(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed U.S.
Bancorp's (USB)
ratings at 'AA/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
affirmation and Stable
Outlook are driven by the company's continued good operating
performance, solid
liquidity position, and stable capital ratios.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
USB's ratings affirmation is reflective of the company's
continued better
earnings and credit performance than nearly all peer banks over
multiple
operating cycles. Additionally, USB continues to consistently
perform better
than peers in the Federal Reserve's annual CCAR stress tests as
measured by the
company's capital ratio deterioration under severely adverse
scenario of the
test.
Fitch believes USB's key advantages relate to its business model
and its low
cost operating model, both of which have contributed to USB's
'AA' ratings.
USB has a balanced business model with net interest revenue
(NIR) and
non-interest revenue nearly evenly split in their contribution
to the company's
overall revenue base. Fitch views this balance favorably as it
helps to support
the company's strong earnings performance through the cycle as
well as its solid
internal capital generation.
USB's merchant processing business is a significant proportion
of the company's
non-interest revenue. Fitch views this growing source of revenue
as somewhat
stable and very scalable, thereby providing some persistency to
both USB's
earnings and internal capital generation. Combined with the
company's strong
credit performance, this helps USB to operate at lower capital
ratios than its
peers.
While USB's capital ratios are lower than peers, the company
continues to
perform consistently better than nearly all peer institutions
under the Federal
Reserve's annual CCAR stress tests. Fitch measures the annual
deterioration of
each bank's capital ratios under the severely adverse scenario
and notes that
USB continues to consistently be one of the strongest performing
banks on this
metric.
USB's other key differentiator relative to peers is that
management operates a
very efficient bank where operating expense management is
ingrained in the
company's corporate culture. The company routinely has an
efficiency ratio in
the low 50's, better than many Fitch rated financial
institutions, which largely
helps to support the company's superior earnings performance. As
an example, if
USB's efficiency ratio was closer to industry averages, its
return on assets
(ROA) would also be closer to industry averages.
USB's funding profile is strong and positively differentiated
from peers by its
large corporate trust business. This represents nearly 15% of
USB's deposit
funding and is treated favorably by the Liquidity Coverage Rule
(LCR).
Finally, underpinning all of these advantages is a management
team that
continuously makes keen strategic and operating decisions which
are responsible
for helping to create and sustain the company's corporate
culture. Fitch
continues to view USB's management team as one of, if not the,
best in the
industry.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
USB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, USB is not systemically important, and therefore the
probability of
support is unlikely. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs)
do not incorporate any support.
Elavon Financial Services Limited (Elavon) has a support rating
of '1', which is
an institutional support rating, and indicates that there is a
high probability
that USB would provide support to Elavon, which is domiciled in
Ireland.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
USB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa' for loss
severity. USB's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. USB's
trust and REIT
preferred stock entities, USB Capital IX and USB Realty Corp,
are notched four
levels below its VR. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of U.S. Bank National Association
(USBNA) is rated
one notch higher than USB's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
USB's uninsured deposits outside of the U.S., through Elavon, do
not benefit
from rating uplift because they do not typically benefit from
the U.S. depositor
preference unless the deposit is expressly payable at an office
of the bank in
the United States. Since Fitch cannot determine which foreign
branch deposits
may be dually payable, they do not get the rating uplift.
HOLDING COMPANY
USB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The VR of USBNA is equalized with USB's VR reflecting Fitch's
view that these
are core to USB's business strategy and financial profile. The
IDRs and VRs of
USB's other major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized
with USB's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to USB's
business strategy
and financial profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
USB's ratings are among the highest of Fitch's global banks, and
are solidly
situated at their current level.
Downward pressure on ratings, while not expected, could result
from a number of
factors. Given that management is a key component in Fitch's
analysis and views
of the company, USB's ratings would be sensitive to any
significant and
unplanned management changes that would result in a change in
business strategy
or risk appetite.
While Fitch would expect some deterioration in credit metrics
for USB (as well
as the rest of the industry) given today's benign credit
environment, should
USB's credit results deteriorate at a rate faster than peer
group averages this
could negatively impact ratings or the Rating Outlook.
USB's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.3% as of June
30, 2016 is on the
lower end relative to peers, but the company continues to
perform very well
under CCAR stress tests and generates a substantial amount of
internal capital
via earnings, both of which support ratings. However, given the
comparatively
low position of the ratio, should capital ratios meaningfully
decline, this
could pressure the ratings or Outlook.
Should technological evolution occur that disrupts the amount
and persistency of
revenue in USB's merchant processing business this could
negatively impact
ratings. At the same time, should Fitch observe that USB not
incur sufficient
expenditures to maintain its technological infrastructure and
develop new
technological enhancements, this could pressure ratings or the
Outlook.
Fitch views the cumulative effects of USB's regulatory
initiatives and potential
litigation risk as manageable and contemplated within ratings.
If any of these
efforts ultimately resulted in an outsized fine that pressures
capital or
significant long-term reputational damage, it may create
downward rating
pressure.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since USB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Additionally, there is limited likelihood that Elavon's
institutional support
rating of '1' will change over the foreseeable future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for USB and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to USB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to USB's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should USB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of USB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in USB's IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
U.S. Bancorp
--IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated Debt at 'AA-';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB+;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
U.S. Bank National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Elavon Financial Services Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+'.
USB Capital IX
USB Realty Corp.
--Preferred stock at 'A-';
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
