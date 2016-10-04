(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wells
Fargo & Company's
(WFC) ratings at 'AA-/F1+' and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.'s ratings
at 'AA/F1+'. The
Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
The affirmation reflects the company's superior earnings
profile, strong
liquidity, and still benign asset quality, while the Outlook
revision reflects
potential damage to the firm's franchise and earnings profile
following recent
regulatory actions regarding improper unauthorized account
openings.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated
(CMA), Fifth Third
Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp
(KEY), M&T Bank
Corporation (MTB), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC
Financial
Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI), US Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions
Bancorporation
(ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects the company's superior earnings
profile, strong
liquidity, and still benign asset quality. Fitch has revised the
Outlook to
Negative given the uncertain impact to WFC's franchise resulting
from the
potential reputational damage from the recent regulatory actions
and fines
related to its sales practices in its Community Banking business
line. In
particular, Fitch believes that the firm could face earnings
pressure as a
result, with earnings being a significant competitive strength
for WFC.
The recent $185 million fine levied on WFC for improper sales
practices dating
back to 2011 was fully accrued for and represents just a
fraction of WFC's
quarterly earnings of approximately $5.5 billion. Customer
damages appear
limited, with $2.6 million refunded and with WFC earmarking up
to $5 million to
cover this and any additional required customer remediation.
However, Fitch
views the ensuing reputational damage, risk oversight failures,
impact to its
selling practices, and the resulting effect on earnings as much
larger issues
than the actual fine.
While this issue is not new, as it was first reported by the
media in 2013 and
the Los Angeles city attorney filed suit in May 2015, the
breadth of the issue
is surprising. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's
Consent Order
disclosed that WFC opened up more than 1.5 million deposit
accounts and over
500,000 credit card accounts that may not have been authorized.
Further, this
appears to be a significant breakdown in what Fitch has long
viewed as a solid
risk management infrastructure.
WFC's earnings profile has been superior to peers, in part due
to its
cross-selling culture. WFC recently disclosed that the company
would eliminate
all product sales goals in retail banking effective Oct. 1,
2016. This change
may impact the company's revenue streams in the future. While
WFC emerged from
the financial crisis in a much better position than similarly
sized peers, Fitch
believes this issue creates reputational risk given the issue
and allegations
are understandable to the general public, in a way that misdeeds
at other banks
are not.
There is also an outstanding lawsuit filed by the city of Miami
against WFC and
Bank of America for alleged predatory lending. The U.S. Supreme
Court will rule
whether the city of Miami is allowed to bring the lawsuits in
2017. Fitch also
expects further lawsuits and investigations related to the sales
practices. A
class action lawsuit has been filed in Utah. Adverse outcomes on
these issues
could further impair WFC's reputation.
Fitch has viewed WFC's management team and risk management
culture favorably.
There has been a great deal of stability in the executive
management ranks, with
little turnover. However, this does represent a significant
breakdown in the
risk management infrastructure and oversight. Carrie Tolstedt
announced her
retirement in mid-July 2016. She formerly ran the Community
Banking business
line, which included the branch network. It is unclear whether
there will be
further executive management departures. However, Fitch expects
the situation to
be somewhat fluid, garnering a great deal of regulatory,
political, and
potential legal attention over the near term.
Providing support to the ratings and underpinning today's rating
affirmation,
WFC's financial performance has been solid over the past several
years despite a
challenging economic and interest rate environment. While
current earnings are
below pre-crisis levels, they exceed large regional bank peer
medians and are in
line with Fitch's expectations. WFC's superior earnings
performance and capital
generation capabilities are core strengths for the company and
positive rating
drivers that differentiate it from its peers.
Fitch attributes WFC's superior earnings profile to its low
funding costs,
efficient cost structure, and a diversified business model by
geography and
product type that has proven resilient over time. Further, Fitch
assumes that
WFC has been able to benefit post-financial crisis from a flight
to quality.
It is hard to discern how much of WFC's strong sales culture
also contributed to
its earnings profile, but Fitch acknowledges that the bank was
at the forefront
of recognizing the profitability of customers who have multiple
products with a
bank and hence was an early and strong advocate of
cross-selling. Other banks'
incentive practices may have also contributed to improper sales
practices, and
there may be changes to compensation practices at other banks
and/or regulatory
findings.
