(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to PepsiCo,
Inc.'s (PepsiCo) $4.5 billion multi-tranche offering. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
including the
potential redemption of all or a portion of the 7.90% $1.5
billion senior notes
due Nov. 1, 2018 issued by PepsiCo and the 5.125% $750 million
senior notes due
Jan. 15, 2019 issued by Bottling Group, LLC in accordance with
the make-whole
redemption provisions. PepsiCo had approximately $35.6 billion
of total debt
including $2.9 billion of commercial paper (CP) as of third
quarter 2016 (ending
Sept. 3, 2016).
The notes will be issued by PepsiCo under the indenture dated
May 21, 2007 and
will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations.
Indentures
include covenants for limitations of liens including a carve-out
such that the
aggregate amount of secured debt does not exceed 15% of
consolidated net
tangible assets and conditions related to consolidation, mergers
or sales of
assets. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The
senior notes are
callable by PepsiCo, subject to a make-whole provision.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial
flexibility, substantial
cash flow, significant scale, geographic reach, product
diversification
including strong margins in its Frito-Lay North America segment,
and brand
strength as the world's second largest food and beverage
company. Rating
concerns include the increased leverage which has been driven by
past debt
funding for shareholder initiatives combined with foreign
exchange headwinds.
However, Fitch expects net supplemental leverage to remain
within the mid-2.5x
range going forward, which Fitch views as acceptable for current
ratings.
Brand Strength and Scale Supports 3%-4% Organic Growth
More than half of PepsiCo's annual $62 billion in net revenue is
derived from
snacks with roughly 60% of revenue generated in the United
States. PepsiCo's
brand strength is demonstrated by its portfolio which consists
of more than 20
brands, including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, and Quaker,
with more than $1
billion in annual retail sales, which are typically No. 1 or No.
2 in their
respective categories.
PepsiCo's challenges include global concern with health and
wellness trends,
increased excise taxes on its products in certain markets and
the maturity of
its categories in developed markets. In addition, negative
sentiment toward
artificial sweeteners have led to past U.S. diet carbonated soft
drink (CSD)
volume declines in the upper single digits although these trends
have begun to
moderate. Several of PepsiCo's developed markets have stagnant
or declining per
capita CSD consumption trends, weak economies and/or low
population growth. Weak
volume trends in developed markets places more dependence on
emerging markets
which have experienced volatility with growth and local cost
inflation. PepsiCo
has been able to use price/mix to offset a significant portion
of foreign
exchange headwinds and pricing has remained rational in key
developed markets
which enabled PepsiCo to generate core revenue growth of
approximately 5% in
2015 and approximately 4% during the first three quarters of
2016.
PepsiCo maintains a good breadth of products across its beverage
segment with
strong positions in its non-carbonated soft drinks and
optimization of
price-pack architecture on both smaller pack size and
premium/alternative
packaging to drive a higher price per unit. Fitch expects
PepsiCo will maintain
rationality and discipline on price in order to balance declines
within its CSD
portfolio. CSDs have become a smaller portion of PepsiCo's
overall revenues
during the past several years, comprising less than 25% in 2015.
Operationally, PepsiCo is focused on increasing brand support to
grow value
share, expand its emerging market presence, grow its nutrition
business, reduce
overhead, and leverage technology and processes across its
organization. Thus
Fitch believes PepsiCo's diversified portfolio with strong
brands and good
innovation pipeline (approximately 9% of sales) should enable
core revenue
growth of at least 3% to 4% over the next couple of years
supported by volume
growth in the 2% range and price/mix growth in the approximate
2% range.
Productivity Underpins Stable Cash Generation
PepsiCo's five-year $5 billion productivity cost savings program
to be completed
by 2019, if fully achieved, should provide the company with
significant
financial flexibility to either reinvest into the business
and/or increase cash
generation. PepsiCo is using a portion of these savings to
bolster brand
strength by increasing media, innovation and R&D spending
combined with cost
reductions that should support future growth in revenues and
operating profit.
Consequently, Fitch views PepsiCo's long-term mid-single-digit
profit before-tax
financial targets as achievable.
Despite the effects of foreign exchange translation from the
strong dollar that
has negatively affected EBITDA, benefits of past productivity
efforts and
working capital gains have resulted in stable cash generation.
Cash flow from
operations (CFFO) and free cash flow (FCF) have averaged $10.3
billion and $3.7
billion, respectively, for the past three years. Fitch expects
PepsiCo's CFFO
and FCF will be within a similar range for 2016.
Overseas Cash Expected to Grow
PepsiCo generates substantial overseas cash flow due to its
international
operations. PepsiCo, like other multi-national companies, has
been reluctant to
repatriate foreign earnings given the tax consequences.
