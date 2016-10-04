(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zions
Bancorporation's
(ZION) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Positive
from Stable.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's observation that
management has begun
making notable progress in addressing the company's strategic
objectives which
is expected to lead to persistently improved core earnings over
the rating time
horizon. Fitch believes this progress has been made while not
increasing risk
appetite. Moreover, the Outlook revision reflects Fitch's
expectation that asset
quality issues related to the energy sector should continue to
be manageable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating affirmation reflects ZION's sustained, solid
franchise in the
Western United States, its strong liquidity and funding profile
and maintenance
of adequate capital. ZION's rating remains lower than its peers'
and toward the
lower end of its long-term rating potential due to the company's
continued weak
earnings performance and, relatively limited company profile.
In early 2Q15, management announced a major strategic initiative
in order to
address the company's relative earnings underperformance. The
plan included
costs saving actions such as consolidating its seven bank
charters into one and
consolidating risk and other back-office functions. Moreover,
the plan called
for both growing and diversifying its level of noninterest
income with the
creation of a position with ZION's organizational structure.
Management
communicated that it would be using the company's large levels
of cash and
gradually investing in securities in order to stabilize and grow
interest
revenue.
Although the plan has been in place just over one year, ZION's
core financial
performance is improving and is expected to continue to improve
such that an
Outlook Positive is warranted. The bank is tracking on its
expense and revenue
goals through execution on simplifying its operating structure
and focusing on
revenue generating business lines. ZION's adjusted efficiency
ratio (which takes
out debt extinguishment costs, gains and losses from sales of
investments, etc.)
has improved from 71.5% through 2Q15 to 66.5% through 2Q16.
Fitch would expect
this level to come down further throughout 2016 and into 2017 as
additional
efficiencies are found and revenue is bolstered by modest loan
growth,
additional securities purchases and potentially another rate
hike.
As expected, ZION's credit quality has been pressured over
recent periods due to
its exposure to the energy sector. Energy-related credits made
up around 6% of
total loans at 2Q16, one of the highest levels in the large
regional peer group.
Moreover, loans to oil field service companies which have
experienced larger
loss rates through this cycle, make up over a quarter of the
energy-related
book, an outsized level relative to peers. Depressed oil and gas
prices have
pushed energy-related nonaccruals to 11% of the energy book at
2Q16, up from
2.3% a year prior. Over the last five quarters, net charge offs
(NCOs) within
the portfolio have averaged 3.5%.
Still, Fitch recognizes that ZION, like its peer banks with
notable energy
exposure, has been able to adequately control credit losses on
the whole and the
impact on earnings and capital has been manageable. Excluding
energy, NCOs
during the last five quarters has a median of only one basis
point annualized.
Moreover, while the total volume of nonperforming assets
(inclusive of accruing
troubled debt restructured ) have increased 46.8%
year-over-year,
non-energy-related NPAs have continued their steady descent,
falling 14.5%
during the same time period. ZION's total level of NPAs was 1.7%
of loans and
other real estate owned at 2Q16, a lower level than many higher
rated peers.
Fitch's expectation that overall credit costs and NPAs will
remain manageable is
incorporated into today's affirmation as well as the Outlook
revision.
Fitch views capital levels as adequate in light of the company's
current rating,
balance sheet composition and earnings performance. ZION had the
second highest
CET1 ratio at 2Q16 within the peer group. The company once again
passed this
year's annual regulatory stress test on both quantitative and
qualitative
grounds. Still, Fitch views stress testing results as indicative
of the
company's on balance sheet risk as well as its weak earnings
performance and
earnings profile. Capital erosion under the severe adverse
scenario has been the
highest of all larger regional peers for three years straight.
In Fitch's view,
these results point to the need of having higher than average
capital going
forward. This expectation is incorporated into today's rating
action.
ZION continues to have a strong liquidity and funding profile
which supports its
rating. At 2Q16, its loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 85%, well
below the peer
median. It also has one of the lowest levels of wholesale
funding dependence and
highest levels of noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
relative to
peers, both credit positives. This funding profile has resulted
in deposit costs
historically below peer averages and is the result of ZION's
strong commercial
and small business banking franchise within its core markets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ZION has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, ZION is not systemically important, and therefore the
probability of
support is unlikely. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs)
do not incorporate any support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
ZION's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb-' for loss
severity. ZION's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
ZION's trust
preferred securities are notched four times from the VR (two
times from the VR
for loss severity and two times for non-performance). These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instrument's
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
ZION's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
its IDR and
senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit
from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
ZION's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has revised its Rating Outlook for ZION to Positive from
Stable,
indicating the likelihood of a rating upgrade in the next 12 to
24 months.
Fitch believes ZION's ratings are at the lower end of their
potential range
given its capital and liquidity levels and solid franchise.
Fitch expects ZION's
core earnings power to remain relatively weak compared to higher
rated peers in
the near term. As Fitch observes strategic initiatives
continuing to take hold
resulting in earnings performance and an earnings profile
consistently in line
with those banks in higher rating categories, positive rating
action would be
likely. Although unexpected, to the extent that earnings remain
depressed and
Fitch foresees little uplift over the long term, ZION's Outlook
could be revised
to Stable from Positive.
Embedded within the Positive Outlook is Fitch's expectation that
capital will be
managed appropriately. Rating or Outlook pressure could result
if ZION were to
manage capital more aggressively in payout levels or through
growth. Should the
company have governance and/or risk management issues or a
failed CCAR result on
a quantitative basis, Fitch would likely take negative rating
action, although
this is not expected.
Also incorporated within today's Outlook revision is the
expectation that ZION's
energy exposure will continue to have nominal impact on the
bank's earnings and
capital. Fitch expects some additional deterioration in ZION's
energy-related
loan portfolio. However, if asset quality deterioration within
the book is
outsized relative to peer banks, measured by percentage
increases in
nonperforming loans or net charge-offs, pressure could be placed
on ZION's
rating or Outlook.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since ZION's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for ZION and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to ZION's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to ZION's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should ZION's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there Fitch could potentially notch
the holding
company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Zions Bancorporation
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Z.B., NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions Institutional Capital Trust A
--Preferred Stock at 'B+'