WFC's stated strategic objectives are clearly articulated, and
achievable. The
company recently lowered its ROA and ROE targets to 1.1% to 1.4%
and 11% to 14%,
respectively. These growth targets are intended to reflect the
company's
performance over the next two years and are not long-term
targets.
Fitch views the revision as expected given the challenging
interest rate
environment, and lackluster economic growth. Fitch also believes
the adjustment
is prudent and expects the company is not going to compromise
its risk appetite
for short-term earnings.
WFC's franchise has been considered one of the strongest of all
U.S. banks, with
leading market shares in many sectors and asset classes. WFC has
the second most
deposits in the U.S., and over 90% of its deposits are in states
where its
deposit market share is ranked first, second, or third.
WFC's capital profile is also considered solid, relative to its
risk profile,
capital generation capabilities, and target payout ranges. The
Common Equity
Tier 1 under Basel III Standardized Approach, fully phased-in,
was 10.61% at
June 30, 2016, above the company's long-term target of 10%,
which includes the
2% G-SIB capital surcharge. Fitch expects that WFC's long-term
capital target
will be higher than many of its regional peers, which may manage
to long-term
capital targets of between 8% and 9.5%. Over the near term, it
is not
anticipated that WFC will be able to manage its capital down to
10% given
relatively sluggish economic growth. Over the past six months,
WFC's CET1 has
only declined 16bps.
WFC's liquidity profile is considered the strongest of the large
regional peer
group. Since 2005, WFC has reported the lowest cost of deposits
and lowest cost
of total funding, on average, among its peer group. The proposed
TLAC rule has a
relatively higher burden for WFC than some of its G-SIB peers,
given the make-up
of WFC's existing balance sheet, which benefits much more from
WFC's low-cost
deposit funding. As WFC issues more long-term debt in
preparation, its
profitability will be impacted. Over the past six months, WFC
issued $48 billion
in long-term debt, as compared to $14 billion during the same
period last year.
In addition to proposed TLAC rules impacting the composition of
the balance
sheet, the LCR has also contributed to a large increase in cash
and short-term
investments. Together, these assets account for 17% of the
balance sheet, up
from 11% at year-end 2012. WFC does not disclose its LCR, only
that it exceeds
the requirement with an internal buffer.
In terms of WFC's asset quality, WFC's NPA ratios remain
elevated and above the
regional bank peer median. Much of the weaker relative
performance is due to a
large balance of mortgage-related accruing TDRs, of which 86%
are current.
Despite higher NPA levels, NCOs are roughly in line with peer
averages. Fitch
expects loan losses will increase from currently unsustainably
low levels for
WFC, as well as the industry, especially under a higher interest
rate
environment. However, higher provisioning should not materially
impact WFC's
financial profile given its earnings strength. Further,
excluding GE-acquired
loans, total loan balances are up approximately 5% during the
past 12 months,
suggesting WFC is not assuming outsized risk.
While WFC is still growing mortgage, automobile and credit card
loans, a mix
shift is underway with a greater percentage of commercial loans
than even just a
year ago. Period-end commercial loans accounted for 52% of total
loans at June
30, 2016, up from 49% a year ago. Commercial loans tend to have
a lower loss
rate than consumer loans. WFC's view of long-term losses has
been reduced to
65bps from 75bps disclosed two years ago. The estimate on
long-term losses
includes an average cycle of approximately nine to 10 years and
a recession of
average severity, and the improvement reflects the
aforementioned shift in the
loan portfolio, and credit quality improvement to date.
Although WFC is one of the largest participants in the
energy-sector, overall
O&G funded loans represent less than 2% of total loans and
around 12% of
tangible common equity. WFC was one of the first banks to
materially increase
loan loss reserves for this sector. Fitch views this as prudent
given a higher
relative balance of sub-investment grade credits and
approximately half of loans
to businesses in the E&P sector. Reserves at quarter-end totaled
$1.6 billion,
or roughly 3.4 times realized losses year-to-date.
