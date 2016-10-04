(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF)'s ratings at 'BBB'/'F2' reflecting the
company's good capital
and liquidity profile, improving earnings, and continued
improvement in asset
quality. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from
Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects RF's good capital and liquidity
profile. Fitch views
greater upside in RF's ratings, and has revised the Rating
Outlook to Positive
to reflect RF's improving overall credit profile. An upgrade
would be predicated
on closing the gap with higher rated peers in terms of
profitability and asset
quality.
Fitch observes that profitability to date still lags the peer
average, but on a
risk-adjusted basis, Fitch views the earnings profile as more in
line with peer
averages. Earnings also incorporate a fairly resilient margin,
which compares
favorably to the peer median. RF maintains relatively lower
deposit costs, with
loan yields around 16bps better than the peer median.
Further, RF has higher energy-related exposure, particularly to
oilfield
services companies, than peers, which is expected given its
operating footprint.
Despite a higher exposure to energy than peers, Fitch views the
risk as
manageable, and RF has demonstrated success in lowering this
exposure with
appropriate reserves.
RF's capital profile remains good with an estimated fully
phased-in Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III of approximately 11% at June
30, 2016,
around 20bps higher than the peer median. Fitch expects these
capital levels
will diminish over time, but will remain above peer averages
over the near term
given CCAR-related capital distribution constraints, the lack of
strong organic
balance sheet growth, and bank M&A restrictions.
RF has publicly stated its long-term CET1 target is 9.5%. Fitch
views RF's
capital planning practices as solid, and are informed by
appropriate triggers
and limits. Fitch expects RF to operate above its long-term
target over the near
term given the lack of balance sheet growth. RF expects to grow
loans less than
3% for the year. Fitch notes that a higher relative capital
target is important
in light of weaker capital generation capabilities than peers.
RF's liquidity profile remains solid with a low loan-to-deposit
ratio, at 84% at
quarter-end, and one of the lowest of the large regional peer
group. This may
provide RF more flexibility in funding loan growth under a more
robust economic
environment.
Loan growth over the past year for RF has been muted at roughly
2%. This is
viewed favorably by Fitch given the competitive lending
environment. Some of
this loan growth was due to a market slowdown, while the other
half was
attributed to RF's self-imposed decision to slow lending in
certain sectors,
including CRE, where RF is approaching internal concentration
limits. Further,
RF is also de-emphasizing credit-only relationships.
Fitch notes that while multi-family and owner-occupied CRE
balances are down
from a year ago, RF continues to grow indirect auto and credit
card balances.
These portfolios comprise 5% and 1% of total loans,
respectively, mitigating
some of the risk inherent in the relatively robust loan growth
in these loan
types amidst relatively sluggish economic growth. Fitch notes at
June 30, 2016,
0.48% was more than 60 days past due in the indirect auto book,
and only 9% has
a FICO score less than 620.
Fitch views RF's deposit franchise as a rating strength,
especially in light of
its higher growth footprint. RF has a very low cost of funds,
and stands to
benefit from higher than average population growth expectations
given its
Southeastern footprint. While depositor behavior under a higher
interest rate
environment is difficult to predict, RF's franchises in Alabama,
Mississippi,
and Tennessee in particular, where the company holds either the
number 1 or
number 2 market shares, may prove more resilient to pressures of
higher deposit
costs, and aid the company's earnings profile.
RF's ratings are currently constrained by asset quality. At June
30, 2016, RF's
NPAs were the highest of the peer group due primarily to
commercial,
particularly energy-related, and CRE nonaccrual loans. Fitch
believes RF's TDR
accounting practices to be more conservative than peers, and
notes that 86% of
accruing TDRs are current as of June 30, 2016.
Current loan losses remain low and at the peer median in 2Q16,
though Fitch
expects them to deteriorate from unsustainably low levels, in
part due to RF's
energy-related portfolio. RF reported $3.1 billion in total
energy-related
exposure at June 30, 2016, or around 3.8% of the total loan
book, on the higher
end of peer averages. Despite some improvement in oil prices
from a year ago,
Fitch expects some weakness particularly from its oilfield
services portfolio,
which represents approximately 36% of energy outstandings, which
is higher than
its peers. RF has built its energy reserves to 9.4% at June 30,
2016, the second
highest level among its peer banks. Further, RF has been very
successful in
reducing direct exposure, down 19% from a year ago.
Fitch views energy-related risk as an earnings headwind for RF,
and not
necessarily a capital issue. RF anticipates that it will incur
between $50
million and $75 million in related losses throughout 2017, and
if prices average
below $25 a barrel through the end of 2017, RF could experience
additional
losses of $100 million. At June 30, 2016, RF had $225 million in
energy-related
reserves against the potential stress losses of up to $175
million through
year-end 2017. Given current prices are averaging around $44 a
barrel; realizing
this level of losses appears remote. Fitch expects that RF may
benefit from some
reserve releases in this book over time.
In 4Q15, RF was assigned a "needs to improve" CRA rating,
despite receiving
"High Satisfactory" ratings on the CRA components. RF's CRA
rating was
downgraded due to the bank's April 2015 consent order with the
CFPB related to
overdrafts and Regulation E. Regions Bank had self-reported
these matters, and
provided refunds to the affected customers in 2011 and 2012.
Nonetheless, the
current CRA rating means the bank will be unable to pursue bank
acquisitions
until the CRA rating is upgraded. RF expects its next CRA rating
will occur in
2016, but the timing of the exam or the results is unclear. The
bank's inability
to pursue M&A is not viewed as a credit negative.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
RF's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb' for loss
severity. RF's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Regions Bank are rated one
notch higher than
RF's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
RF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank, reflecting
its role as the
bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'.
In Fitch's
view, RF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
An upgrade of RF's ratings would be driven by the improvement
and maintenance of
core earnings at peer levels combined with a continued reduction
in problem
asset levels. Fitch expects the resolution of the rating outlook
to be on the
latter part of the 12 to 24 month rating horizon as earnings
improvement may be
difficult to achieve over the next twelve months given the
low-rate interest
environment.
If overall asset quality continues to modestly improve and
further deterioration
in RF's energy book is not outsized relative to the performance
of peers, this
may be consistent with an upgrade. However, if RF's energy
portfolio performs
noticeably worse than peers, ratings upside may be impacted.
Conversely, a sustained reversal of moderating credit trends,
combined with a
large decrease in capital, would likely cause the outlook to be
revised back to
Stable. Fitch expects it will take some time to manage its
capital down to its
long-term capital target of CET1 of 9.5% given CCAR constraints
and subdued
organic loan growth expectations. Since RF cannot participate in
bank M&A given
its CRA rating, if RF were to become much more aggressive with
its capital
distribution plans under CCAR or began to materially grow its
balance sheet, its
ratings could be adversely impacted.
Similar to some of its large regional bank peers, RF is
continuing to build out
its capital markets capabilities. While these businesses can
result in much more
volatile earnings, Fitch expects that capital markets revenues
will remain low
relative to total revenues for RF. Outsized growth or
contribution from capital
markets-related revenues may impede upwards rating momentum.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for RF and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to RF's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to RF's
Long-and Short-Term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should RF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since RF's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Regions Financial Corporation
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Positive;
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
Viability rating at 'bbb';
Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
Preferred stock at 'B+';
Support at '5';
Support floor at 'NF'.
Regions Bank
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Positive;
Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term deposits at 'F2';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Senior debt at 'BBB';
Subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Support at '5';
Support floor at 'NF'.
AmSouth Bancorporation
Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
