
occur, Fitch would
review COF's ratings at that time to determine if a negative
action were
appropriate.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since COF's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for COF and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to COF's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to COF's
long- and short-term IDRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should COF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of COF to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in COF's IDRs.
To the extent that one of COF's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from COF's IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Capital One Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior Shelf at 'A-'
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One Bank (USA), National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chevy Chase Bank, F.S.B
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
North Fork Bancorporation, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