Accordingly, foreign
cash balances have grown along with debt balances to fund
domestic cash
requirements for the dividend, U.S. capital investment and share
repurchase
program.
In 2014, PepsiCo pursued a return-on-basis distribution which
had negligible tax
consequences and remitted $6 billion of international cash to
the U.S. to repay
CP. Absent a further return-on-basis distribution or a
commitment to repatriate
cash, Fitch anticipates foreign cash levels could grow to the
range of $18
billion to $19 billion by 2017 compared to $11.1 billion at the
end of 2015.
Supplemental Net Leverage Expected to Be Mid-2x
Fitch expects long-term gross debt leverage in 2016 could
increase to
approximately 2.8x. Leverage at the end of 3Q16 was 2.7x, which
compares to the
low-2x range in 2010. The rise in leverage is due to the
increase in debt
balances to fund domestic cash requirements resulting from
increased shareholder
returns and translational effects from foreign exchange
headwinds.
For 2016, while PepsiCo has reduced expected shareholder returns
to
approximately $7 billion from $9 billion in 2015, Fitch believes
PepsiCo could
increase debt by at least $3 billion to fund their domestic cash
requirements.
This is based on Fitch's estimate that approximately 45% of CFFO
is available
for domestic use, and does not consider any foreign cash that
could be used for
domestic funding requirements. Debt increased $2.3 billion
during the first
three quarters of 2016.
For U.S. issuers with significant foreign cash balances, Fitch
uses a
supplemental adjusted net leverage ratio as part of our
analysis. PepsiCo's
supplemental adjusted EBITDA net leverage is expected to
increase to
approximately 2.4x for 2016 compared to approximately 2.3x at
the end of 2015
(this figure was 2.4x at the end of 3Q16).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for 2016 for
PepsiCo include:
-- Underlying revenue growth (excluding the additional week and
structural
changes) of approximately 3.6% with volume growth in the 2%
range and price/mix
growth in the 1.5% range offset by foreign currency pressure of
3.5% in 2016. In
2017, underlying revenue growth of 3.8%;
-- $10.4 billion of CFFO with free cash flow (FCF) in excess of
$3 billion in
2016. Fitch estimates approximately 45% of CFFO is available for
domestic use.
In 2017, Fitch expects CFFO and FCF to rise modestly;
-- Absent a further return-on-basis distribution or a commitment
to repatriate
cash, Fitch anticipates foreign cash levels could grow to the
range of $18
billion to $19 billion by 2017;
-- Total debt increases by at least $3 billion to fund share
repurchases in
2016/2017. This does not consider any foreign cash being used
for domestic
funding requirements;
-- Capital spending in the $3 billion range in 2016/2017;
-- Gross leverage of 2.8x and net supplemental leverage of
approximately 2.4x.
In 2017, gross leverage of approximately 2.9x-3.0x and net
supplemental leverage
of approximately 2.4x-2.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative action include:
--A significant increase in debt due to M&A activity and/or
share repurchases
combined with deteriorating operating performance that leads to
supplemental
adjusted net leverage sustained above the mid-2.5x range;
--Gross leverage sustained in excess of 3.0x;
--Over-reliance on CP to fund domestic cash flow deficits that
causes long-term
CP balances to rise materially.
-- Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a
positive rating action include:
--A public commitment by Pepsi to maintain gross leverage in the
2.5x range or
less and supplemental adjusted net leverage as calculated by
Fitch below 2x,
while maintaining strong organic growth and operating metrics.
Fitch does not
view this as likely given the increased focus on returning cash
to shareholders.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity, Maturities and Guarantees: PepsiCo maintains good
liquidity.
PepsiCo's cash and short-term investments totalled $14.8 billion
at the end of
3Q16, of which $14.0 billion was offshore. This compares to
$11.1 billion at the
end of 2015. PepsiCo has a combined capacity of $7.445 billion
under its 364-day
and five-year revolving credit facilities maturing in 2017 and
2021,
respectively, that remain undrawn. Upcoming maturities of
long-term debt include
approximately $4 billion each in 2017 and 2018.
PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling
subsidiaries -
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (PMBC), which is wholly
owned by
PepsiCo, and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While
the notes of PMBC
and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes
issued by
PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the
ratings at the
single 'A' level as default risk is very low.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates PepsiCo and its subsidiaries as follows:
PepsiCo
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Bank credit facilities 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper program 'F1'.
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. (Operating
Company/Intermediate
Holding Co.)
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'.
Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company)
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense and restructuring as reported in
financials.
--Supplemental adjusted net leverage ratio is determined by
reducing foreign
cash balances by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a
further 50% adjustment
capturing expectations for additional foreign cash balances that
could be used
for shareholder-friendly actions to accommodate PepsiCo's
relatively aggressive
policy for share buybacks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: April 21, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001