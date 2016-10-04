(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SunTrust
Banks Inc.'s.
(STI) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
affirmation reflects
an improved earnings profile, good asset quality performance,
and continual
enhancements to the company's balanced and diverse business mix.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs and Senior Unsecured Debt
SunTrust Banks, Inc.'s (STI) earnings continue to exhibit
improvement, and have
since converged to large regional bank averages. Over the past
12 months, STI
has reported an ROA of 1.02%, in line with peer medians, and an
improvement from
the prior 12 months. One of STI's overarching strategic
objectives over the
near-term is to improve its efficiency, which has also
demonstrated improvement
over the past 12 months. STI's earnings benefit from a solid
level of
non-interest income, with revenues from deposit service charges,
investment
banking, trading income, mortgage revenues, as well as trust and
investment
management income.
STI's ratings also reflect the company's balanced consumer and
commercial
banking franchise, as well as a national mortgage banking
franchise and a
sizable and strong middle-market-focused capital markets
business. Since the
financial crisis, STI has materially reduced its reliance on
residential real
estate, with more diversification between consumer and
commercial loans, now
comprising 45% and 55% of total loans, respectively, as of June
30, 2016.
STI has an attractive retail franchise with the No.1 share of
deposits in
Georgia, and the No.3 share in both Florida and Tennessee. The
franchise
includes many states with favorable demographic trends in the
Southeast and
Mid-Atlantic. STI has the second highest percentage of its
deposits in states
where its market share is ranked either first, second or third.
The company's good asset quality performance also supports its
ratings. While
STI's level of NPAs remains somewhat elevated, this includes a
large balance of
mortgage-related troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), of which,
97% of these
accruing TDRs are current, mitigating the associated credit
risk. Excluding the
accruing TDRs from problem asset totals, STI's ratio of adjusted
NPAs to total
loans and foreclosed real estate falls to the third lowest of
the large regional
peer group. With NCOs in second quarter 2016 (2Q16) at 39bps,
Fitch expects some
credit deterioration for STI, as well as the industry, as credit
losses are
likely at unsustainably low levels.
STI's securities portfolio continues to present nominal credit
risk with
approximately 97% of its holdings related to either agency
mortgage-backed
securities or U.S. Treasuries/agency debt, one of the highest
levels among the
large regional banks. Further, STI's energy book appears to have
less risk than
peers given the least exposure to the E&P and oilfield services
sectors.
STI's transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III
was 9.8% at June
30, 2016. This is around 100bps below the peer median, though
well above the
requirement of 7%. The bank's ratio of Fitch Core Capital to
risk-weighted
assets is also below peer medians. Despite this, Fitch views
STI's capital
ratios as appropriate for its risk profile. Further, Fitch notes
that STI once
again performed well under the regulatory stress tests, and
received no
objection to its capital plan this year. Fitch also notes that
STI has reported
good capital generation over the past 12 months, and its
coverage of capital and
reserves to stress test losses is on the higher end of the peer
group.
STI's liquidity profile remains stable. Compared with large
regional peers,
STI's loan to deposit LTD) ratio is on the higher end, although
other liquidity
metrics, percentage of liquid assets and wholesale funding, are
better or at the
peer median. STI disclosed that its LCR continues to exceed the
Jan. 1, 2016
requirement of 90%.
STI has access to diversified sources of funding, including
deposits, FHLB
advances, and access to the capital markets. In addition, STI
completed its
first indirect automobile securitization in eight years in 2Q15,
taking around
$1bn of relatively low returning assets off the balance sheet.
STI has also sold
government guaranteed student loans in the past.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
STI's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a-' for loss
severity. STI's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
STI's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been upgraded due to the upgrade of the
VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of SunTrust Bank are rated one
notch higher than
STI's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
STI's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company which is mandated in the U.S. to act as
a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
STI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, STI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch envisions limited near-term upward ratings momentum for
STI at current
levels. The company's ratings incorporate expectations of
gradual improvement in
earnings over time, especially under a higher rate environment,
and that capital
will be deployed over time. If capital is maintained at
appropriate levels,
asset quality remains good, and STI's earnings performance
consistently improves
to levels above the peer average, there could be further upside
to STI's
ratings, though this would likely only occur over the medium- to
long-term.
Fitch anticipates that if there were any upwards rating
potential, it would
likely be capped to a one-notch upgrade.
Conversely, a material deterioration in capital or asset quality
may prompt
negative rating action, though Fitch expects some level of mean
reversion in
loan losses, as well as a reduction in capital ratios over time.
Long-term
capital targets are expected to remain between 8% and 9.5% for
the large
regional bank peer group. For those banks whose long-term
capital targets fall
to the lower end of that range, Fitch expects they will also
have a superior
earnings profile that provides for adequate capital generation
capabilities.
Absent that, there could be negative rating actions.
While not anticipated, greater reliance on more volatile capital
markets
revenues may be a constraint to further upside in the company's
ratings. On
average, STI's investment banking and trading income accounts
for around 7% of
revenues. A sustained reliance of greater than 20% to 25% or
being on a
trajectory to doing so may constrain further upside ratings
momentum.
Fitch views STI as one of the few large regional banks that is
in the position
to do bank-level M&A. STI has not completed a significant bank
acquisition
since 2004. Fitch would evaluate any transaction on its
individual merits. As
such, rating implications are dependent on the financial
implication, strategic
rationale, and execution risks inherent in any transaction.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for STI and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to STI's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to STI's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should STI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely for STI, though, given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since STI's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Market-linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Senior notes at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Capital III
National Commerce Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