The ultimate future and direction of Wells Fargo Securities,
WFC's trade name
for its capital markets and investment banking services, remain
of interest to
Fitch. Although WFC continues to stress the customer-focused
strategy and lack
of interest in acquisitions in this space, the bank has been
growing in this
sector following some downsizing in 2008 and 2009 after the
acquisition of
Wachovia. Fitch expects any expansion by WFC in capital markets
to remain a
primarily customer-focused strategy, and for it to remain
relatively small in
terms of the bank's total business mix. Investment banking
revenues comprised
1.7% of revenues in 1H16, with trading gains, gains on debt
securities, and
gains on equity investments contributing another 3.7% of
revenues, a relatively
modest amount as compared to similarly-sized peers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
WFC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a+' for loss
severity. WFC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
WFC's trust
preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss
severity and two
times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria
and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss
severity risk
profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of
the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and
Wells Fargo Bank
Northwest are rated one notch higher than Wells Fargo Bank's IDR
and senior
unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
WFC's international subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank International's
deposit ratings
are at the same level as senior debt ratings because their
preferential status
is less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it
difficult to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor
preference.
HOLDING COMPANY
WFC's VR is equalized with those of its operating companies and
banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. are
rated 'AA'. The
banks' ratings are one notch above the parent reflecting the
expected
implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements for U.S.
Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of
a substantial
debt buffer in the holding company.
The VRs remain equalized between WFC and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of WFC and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the WFC and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes
a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC.
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
Wells Fargo Canada Corp., Wells Fargo Bank International, and
Wells Fargo
Securities International Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries
of WFC or Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A. Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
WFC reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are core and integral to WFC's
business
strategy and operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WFC has a Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and
VRs do not
incorporate any support.
Wells Fargo Bank International has a support rating of '1',
which is an
institutional support rating, and indicates that there is a high
probability
that WFC would provide support to Wells Fargo Bank
International, which is
domiciled in Ireland.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
While it is difficult to quantify the potential reputational
damage to the
company's franchise, Fitch will be monitoring whether notable
deterioration is
observed in deposits, account openings, primary checking
customers, or wealth
and investment management client assets. WFC's ratings could be
impacted as the
strength of its franchise is an important rating driver.
Further, outsized
earnings decline relative to peers may also point to an impact
to the franchise
from recent events, which could also have negative rating
implications.
Fitch expects any further fines or litigation costs will be
manageable in the
context of the company's superior earnings profile. However,
failure to maintain
earnings at above peer levels will pressure WFC's ratings, as
its earning
profile is one of the key rating drivers. The strength of the
earnings stream
provides for solid capital generation capabilities, which will
help absorb
unexpected losses. WFC has already announced the elimination of
product sales
goals in retail banking, effective Oct. 1, 2016. It is unclear
what implications
a potentially cautious approach to sales throughout the
organization may cause
for WFC's revenues.
WFC's ratings may also be impacted by an observable shift in its
strategy to
higher-risk activities. Fitch is sensitive to a shift in the
bank's risk
appetite given external earnings pressures stemming from the
need to hold more
long-term debt for the proposed TLAC rule or from the need to
hold higher
capital levels given its G-SIB surcharge.
If WFC were to meaningfully increase its capital markets
activities to a size in
line with those of other large trading banks or be on a
trajectory to do so,
there may be negative rating implications given the increased
volatility and
risk associated with trading activities, although Fitch views
this as unlikely
over the rating horizon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for WFC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt, trust
preferred securities, and preferred stock are sensitive to any
change to WFC's
VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to WFC's
long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should WFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is potential that Fitch could
notch the
holding company VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and ratings of Wells Fargo Canada Corp., Wells Fargo
Bank
International, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
are sensitive to
the same factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since WFC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Additionally, due to the linkage in ratings between WFC and
Wells Fargo Bank
International, if Wells Fargo Bank International were to become
less
strategically important to WFC, its ratings may be impacted.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA-EMR';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Negative
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Negative;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Canada Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc.
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
Wachovia Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
Wells Fargo Bank International
--Support at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
SouthTrust Bank
--Senior debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
First Union National - Florida
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Capital II, X
Wachovia Capital Trust II
Central Fidelity Capital Trust I
Corestates Capital II, III
First Union Capital II
--Preferred at 'BBB+'.
Wachovia Capital Trust III
--Preferred at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012635
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
